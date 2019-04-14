Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Hits Out at Pakistan, Says 'Third Mistake and They'll be in Real Trouble'

Invoking Bofors and Rafale deals, BSP chief Mayawati Sunday accused the BJP and the Congress of "corruption" in defence deals, and of misusing the CBI and ED to "drag" Opposition parties into false cases. She also questionned the Congress over non-implementation of its proposed' NYAY' or minimum income guarantee scheme in the party-ruled states including Chhattisgarh. "The Modi government has exploited farmers, dalits, tribals and minorities, and has been biased against them. The government has a casteist and communal thinking," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said while addressing a public meeting in Janjgir-Champa district.
The Congress has decided to pitch its eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra beyond the politically crucial state and she campaigned in Assam’s Silchar today. Gandhi will also head to Kerala’s Wayanad, from where her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi recently filed his nomination, on April 20. The grand old party, in its list released for UP on Saturday night, kept up the suspense over the Priyanka Gandhi vs Prime Minister Narendra Modi battle in Varanasi.
Delhi Cong Muslim Leaders Seek at Least one LS Ticket for One of Them in Capital | Already divided over whether to forge an alliance with the AAP, the Delhi Congress faces fresh trouble with its senior Muslim leaders resenting that they may be denied party tickets in the Lok Sabha polls. In a letter written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday, a group of five ex-MLAs -- three of them having been elected five times to Delhi assembly -- has sought fielding of a Muslim leader either from Chandni Chowk or North East Delhi Lok Sabha seats.
Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal.
Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was raising doubts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) out of fear of losing the elections. Reacting to Naidu leading a campaign along with some other parties against the EVMs, Rao wondered how Naidu, who had won the 2014 elections with EVMs, could now be saying that these can be tampered with. Angry over the malfunctioning of the EVMs during the April 11 voting in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has slammed the Election Commission, claiming that the voting machines can be manipulated, and has demanded that the poll body revert to the system of paper ballots. KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said there was no scope for tampering with the EVMs, and remarked that if this had happened, people would have revolted.
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. "Yogi ji is saying, 'this is Modi sena'. There should be a case of sedition on Yogi ji. If someone criticises the government, the person is directly called anti-national. But the anti-national person is he who, while being the chief minister, says 'Modi ji ki sena' (Modi's army)," Gehlot said.
Accusing Modi of practising
DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who has been keeping a low profile due to health issues, will hit the campaign trail in a limited way, seeking votes for the AIAMDK-led alliance in the three Lok Sabha seats in the city on Monday. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, which is part of the AIADMK-led NDA in the state, Sunday said Vijayakanth would canvas votes for three alliance candidates including his party's Alagapuram R Mohan Raj, who is contesting from North Chennai constituency.
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday of running away from real issues and trying to divide people, and said his only weapon in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls was "polarisation". The Congress was raising the concerns related to jobs, agrarian crisis, women's safety, development of all, but Modi was running away from these real issues and trying to divide the people of the country, Venugopal alleged at a meet-the-press programme.
Describing the BSP as a movement, Mayawati said taking inspiration from Ambedkar, her party was working for all sections of the society.
Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing "dirty politics" after the PM claimed that the Congress leader skipped an official event marking the Jallianwala Bagh massacre's centenary as he was busy in "Congress parivar's bhakti". Singh alleged that the central government had deliberately chosen to hold a "parallel event" instead of supporting the initiatives and programmes of the state government. Singh claimed in a statement that he had personally approached the prime minister several times over the last two years to seek support for ensuring that the occasion is commemorated in a befitting manner but the Centre had failed to respond suitably.
Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, and sister, Nainaba, joined the Congress at an election rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district.
Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BR Ambedkar and said it was the power of the Constitution that today someone (referring to Ram Nath Kovind) from the exploited community is at the President's position.
ये बाबा साहेब के संविधान की ताकत है कि आज वंचित, शोषित समाज से निकलकर देश के राष्ट्रपति पद पर एक सज्जन बैठे हैं।— BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2019
गांव और किसान परिवार से उपराष्ट्रपति पद पर कोई बैठा है।
ये बाबा साहेब के संविधान की ही कृपा है कि प्रधानमंत्री पद पर आज एक चायवाला बैठा है: पीएम #HarVoteModiKo
BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of spreading falsehoods, claiming that he was doing so because of his party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats. Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal. "Being a former Defence Minister yourself, one expected better from you Pawar Sahab! Your party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats is making you nervous and spread falsehoods," Shah said in a tweet. The BJP chief added, "Talking of quitting, remember why you quit Congress and what you did thereafter?"
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu addressed a joint opposition press conference in New Delhi today and sought for a return to ballot papers..
PM Modi was in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua today where he attacked the Muftis and Abdullahs for trying to divide India. He will now take the BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg to UP’s Aligarh and Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians."
Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 April 2019
Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).
As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising.
Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his rally in Siliguri today after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied permission for his helicopter to land. The JD(U) will release its election manifesto today at 3pm in Patna.
