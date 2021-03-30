Elathur Candidate List: Key Contests in Elathur Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Elathur Assembly constituency in Kozhikode district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Elathur seat is part of the Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Malabar region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections A K Saseendran of NCP won from this seat beating Kishen Chand of JDU by a margin of 29,057 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections A.K. Saseendran of NCP won from this this constituency defeating Shaik P Harriz of SJD by a margin of 14,654 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Kozhikode Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Elathur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls CPM led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Elathur constituency are: A. K. Saseendran of NCP, Sulfikar Mayoori of NCK, T. P. Jayachandran of BJP