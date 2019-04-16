Election 2019 LIVE: Home Ministry Seeks Report After Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Campaigns for TMC in Bengal

Bangladeshi actor Ferdous (Extreme right in white shirt) with Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush campaign for the Trinamool Congress in Raiganj on Sunday.



Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu stirred a controversy during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections as he asked Muslims to vote against the BJP. Sidhu’s appeal comes close on the heels of BSP chief Mayawati’s call to the community, which earned her the ire of the Election Commission and a 48-hour ban on campaigning.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Odisha government, saying people had trusted it blindly for 20 years but were now yearning for a change. Modi, who was campaigning in the state for the Lok Sabha elections, said the government amended the decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilised for the development of local infrastructure. “In the last five years, over 12 lakh houses were given to the BPL families and by 2022 every family in Odisha will have their own hous,” he said.



Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Kerala, said he had decided to contest from Wayanad to give the message that India is not one perspective and one idea. “Currently our country is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. They want to supress all other voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. But we believe that Indian people should rule India,” he said.

Gandhi, who kick-started his election campaign across Kerala, will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.



Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, filed his nomination after a mega road show from the party office to the collectorate.



Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.



The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".



Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state.



A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.