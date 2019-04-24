Election 2019 LIVE: Punjab Ministers Who Will Not Ensure Victory Will be Dropped, Says Amarinder Singh

Event Highlights
Twenty-one opposition parties once again asked the Supreme Court to review its order on counting the slips of only five EVM paper trail machines in every assembly segment. The parties reiterated request for counting at least 50% of voter-verifiable paper trail (VVPAT) slips, a plea that was turned down by the SC earlier this month.
Sitting MPs Who Don't Ensure a Cong Victory Will be Dropped From Cabinet, Says Amarinder Singh | Setting a high bar for the Congress candidates from Punjab, CM Amarinder Singh says that the sitting MPs who do not ensure a victory for the party will be dropped from the cabinet. "As per the high command’s decision, incumbent ministers in Punjab who do not succeed in ensuring a victory for the Congress, especially from the constituencies they represent, will be dropped from the cabinet," he says.
You Have a Chowkidaar Govt Who Killed Terrorists Inside Their Homes, PM Modi Says | PM Modi is addressing a rally in Birbhum, West Bengal. "The Congress government which has been partners with Didi, has been in a state of terror. Today you have a chowkidaar government that killed terrorists inside their home," he says.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a public meeting in Unnao.
LIVE: Congress President @RahulGandhi addresses public meeting in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh. #NyaySePragati https://t.co/yUVFdY1HAf— Congress (@INCIndia) April 24, 2019
More than 800 Indian prisoners were released by Saudi Arabia due to strengthening the bond between India and Saudi. The daughter of Bengal Judith D'Souza was kidnapped in Afghanistan by the terrorist. We tried hard and using our diplomatic relations, we freed her. Your vote can help eliminate terrorists and terrorism. It will strengthen me and my resolve: PM Modi
CLICK TO READ | 'BJP Made Kovind President as He Kept Quiet Over Dalit Issues': Udit Raj's Stinging Attack After Exit
Raj claimed that the BJP replaced him with Punjabi sufi singer Hans Raj Hans because he had raised his voice for Dalits.
BJP President Amit Shah, in Samastipur, Bihar said, "Should AFSPA be repealed? I've come to tell Rahul baba it will not be repealed in your whole life, after you, if another Gandhi comes, even he will not be able to repeal it."
BJP President Amit Shah in Samastipur, Bihar: Should AFSPA be repealed? I've come to tell Rahul baba it will not be repealed in your whole life, after you, if another Gandhi comes, even he will not be able to repeal it. pic.twitter.com/LbrlYSxl8B— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in West Bengal said, “I read it somewhere that Didi said that the Chowkidar in the last 5 years has only visited countries, but I would like to tell her that today if India’s work is acknowledged around the world it is because of the 130 crore people’s wishes and blessings."
Ministers, MLAs Held Accountable for Congress' Victory: Amarinder Singh | Ministers, MLAs are made accountable for Congress candidate’s victory in their respective constituencies, says Captain Amarinder Singh. He also said that the non-performers will be dropped from the cabinet. The decision has been taken by the Congress high command, under the leadership of party chief Rahul Gandhi, to accelerate the momentum for achieving the party’s mission13 in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
Addressing the public meeting in Bolpur, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Reports coming after first three phases of elections indicate that the sun has started to set on the political empire of Mamata didi. Didi will again be angry today, seeing the immense support for BJP in West Bengal.”
Addressing the public meeting in Bolpur, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Reports coming after first three phases of elections indicate that the sun has started to set on the political empire of Mamata didi. Didi will again be angry today, seeing the immense support for BJP in West Bengal.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Bolpur, West Bengal.
LIVE : PM @narendramodi is addressing a public meeting at Bolpur, West Bengal. #BharatKaGarvModi https://t.co/Y9KlsfjNKE— BJP (@BJP4India) April 24, 2019
Addressing a rally in Kanpur, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “After I vacated the CM house, they cleaned the entire place with ‘Ganga jal’. This is their tradition. And later, they blamed us and said we took away materials from the CM house. I urge the people of Kanpur to tell them that if we need anything we can buy it, we won't steal."
Enforcement Directorate attaches properties worth Rs 40 crore of Alagiri Dhayanidhi, son of former Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister MK Alagiri in illegal granite mining case.
Enforcement Directorate attaches properties worth Rs 40 crore of Alagiri Dhayanidhi, Son of former Chemicals and Fertilizer Minister MK Alagiri in illegal granite mining case pic.twitter.com/aEUulOGDae— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019
Randeep Surjewala tweeted, "Political apathy social oppression, economic negligence, violating rights of SC-ST’s, injustice, creating discord and hampering peace by the Modi-led government has forced many MP’s in the BJP to reject it.”
दलित विरोधी, नरेंद्र मोदी को अब देश की जनता दिखाएगी निकास का द्वार !— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) April 24, 2019
Political apathy social oppression, economic negligence, violating rights of SC-ST’s, injustice, creating discord and hampering peace by Modi Govt has forced many MP’s in the BJP to reject it
Our Statement- pic.twitter.com/3dkDCtOTLl
Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mahoba.
Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Mahoba. pic.twitter.com/UAihYyYCRx— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 24, 2019
21 opposition parties filed a review petition before the Supreme Court today seeking a direction to the Election Commission to verify 50 % of the EVMs using VVPAT.
21 opposition parties filed a review petition before the Supreme Court today seeking a direction to the Election Commission to verify 50 % of the EVMs using VVPAT. pic.twitter.com/OfMvT4tAcj— ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2019
On Pragya Thakur contesting polls, Special NIA court today said, “In ongoing elections, this court does not have any legal powers to prohibit anyone from contesting elections, it is the job of electoral officers to decide. This court can't stop the accused number 1 from contesting elections, this application is negated.”
This government has not done any work for the people, rather have stopped the ongoing work started by the SP government. The road to Delhi has been made easier only because of SP. Why do you need two separate exams for recruitment as a 'sipahi'? You are just giving him a wooden stick (lathi), why is the entry so tough? He needs better training. When we come to power, we will make it easier for youth to get such jobs: Akhilesh Yadav
On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar, Mehbooba Mufti said, "Strange that PM chose to do an informal style interview with an actor. No dearth of news anchors who would bend over backwards to flatter him. Odd to get such personal insights from a person who avoided media through his term. The washing clothes part is a bit hard to fathom."
Strange that PM chose to do an informal style interview with an actor. No dearth of news anchors who would bend over backwards to flatter him. Odd to get such personal insights from a person who avoided media through his term. The washing clothes part is a bit hard to fathom. https://t.co/BopXiv5RKG— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 24, 2019
Addressing a rally at Hardoi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Today country is going through a tough time. What Britishers did with us, the BJP is doing the same 'Divide and rule policy'. This Mahagathbandhan will bring the change in the system. He (Modi) got votes in the name of Chaiwala. People who got ‘acche din’ are the people who fled India taking your money after demonetisation. Where is the black money he (Modi) promised to get back.”
Ram Nath Kovind was Made Prez Because He Remained Silent After Denial of Ticket: Udit Raj | BJP is an anti-dalit group. BJP uses an internal survey to choose its candidates and even though I was deemed as most popular, I was refused a ticket. The reason being that I had supported Dalits in their recent protests. BJP had refused to give a ticket to Ram Nath Kovind and because he kept quiet he was made the President. I am sure that if I never raised my voice for Dalits...then maybe I would have been made the Prime Minister: Udit Raj
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh.
Meanwhile, the NIA court refused to bar Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from contesting the Lok Sabha election, saying it does not have the power to do so and the decision should be taken by the Election Commission. Nisar Bilal, whose son Sayyed Ahmed had died in the terror attack, had moved the court last week, urging the court to stop her from contesting as the trial against her is still pending.
As the campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is on in full swing, it is a busy day for top leaders. The polling on 71 parliamentary seats will be held on April 29 in the fourth phase.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition parties that claimed the EVMs were being manipulated, saying the 'mahamilawatis' have realised they stand no chance after three phases of elections and are looking for excuses to defend their poor show. Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, Modi said the opposition parties have no option left but to accept defeat.
The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address gatherings in West Bengal’s Nadia and Illambazar.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Lakhmipur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, a virtual face-off can be expected with BSP chief Mayawati, who is also addressing a rally.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur said asked voters to help remove politics of divisiveness and negativity and think of future generations and save the country. “Change politics, not only of your area or for your needs, but for your future generations and to save the country, as the country is in danger,” she said.
BJP president Amit Shah too is on the campaign trail and launched a stinging attack on his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi whom he accused of having gone into mourning upon air strikes in Balalot along with those in the Pakistan ruling establishment even though nation-wide celebrations were held to hail the operation.
-
23 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs CSK 175/320.0 overs 176/419.5 oversChennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
-
22 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs DC 191/620.0 overs 193/419.2 oversDelhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 161/720.0 overs 160/820.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs SRH 159/820.0 overs 161/115.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 163/720.0 overs 166/519.4 oversDelhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets