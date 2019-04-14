Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Hits Out at Pakistan, Says 'Third Mistake and They'll be in Real Trouble'

Apr 14, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday said Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu was raising doubts about electronic voting machines (EVMs) out of fear of losing the elections. Reacting to Naidu leading a campaign along with some other parties against the EVMs, Rao wondered how Naidu, who had won the 2014 elections with EVMs, could now be saying that these can be tampered with. Angry over the malfunctioning of the EVMs during the April 11 voting in Andhra Pradesh, Naidu has slammed the Election Commission, claiming that the voting machines can be manipulated, and has demanded that the poll body revert to the system of paper ballots. KTR, as Rama Rao is popularly known, said there was no scope for tampering with the EVMs, and remarked that if this had happened, people would have revolted.