Election 2019 LIVE: Home Ministry Seeks Report After Bangladeshi Actor Ferdous Campaigns for TMC in Bengal

Election 2019 Live: The home ministry has asked for a report from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Bangladeshi actor Ferdous campaigning for TMC in West Bengal. The Trinamool Congress had engaged Ferdous to campaign for its Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district.
The BJP’s Bengal unit had objected to it, with the party’s state president Dilip Ghosh asking how an Indian-registered political party can engage a foreign national. “I have never heard this before. It seems the party doesn’t have an Indian star for canvassing. Tomorrow, Banerjee will invite Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to campaign for the TMC. We condemn this as a Bangladeshi film star should not be a part of India’s biggest democratic festival,” he had said.
Apr 16, 2019 3:41 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP in Agra Rally | During the mahagathbandhan's Agra rally, Samajwadi Parrty Chief Akhilesh Yadav mocked the BJP's namecalling, saying, "If an alliance of three parties is 'mahamilawat' then we want to ask them, what do we call your alliance which has 38 parties from across the country? Do suggest us a name."
Apr 16, 2019 3:39 pm (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha's wife Poonam Sinha joins Samajwadi Party in presence of Dimple Yadav. The party confirmed that Poonam Sinha will be contesting the elections from Lucknow.
Apr 16, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)
MHA Seeks Report on Bangladeshi Actor Campaigning for TMC | The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked for a report from Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) on Bangladeshi actor Ferdous campaigning for TMC in West Bengal. The ruling Trinamool Congress on Sunday sprung a surprise by engaging Bangladeshi actor Ferdous to campaign for its Lok Sabha candidate Kanaia Lal Agarwal from Raiganj in North Dinajpur district, which left the BJP in Bengal shocked.
Apr 16, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)
Apr 16, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)
At their Agra rally, Akhilesh Yadav said that Mayawati's voice is being "suppressed" but they (BJP) won't be able to suppress it when the EVMs will speak.
Apr 16, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)
Mayawati's Nephew Shares Stage with Akhilesh | Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and Ajit Singh at the mahagathbandhan's Agra rally in the absence of the BSP supremo. He wwas seen sitting right beside Yadav.
Apr 16, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)
BJP national president Amit Shah storms Devegowda's turf with a roadshow
PM Modi Lashes Out at Rahul Gandhi | Addressing a poll rally here in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi took on Rahul Gandhi over his "All Modis are thieves" comment. He said, "They (Congress) have levelled an allegation that all Modi are thieves. The Sahu Samaj of Chhattisgarh are known as Modi in Gujarat. Are they all thieves? Such type of language does not befit the Congress leader."
The Congress' decision to not field any candidate from Lucknow constituency paves way for a one-on-one faceoff between Rajnath Singh and Poonam Sinha.
Apr 16, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)
A mammoth sum of Rs 135.41 crore in cash has been seized in Tamil Nadu since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct. Besides, Rs Rs 37.42 lakh liquor, drugs and narcotics substances worth Rs 37.68 lakh, 1022 kg gold, 645 kg silver and precious metals worth Rs 294.38 crore are also seized
Apr 16, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav, during a rally in Silcha said, "Opposition is creating fear in the minds of people with CAB. It will not hurt the interests of the indigenous people of Assam."
Apr 16, 2019 2:47 pm (IST)
Shivpal Singh Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) releases a list of 14 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Haryana.
Apr 16, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)
Even after the EC imposed a ban on politicians for polarising the voters based on religion, Navjot Singh Sidhu in Bihar said that the Muslims "must come together and destroy the BJP with their solidarity." "I am warning you, my Muslim brothers as these people were divide you like the Owaisi lot. They will come up with a new party to divide the hindus and the muslims , however, if you are united, then Modi and the BJP will be decimated," he said.
Apr 16, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)
PM Modi Flays Congress Govt for Dantewada Naxal aAtack | In Korba rally, Chhattisgarh, Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi paid his respects to the slain BJP MLA who lost his life in an blast last week. He said, "I pay my respects to Bheema Mandavi (BJP leader) and the four PSOs who lost their lives in Dantewada naxal attack. It is unfortunate that the attack took place in an area where presence of naxals had reduced. Question is why did the attack happen?"
Apr 16, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)
Poonam Sinha reaches Samajwadi Party office in Lucknow. Sinha is the Mahagathbandhan's candidate contesting against BJP's Rajnath Singh.
Apr 16, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)
Sidhu Appeals Muslims to Vote for Congress | Despite the Election Commission's model code of conduct in place, politicians continue to polarise votes and latest example is Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu. At a rally in Bihar's Katihar, Sidhu appealed to the muslim voters to vote for the Congress. "My muslim brothers and sisters, you must vote for the Congress. If you show solidarity, nobody can defeat your candidate. You are not a minority but a majority," he said.
Apr 16, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)
Questioning the credibility of the I-T raids, Naidu said, "No I-T raids are carried out in BJP ruled states, but only at the residences of opposition parties like DMK, Telugu desam and JDS."
Apr 16, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)
Plea in SC Seeking Safety of EVMs | Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking direction for Election Commission to ensure the safety and security of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and to secure that they are not tampered with, during the post polling period.
Apr 16, 2019 1:59 pm (IST)
Chandrababu Naidu Attacks PM Modi | Chandrababu Naidu launched a scathing attack againts PM Narendra Modi for "doing grave injustice" to India. In Tamil Nadu, he said, "I want to appeal to all voters in that democracy is in danger. Modi has done so much of injustice to the nation."
Apr 16, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)
Poonam Sinha, wife of Shatrughan Sinha, will land at Lucknow airport shortly. She is the alliance candidate against Rajnath Singh from Lucknow.
For the Gorakhpur seat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was in search of a popular face who wouldn't try to deepen his own roots in the constituency.
Apr 16, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
In Karnataka's Davanagere, BJP president Amit Shah said, "JD(S) got the least number of seats in the recently held state Assembly elections, BJP got the most number of seats but the 'mahamilawat' made that person the CM whose party got the least number of seats."
Apr 16, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)
A BJP delegation comprising senior leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Jagat Prakash Nadda, will approach the Election Commission later today against the ban on UP CM Yogi Adityanath who has been barred from election campaigning for 72 hours.
Apr 16, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
The flying squad of the Election Commission checks luggage of former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa at helipad in Shivamogga, Karnataka
Amit Shah Dubs Karnataka 'ATM of Corruption' for Congress | BJP president Amit Shah said, "Karnataka CM made false promise to the farmers and failed to waive farm loans. For the Congress, the development of Karnataka isn't important. In fact, Karnataka is an ATM of corruption for them."
Apr 16, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has reached Pathanamthitta and begun his speech. He said that the Congress will will spend money on education, healthcare and hospitals if it comes to power in 2019. "Modi has reduced the amount of money spent on education this is a shame. We have a target of spending 6% of GDP on education. We want poorest and weakest people to have access to the best education and healthcare system," Gandhi said.
Apr 16, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
Militants Hurl Grenades at NC Leader in Kashmir | Militants attacked residence of National conference leader Ashraf Bhat by firing UBGL Grenade at tral when NC's Anantnag Parliamentary seat candidate Hasnain Masoodi was adressing workers their, Grenade Exploded outside the residence. No loss or damage reported.
Apr 16, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)
Congress led UPA govt gave only Rs 88,583 crore to Karnataka under the 13th Finance Commission. However, BJP led NDA govt allocated Rs 3.88 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission, said Amit Shah.
Apr 16, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)
Campaigning in Karnataka's Tumkur, "On one hand is the BJP and the NDA who are ready to make Modi the PM again in 2019 and on other side there is Rahul baba and company who don't even have a PM candidate. If they win the elections, the Mayawati will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh will be PM on Tuesday, Devegowda will be PM on Wednesday, Naidu will be PM on Thursday, Sharad Pawar will be PM on Friday, Mamata will be PM on Saturday and the country will go on leave on Sunday.
Apr 16, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency. His wife Gayatri and Yoga guru Ramdev were also present.
Bangladeshi actor Ferdous (Extreme right in white shirt) with Tollywood actors Payel Sarkar and Ankush campaign for the Trinamool Congress in Raiganj on Sunday.
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu stirred a controversy during his campaign for the Lok Sabha elections as he asked Muslims to vote against the BJP. Sidhu’s appeal comes close on the heels of BSP chief Mayawati’s call to the community, which earned her the ire of the Election Commission and a 48-hour ban on campaigning.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Odisha government, saying people had trusted it blindly for 20 years but were now yearning for a change. Modi, who was campaigning in the state for the Lok Sabha elections, said the government amended the decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilised for the development of local infrastructure. “In the last five years, over 12 lakh houses were given to the BPL families and by 2022 every family in Odisha will have their own hous,” he said.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Kerala, said he had decided to contest from Wayanad to give the message that India is not one perspective and one idea. “Currently our country is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. They want to supress all other voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. But we believe that Indian people should rule India,” he said.
Gandhi, who kick-started his election campaign across Kerala, will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.
Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, filed his nomination after a mega road show from the party office to the collectorate.
Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.
The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".
Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state.
A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.