Election 2019 LIVE: Punjab Ministers Who Will Not Ensure Victory Will be Dropped, Says Amarinder Singh

Meanwhile, the NIA court refused to bar Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from contesting the Lok Sabha election, saying it does not have the power to do so and the decision should be taken by the Election Commission. Nisar Bilal, whose son Sayyed Ahmed had died in the terror attack, had moved the court last week, urging the court to stop her from contesting as the trial against her is still pending.



As the campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is on in full swing, it is a busy day for top leaders. The polling on 71 parliamentary seats will be held on April 29 in the fourth phase.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at opposition parties that claimed the EVMs were being manipulated, saying the 'mahamilawatis' have realised they stand no chance after three phases of elections and are looking for excuses to defend their poor show. Addressing a rally in Jharkhand, Modi said the opposition parties have no option left but to accept defeat.



The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address gatherings in West Bengal’s Nadia and Illambazar.



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Lakhmipur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, a virtual face-off can be expected with BSP chief Mayawati, who is also addressing a rally.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur said asked voters to help remove politics of divisiveness and negativity and think of future generations and save the country. “Change politics, not only of your area or for your needs, but for your future generations and to save the country, as the country is in danger,” she said.



BJP president Amit Shah too is on the campaign trail and launched a stinging attack on his Congress counterpart Rahul Gandhi whom he accused of having gone into mourning upon air strikes in Balalot along with those in the Pakistan ruling establishment even though nation-wide celebrations were held to hail the operation.