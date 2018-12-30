English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Elder Son Too Should Get Something': Amid Power Struggle, Tej Pratap Finds Support From Uncles
Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav squarely blamed Lalu Prasad for the perceived struggle for supremacy between Tej Pratap and Tejashwi Yadav.
File photo of Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav. (PTI)
Patna: RJD national president Lalu Prasad's estranged brothers-in-law Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav on Saturday sought to fish in troubled waters by accusing the former Bihar chief minister of having ignored his elder son Tej Pratap when naming Tejashwi as his political successor.
Brothers of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, who succeeded him as chief minister, they used to wield tremendous clout in the state's politics and administration when the RJD was in power.
They were also elected to Parliament when Prasad moved to Delhi and became a Union minister in 2004. Over the years, however, the two fell out of favour with the RJD supremo.
Talking to a regional news channel separately, Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav squarely blamed Lalu Prasad for the perceived struggle for supremacy between Tej Pratap — who of late has shown greater interest in the RJD's affairs — and Tejashwi Yadav — who was declared the party's chief ministerial candidate last year.
"It was his (Lalu's) excessive fondness for Tejashwi that led him to turn his back on us. Now he is doing the same to his elder son. Being the elder child, Tej Pratap too must get something," Sadhu Yadav said.
Similar views were echoed by Subhash Yadav, who suggested that in the event of the RJD winning power in Bihar, one of the brothers should head the government while the other should lead the party.
Sadhu Yadav recently made an appearance at a dharna staged by Tej Pratap at a police station, triggering speculation that the maternal uncle was egging on his mercurial nephew to take on the younger brother who enjoys a greater clout within the party.
However, Tej Pratap Yadav sidestepped queries about his being goaded by his maternal uncles to embark on a collision course with Tejashwi Yadav. "If the uncle does not act in a way that benefits the nephew, he gets finished like Kansa was slain by Krishna," Tej Pratap Yadav, known for his fondness for mythological metaphors, remarked cryptically.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Brothers of Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, who succeeded him as chief minister, they used to wield tremendous clout in the state's politics and administration when the RJD was in power.
They were also elected to Parliament when Prasad moved to Delhi and became a Union minister in 2004. Over the years, however, the two fell out of favour with the RJD supremo.
Talking to a regional news channel separately, Sadhu Yadav and Subhash Yadav squarely blamed Lalu Prasad for the perceived struggle for supremacy between Tej Pratap — who of late has shown greater interest in the RJD's affairs — and Tejashwi Yadav — who was declared the party's chief ministerial candidate last year.
"It was his (Lalu's) excessive fondness for Tejashwi that led him to turn his back on us. Now he is doing the same to his elder son. Being the elder child, Tej Pratap too must get something," Sadhu Yadav said.
Similar views were echoed by Subhash Yadav, who suggested that in the event of the RJD winning power in Bihar, one of the brothers should head the government while the other should lead the party.
Sadhu Yadav recently made an appearance at a dharna staged by Tej Pratap at a police station, triggering speculation that the maternal uncle was egging on his mercurial nephew to take on the younger brother who enjoys a greater clout within the party.
However, Tej Pratap Yadav sidestepped queries about his being goaded by his maternal uncles to embark on a collision course with Tejashwi Yadav. "If the uncle does not act in a way that benefits the nephew, he gets finished like Kansa was slain by Krishna," Tej Pratap Yadav, known for his fondness for mythological metaphors, remarked cryptically.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- PWL: Vinesh Phogat Scripts Another Dominating Win as Mumbai Cut Short Haryana's Winning Streak
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results