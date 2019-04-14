SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Hits Out at Pakistan, Says 'Third Mistake and They'll be in Real Trouble'

News18.com | April 14, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again hit out at Pakistan over Pulwama attack. Addressing a rally in UP's Moradabad, he said, "When they made their second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike. Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti di to lene ke dene padd jaenge (They also know that if they commit another mistake, they will be in real trouble)."

The Congress has decided to pitch its eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra beyond the politically crucial state and she campaigned in Assam’s Silchar today. Gandhi will also head to Kerala’s Wayanad, from where her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi recently filed his nomination, on April 20. The grand old party, in its list released for UP on Saturday night, kept up the suspense over the Priyanka Gandhi vs Prime Minister Narendra Modi battle in Varanasi.
Apr 14, 2019 6:29 pm (IST)

Invoking Bofors and Rafale deals, BSP chief Mayawati Sunday accused the BJP and the Congress of "corruption" in defence deals, and of misusing the CBI and ED to "drag" Opposition parties into false cases. She also questionned the Congress over non-implementation of its proposed' NYAY' or minimum income guarantee scheme in the party-ruled states including Chhattisgarh. "The Modi government has exploited farmers, dalits, tribals and minorities, and has been biased against them. The government has a casteist and communal thinking," the Bahujan Samaj Party chief said while addressing a public meeting in Janjgir-Champa district.

Apr 14, 2019 6:17 pm (IST)

Delhi Cong Muslim Leaders Seek at Least one LS Ticket for One of Them in Capital | Already divided over whether to forge an alliance with the AAP, the Delhi Congress faces fresh trouble with its senior Muslim leaders resenting that they may be denied party tickets in the Lok Sabha polls. In a letter written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi Saturday, a group of five ex-MLAs -- three of them having been elected five times to Delhi assembly -- has sought fielding of a Muslim leader either from Chandni Chowk or North East Delhi Lok Sabha seats.

Apr 14, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah conducts a road show in Gandhinagar's Kalol.

Apr 14, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Amit Shah Hits Out at Pawar for 'Spreading Falsehood' Over Rafale Deal

Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal.

Apr 14, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was raising doubts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) out of fear of losing the elections. Reacting to Naidu leading a campaign along with some other parties against the EVMs, Rao wondered how Naidu, who had won the 2014 elections with EVMs, could now be saying that these can be tampered with. Angry over the malfunctioning of the EVMs during the April 11 voting in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has slammed the Election Commission, claiming that the voting machines can be manipulated, and has demanded that the poll body revert to the system of paper ballots. KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said there was no scope for tampering with the EVMs, and remarked that if this had happened, people would have revolted.

Apr 14, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. "Yogi ji is saying, 'this is Modi sena'. There should be a case of sedition on Yogi ji. If someone criticises the government, the person is directly called anti-national. But the anti-national person is he who, while being the chief minister, says 'Modi ji ki sena' (Modi's army)," Gehlot said.

Apr 14, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Uttering Lie on Sabarimala Issue, Says Vijayan

Accusing Modi of practising

Apr 14, 2019 5:49 pm (IST)

RPN Singh, Congress leader and party's candidate from Kushinagar Parliamentary constituency, cooked fried 'pakora' and prepared 'jalebi' at a fair in Horlapur village earlier today.

Apr 14, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

DMDK chief Vijayakanth, who has been keeping a low profile due to health issues, will hit the campaign trail in a limited way, seeking votes for the AIAMDK-led alliance in the three Lok Sabha seats in the city on Monday. The Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam, which is part of the AIADMK-led NDA in the state, Sunday said Vijayakanth would canvas votes for three alliance candidates including his party's Alagapuram R Mohan Raj, who is contesting from North Chennai constituency.

Apr 14, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

We hope for re-engagement with New Delhi after elections in India: Pak envoy Sohail Mahmood tells in an interview to news agency PTI. “Sustained engagement and structured dialogue will help understand mutual concerns,” he added.

Apr 14, 2019 5:14 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam: BJP's manifesto has no space for different cultures and religions.

Apr 14, 2019 5:12 pm (IST)

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday of running away from real issues and trying to divide people, and said his only weapon in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls was "polarisation". The Congress was raising the concerns related to jobs, agrarian crisis, women's safety, development of all, but Modi was running away from these real issues and trying to divide the people of the country, Venugopal alleged at a meet-the-press programme.

Apr 14, 2019 5:08 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Assam: Constitution is not being respected, attempt made to destroy it. PM Modi toured the world, but did not spend even minutes with any family in Varanasi in five years.

Apr 14, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Moradabad: When Pakistan committed the second mistake in Pulwama, we entered their home and conducted airstrike. Udhar walon ko bhi samajh mein aa gaya hai ki agar teesri galti hui to lene ke dene padd jaenge.

Apr 14, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)

PM in Moradabad: What used to happen earlier? Terrorists used to come from Pakistan, attack us & Congress govt used to cry before the world that we've been attacked. But this is new India. When terrorists attacked Uri, brave soldiers of the country conducted surgical strike there. 

Apr 14, 2019 4:50 pm (IST)

Yesteryear actor Dharmendra campaigns for his wife and Mathura MP Hema Malini in Sonkha. 

Apr 14, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale: Today the environment in the country is such that NDA will get 350 seats and BJP will get 65+ seats in Uttar Pradesh as Congress-SP-BSP are not together there, there is fragmentation of votes. So, BJP will automatically be benefited.

Apr 14, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to file nomination from Azamgarh on Thursday, 18th April.

Apr 14, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)

The BJP on Sunday announced candidates for seven seats across India. Three candidates were announced in Madhya Pradesh, two in Haryana and one candidate each, in West Bengal and Rajasthan, respectively. 

Apr 14, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Mayawati Dismisses Amit Shah's Claim That BSP Remembers Ambedkar Only During Polls

Describing the BSP as a movement, Mayawati said taking inspiration from Ambedkar, her party was working for all sections of the society.

Apr 14, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

Those who aren't contesting 40 Lok Sabha seats, can they give a PM: Modi in apparent jibe at UP opposition alliance.

Apr 14, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

Thanks to Babasaheb's Constitution, a man from farmer's family is Vice President, a chaiwala is PM: Modi.

Apr 14, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

It's strength of Babasaheb's Constitution that a gentleman from deprived and exploited class has become President: PM Modi in Aligarh.

Apr 14, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)

IAS officer Brijendra Singh (46), son of Union steel minister Chaudhary Birender Singh will contest on a BJP ticket from Hisar in Haryana. Soon after the announcement of his candidature, Singh applied for VRS from IAS.

Apr 14, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh: Modi government decided to hold its own event, quite evidently to score political brownie points in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections. This was truly shocking considering that the prime minister is the chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust.

Apr 14, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing "dirty politics" after the PM claimed that the Congress leader skipped an official event marking the Jallianwala Bagh massacre's centenary as he was busy in "Congress parivar's bhakti". Singh alleged that the central government had deliberately chosen to hold a "parallel event" instead of supporting the initiatives and programmes of the state government. Singh claimed in a statement that he had personally approached the prime minister several times over the last two years to seek support for ensuring that the occasion is commemorated in a befitting manner but the Centre had failed to respond suitably.

Apr 14, 2019 3:56 pm (IST)

Union minister and BJP Candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani holds a roadshow in Chennai.

Apr 14, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Polls Apart': Ravindra Jadeja's Father, Sister Join Congress Month After His Wife Teams With BJP

Jadeja's father, Anirudhsinh, and sister, Nainaba, joined the Congress at an election rally in Kalavad city of Jamnagar district.

Apr 14, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BR Ambedkar and said it was the power of the Constitution that today someone (referring to Ram Nath Kovind) from the exploited community is at the President's position.

Apr 14, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of spreading falsehoods, claiming that he was doing so because of his party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats. Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal. "Being a former Defence Minister yourself, one expected better from you Pawar Sahab! Your party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats is making you nervous and spread falsehoods," Shah said in a tweet. The BJP chief added, "Talking of quitting, remember why you quit Congress and what you did thereafter?"

