Election 2019 LIVE: 6 Hours to Go for Exit Polls; Naidu to Meet Sonia Gandhi as Alliance Talks Gather Steam

Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has sent a notice to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM's trip to Kedarnath is a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct. The TMC argued that PM Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is "surprisingly" is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all nationalas well as local media, which is a gross violation of the poll code. "He even announced that the Master Plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at Kedarnath. It is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect," the party said.
This time, News18.com will bring to you the much awaited News18 Exit poll - a deep dive into the Indian elections with a detailed analysis of voter mood, trends and factors that defined the world's largest democratic exercise.
Exit Poll Results 2019 | The mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha elections will draw to a close today with the remaining 59 constituencies going to polls across seven states and one union territory. As the fate of the candidates and political parties gets sealed, India will gear up for the verdict in four days. However, before the final outcome, the exit polls on Sunday will give an early indication of the results.
What Rules the Roost in Punjab Lok Sabha Polls ? | As Punjab goes to polls in the seventh and final round of the Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, 278 candidates are in fray for 13 parliamentary seats. The Congress, the SAD-BJP alliance and the AAP are confident of winning all 13 seats. However, with the emergence of the People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA), the contest has become a four-cornered one, albeit on a few seats, even as the primary battle remains between the Congress and the SAD-BJP combine. Political pundits believe that no single party in the state is in a position of making a clean sweep and also there is no wave in support of any particular party.
Over the past year, BJP has made repeated attempts to do its 'Operation Kamala' in the state -- wooing MLAs from other parties to defect to it by promising to get them re-elected on its symbol and later reward them with a ministerial berth.
Voices of Women Must be Heard, Says Rahul Gandhi | Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday hailed the role played by women in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections not just as candidates but also as voters and said that their voices must be heard. "Today is the seventh and last phase of polling. Our mothers and sisters have played a key role in these elections, not just as candidates, but also as committed voters whose voices must be heard. I salute them all," Gandhi tweeted, attaching a video supporting equal opportunities for women.
Robert Vadra's Jab on PM Modi's Kedarnath Visit | Taking a subtle dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Kedarnath visit, Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, tweeted saying "politics and spirituality" must be kept apart.
I go to temples to meet my spiritual needs! I don't believe in "Politics in temple. That has to be kept separate."🙏 Have a blessed & a spiritual Sunday pic.twitter.com/DSpUXLyw84— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) 19 May 2019
Modi said he was completely cut off from the world inside the specially-created cave, which was furnished with amenities such as power, an attached toilet, a telephone, a CCTV etc. "There was no communication, only a small window through which I could see the temple," he said. Asserting that the blessings of Lord Shiva would continue to bestow on India as well as the world, the Prime Minister said: "I don't ask for anything from the God. I think, the God has made us to give something to the society," he said.
Modi Spends Night in Kedarnath Cave, Thanks EC | After spending the night on Saturday, meditating inside a cave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning again offered prayers at the Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand. He later thanked the Election Commission for permitting him to visit the Himalayan shrine and take a break from the gruelling election campaign. "I got two days rest," he said.
The TMC argued that PM Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is "surprisingly" is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all nationalas well as local media, which is a gross violation of the poll code. "He even announced that the Master Plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at Kedarnath. It is absolutely unethicaland morally incorrect," the party said.
Chandrababu Naidu is spearheading an effort to cobble up an anti-BJP front. Earlier, on Saturday, he met Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The TDP chief's efforts come ahead of a mega meet of opposition leaders on May 23, hosted by Sonia Gandhi, to prepare for the possibility of a less than decisive verdict.
Chandrababu Naidu to Meet Sonia Gandhi, Rahul | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi today. On Saturday, Naidu met Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to step up talks on post-poll coalition.
On Saturday, TMC leader and CM Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee sent a defamation notice to PM Modi for making "wildly fabricated allegations" against him at a rally in West Bengal's Diamond Harbour last week. PM Modi has been given 36 hours to apologise or face legal proceedings, according to the notice served by Banerjee's lawyer, Sanjay Basu.
Earlier, Mamata Banerjee has described the Election Commission's decision to cut short the poll campaign duration in West Bengal as unethical and unconstitutional. In a tweet, she alleged that the Commission's actions under the directions of the BJP are a direct attack on democracy.
