Elathur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

26. Elathur (इलाथुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Malabar region and Kozhikode district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Elathur is part of 5. Kozhikode Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.44%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 95.24%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,03,267 eligible electors, of which 97,207 were male, 1,06,054 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Elathur in 2021 is 1091.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,88,528 eligible electors, of which 89,848 were male, 98,680 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,62,835 eligible electors, of which 76,706 were male, 86,124 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Elathur in 2016 was 1,136. In 2011, there were 831.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, A K Saseendran of NCP won in this seat by defeating Kishen Chand of JDU by a margin of 29,057 votes which was 18.51% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 48.65% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, A.K. Saseendran of NCP won in this seat defeating Shaik P Harriz of SJD by a margin of 14,654 votes which was 10.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 50.14% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 26. Elathur Assembly segment of Kozhikode Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPIM got the most votes this Assembly segment and INC won the Kozhikode Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 7 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Elathur are: T P Jayachandran Master (BJP), A K Saseendran (NCP), Tahir Mokkandi (WPOI), Radhakrishnan P K (IND), Sulphikar Mayoori (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 78.09%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.29%, while it was 82.27% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 26. Elathur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 144. In 2011 there were 137 polling stations.

EXTENT:

26. Elathur constituency comprises of the following areas of Kozhikode district of Kerala: Chelannur, Elathur, Kakkodi, Kakkur, Kuruvattur, Nanmanda and Thalakkulathur Panchayats in Kozhikode Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Kozhikode.

The total area covered by Elathur is 135 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Elathur is: 11°22’21.7"N 75°48’19.4"E.

