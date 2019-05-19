Election 2019 LIVE: 6 Hours to Go for Exit Polls; Naidu to Meet Sonia Gandhi as Alliance Talks Gather Steam

Read More

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to meet UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi today. Naidu is spearheading an effort to cobble up an anti-BJP front. Earlier, on Saturday, he met Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. The TDP chief's efforts come ahead of a mega meet of opposition leaders on May 23, hosted by Sonia Gandhi, to prepare for the possibility of a less than decisive verdict.Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress has sent a notice to the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM's trip to Kedarnath is a "blatant" violation of the model code of conduct. The TMC argued that PM Modi's Kedarnath Yatra is "surprisingly" is being covered and widely televised for the last two days in all nationalas well as local media, which is a gross violation of the poll code. "He even announced that the Master Plan for the Kedarnath Temple is ready and also addressed the public and the media at Kedarnath. It is absolutely unethical and morally incorrect," the party said.