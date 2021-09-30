Elderly Voters Keeping Hope of Democracy Alive in Bhabanipur

As the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal is going to polls in the by-election today, the elderly voters are keeping the hope of democracy alive with enthusiasm.

Balwinder Kaur and Sivnath Bose, both 75 years old, are seen in the polling booths keeping aside their hardships to cast their democratic rights.

Balwinder Kaur is unable to walk and she came in a rickshaw. From the rickshaw to the booth, it was a difficult journey for her but still, she showed her voter ID card with great strength and a smile on her face, saying, “I have come to vote because voting is our right. Everyone should come out and vote.”

The old voters were seen in good numbers in the morning hours in comparison to younger voters. This was the essence of democracy. Sivnath Bose is a cancer patient. He came to vote on a wheelchair and said, “Last so many years, I have not missed one vote. This is our right and all should vote.”

They all know the importance of this election. They are proud of the fact that their votes are going to decide the future of the Chief Minister of West Bengal. It is the second time in the last 10 years that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has turned to her home seat to save her chief minister’s chair.

Mamata Banerjee’s brother Kartick Banerjee said, “Didi has worked for 100 per cent of people here. All will vote for her.” Though more people were not seen in the morning at the polling station, people started coming as the day grew. Political parties were seen tweeting to persuade people to come and vote.

