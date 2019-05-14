Election 2019 LIVE: Was Born in Most Backward Caste But Only Want to Take Nation Forward, Says PM Modi

Event Highlights
Shah’s rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadavpur, which goes to polls on May 19 in the last phase, but permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, the BJP claimed on Monday.
Speaking on the issue of violence in West Bengal amid ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Rajnath Singh, says, "There is no place for political violence in a healthy democracy, it's unfortunate that more and more incidences of violence are taking place in West Bengal. What can be more unfortunate, that the chief minister is unable to stop violence in the state?"
The prime minister claims that he will be able to work better for the people than the 'mahamilavati' (adulterated) people as he has seen poverty and backwardness in his life. He has emerged from situations, which gives him a better understanding of the people's condition. He says, the 'mahamilavati' people, a term he uses to refer to the Congress, BSP and SP leaders, work to fill their own coffers and are not concerned for the people.
PM Modi Addresses Rally in Ballia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ballia to address an election rally. Addressing the people in Uttar Pradesh, the PM says that the Opposition parties are busy in bad-mouthing me as they fear losing to me. He says, that he will not need to answer these parties as the voters will give them a befitting answer by supporting me.
Supreme Court's decision to grant conditional bail to Priyanka Sharma comes as a relief to her family.
Raj Kumari Sharma, mother of BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma who has been granted conditional bail by SC: I can't express how happy I am. I am awaiting my daughter's return. pic.twitter.com/HE8fjPjY3D— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
Supreme Court grants conditional bail to BJP youth activist Priyanka Sharma on tendering written apology for putting objectionable picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. However, Senior advocate NK Kaul appearing for BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma says "Asking for apology amounts to infringement of right to freedom of speech. She be granted bail meanwhile I will take instruction on apology from her."
The rift between Tej Pratap and his family first surfaced when he filed a divorce petition against his newly married wife and widened when his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai, a former minister, was chosen to contest from Saran.
Bihar RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav claims that the Nitish Kumar government has conspired against his father Lalu Yadav and have put him behind the bars. "Nitish ji said yesterday in Nalanda that he will not let Lalu ji come out of jail, it confirms our allegations that Nitish Kumar and people of BJP together sent Lalu ji to jail.Our appeal is in HC, it will be the court's decision not Nitish Kumar or Narendra Modi's.
No Bail Till Priyanka Sharma Apologises: SC | The Supreme Court, hearing BJP youth leader Priyanka Sharma's appeal against her arrest, asks her to apologise to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for sharing a morphed picture of the TMC leader. The apex court observes, "We can grant bail but she has to apologise."
Navjot Singh Sidhu Won't Campaign in Punjab | Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will not campaign in the state anymore as the rift between Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh widens right before the last lap of the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking on the issue, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says, "Captain Amarinder Singh thinks that they can win all of the 13 seats in the state and they don't need Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab."
DMK President MK Stalin Tuesday said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "third front" post Lok Sabha polls, but a decision could be taken only after May 23, the counting day. Stalin's remarks come a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao, who has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, called on the DMK chief here.
Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha said Rafale did not become an election issue as Rahul Gandhi admitted in Supreme Court that he was 'lying for political benefits'.
Like the 14 seats of Phase 6, the remaining 13 seats going to poll on May 19 can also be electorally defined by the large sections of lesser prominent backward and dalit castes.
AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met locals in Barnala, Sangrur as he went out for a morning walk today. Kejriwal is in Punjab to campaign for AAP candidates from the state.
AAP संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal इस समय पंजाब के दौरे पर है, बरनाला में सुबह मॉर्निंग वाक पर लोगों से मिलते हुए!— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 14, 2019
लोगों का अरविंद केजरीवाल के प्रति क्रेज बता रहा है कि पंजाब में AAP भारी मतों से जीत रही है!#KejriwalinPunjab pic.twitter.com/6d2e0xed43
SC Vacation Bench to hear on May 17, the petition filed by SP-BSP candidate Ghosi Atul Rai seeking protection from arrest in a rape case till May 23.
Supreme Court Vacation Bench to hear on 17th May, the petition filed by Ghosi Atul Rai, SP-BSP candidate from Uttar Pradesh, seeking protection from arrest in a rape case till 23rd May. pic.twitter.com/DPofMRmrTr— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
Karnataka BJP chief B S Yedyurappa reacts to Congress leader K C Venugopal's claims that several BJP MLAs will join Congress, saying, "Not a single person from BJP will join any other party. After May 23,more than 20 Congress MLAs who are not happy with H D Kumaraswamy will not continue in the party."
Watch Video | Congress MLA Yashomati Thakur abuses public officials in Amravati
Defending herself, Thakur has said, "Authorities were supposed to release water but didn't, so we had to become aggressive. We've been demanding release of water since last 2 weeks, Collector had also ordered release of water from Upper Wardha but BJP MLA intervened."
#WATCH Yashomati Thakur, Congress MLA from Teosa, Maharashtra abuses public officials during an official meeting on water resources, in Amravati. (13.5.19) (Note - Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/0bqEDQtuMV— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
Appealing to the Election Commission, Mayawati says that holding roadshows and visiting temples has 'become a new fashion' of election campaigns. She aims to draw EC attention to the amount of money spent on these campaigns and demands the election body to count it in the candidate's expenditure. She further raises a also demand to ban media from covering these road shows and temple visits.
Ban Leaders Visiting Temples: Mayawati to EC | BSP chief Mayawati, in a media briefing, calls for Election Commission's action against leaders going to temple. Calling it a violation of the model code of conduct, the BSP supremo says the EC should impose a ban on these leaders. She further claims that people know the ground reality and she can sense the change in thinking of people and it will be out soon.
We're in Jhabua's Alirajpur district sitting in the house of Shankar Tadwal, a tribal rights activist, who has been directly or indirectly involved with nearly every tribal centric outfit that has been founded in Madhya Pradesh.
Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's bid to rope in DMK in his proposed alternative front appeared to be a non-starter with the Dravidian party chief MK Stalin urging the Telangana Chief Minister to extend TRS's support to the Congress. Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on Stalin at his residence on Monday and discussed with him his proposal for a federal front, DMK sources said. However, Stalin conveyed to Rao that his party was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and he had also pitched the name of Rahul Gandhi for the office of the Prime Minister.
The prime minister said the BJP had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent.
The withdrawal of permission for Adityanath's meeting follows similar action against BJP president Amit Shah's scheduled rally at Jadavpur Monday in the city.
File photo of PM Modi.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three public meetings in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa. His sister, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is expected to address meetings in Shimla, Bhatinda and Gurudaspur.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear the plea of Priyanka Sharma, a BJP activist who was arrested on Friday in West Bengal for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.
The bench posted the plea for hearing on Tuesday after the senior lawyer submitted that there has been a complete strike in West Bengal and it has forced the woman to challenge her arrest in the apex court. The senior lawyer said the woman activist is in judicial custody following her arrest by the police.
Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks' judicial custody. She is seeking bail. Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other social media users.
