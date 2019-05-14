SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Was Born in Most Backward Caste But Only Want to Take Nation Forward, Says PM Modi

News18.com | May 14, 2019, 12:51 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: With campaigning in full swing for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, all political parties are giving a final push to their poll rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Ballia, Buxar, Sasaram and Chandigarh today, while BJP president Amit Shah will begin his road show from Shahid Minar, Dharmatala, in West Bengal.

Shah’s rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadavpur, which goes to polls on May 19 in the last phase, but permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, the BJP claimed on Monday.
May 14, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses public rally in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch. He begins with the issue of farmers in the country and says Congress leaders including Kamal Nath have worked for the poor farmers. 

May 14, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Speaking on the issue of violence in West Bengal amid ongoing Lok Sabha polls, Rajnath Singh, says, "There is no place for political violence in a healthy democracy, it's unfortunate that more and more incidences of violence are taking place in West Bengal. What can be more unfortunate, that the chief minister is unable to stop violence in the state?"

May 14, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Priyanka Sharma Gets Bail | The Supreme Court waves off the condition of apology for granting bail to Priyanka Sharma. The apex court called the BJP youth activist's lawyer N K Kaul to give it's modified order. Sharma will be released immediately.

May 14, 2019 12:36 pm (IST)

Targeting Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that he has been the chief minister of Gujarat longer than the two have been chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh.

May 14, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

The prime minister claims that he will be able to work better for the people than the 'mahamilavati' (adulterated) people as he has seen poverty and backwardness in his life. He has emerged from situations, which gives him a better understanding of the people's condition. He says, the 'mahamilavati' people, a term he uses to refer to the Congress, BSP and SP leaders, work to fill their own coffers and are not concerned for the people.

May 14, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

Targeting BSP leader Mayawati, who has opposed the PM's move to enlist his caste under the OBC category, the prime minister says that his caste is being questioned but he has never used the caste card to win the people's support.

May 14, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

PM Modi Addresses Rally in Ballia | Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Ballia to address an election rally. Addressing the people in Uttar Pradesh, the PM says that the Opposition parties are busy in bad-mouthing me as they fear losing to me. He says, that he will not need to answer these parties as the voters will give them a befitting answer by supporting me.

May 14, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

BJP leader and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh holds a press conference at the party headquarters in Delhi. He claims that the BJP will win these Lok Sabha elections with a larger number of seats than what the party has one in 2014.

May 14, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Supreme Court's decision to grant conditional bail to Priyanka Sharma comes as a relief to her family.

May 14, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Supreme Court grants conditional bail to BJP youth activist Priyanka Sharma on tendering written apology for putting objectionable picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media. However, Senior advocate NK Kaul appearing for BJP youth wing worker Priyanka Sharma says "Asking for apology amounts to infringement of right to freedom of speech. She be granted bail meanwhile I will take instruction on apology from her."

May 14, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

The rift between Tej Pratap and his family first surfaced when he filed a divorce petition against his newly married wife and widened when his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai, a former minister, was chosen to contest from Saran.

May 14, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Bihar RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav claims that the Nitish Kumar government has conspired against his father Lalu Yadav and have put him behind the bars. "Nitish ji said yesterday in Nalanda that he will not let Lalu ji come out of jail, it confirms our allegations that Nitish Kumar and people of BJP together sent Lalu ji to jail.Our appeal is in HC, it will be the court's decision not Nitish Kumar or Narendra Modi's.

May 14, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

No Bail Till Priyanka Sharma Apologises: SC | The Supreme Court, hearing BJP youth leader Priyanka Sharma's appeal against her arrest, asks her to apologise to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for sharing a morphed picture of the TMC leader. The apex court observes, "We can grant bail but she has to apologise."

May 14, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu Won't Campaign in Punjab | Punjab Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu will not campaign in the state anymore as the rift between Sidhu and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh widens right before the last lap of the Lok Sabha elections. Speaking on the issue, Navjot Kaur Sidhu says, "Captain Amarinder Singh thinks that they can win all of the 13 seats in the state and they don't need Navjot Singh Sidhu in Punjab."

May 14, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

DMK President MK Stalin Tuesday said he saw no chances for a non-BJP, non-Congress "third front" post Lok Sabha polls, but a decision could be taken only after May 23, the counting day. Stalin's remarks come a day after TRS supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekara Rao, who has been pushing for a non-Congress, non-BJP federal front of regional parties, called on the DMK chief here.

May 14, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha said Rafale did not become an election issue as Rahul Gandhi admitted in Supreme Court that he was 'lying for political benefits'.

May 14, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

Like the 14 seats of Phase 6, the remaining 13 seats going to poll on May 19 can also be electorally defined by the large sections of lesser prominent backward and dalit castes.

May 14, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

AAP National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met locals in Barnala, Sangrur as he went out for a morning walk today. Kejriwal is in Punjab to campaign for AAP candidates from the state.

May 14, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

SC Vacation Bench to hear on May 17, the petition filed by SP-BSP candidate Ghosi Atul Rai seeking protection from arrest in a rape case till May 23.

May 14, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yedyurappa reacts to Congress leader K C Venugopal's claims that several BJP MLAs will join Congress, saying, "Not a single person from BJP will join any other party. After May 23,more than 20 Congress MLAs who are not happy with H D Kumaraswamy will not continue in the party."

May 14, 2019 10:56 am (IST)

BSP Chief Mayawati also claims, "PM Modi's government is losing this election, it appears that even RSS has stopped supporting them. In view of unfulfilled election promises and the public agitation, their swayamsevaks are not being seen putting in the work, it has made Shri Modi nervous."

May 14, 2019 10:53 am (IST)

Defending herself, Thakur has said, "Authorities were supposed to release water but didn't, so we had to become aggressive. We've been demanding release of water since last 2 weeks, Collector had also ordered release of water from Upper Wardha but BJP MLA intervened."

May 14, 2019 10:41 am (IST)

Appealing to the Election Commission, Mayawati says that holding roadshows and visiting temples has 'become a new fashion' of election campaigns. She aims to draw EC attention to the amount of money spent on these campaigns and demands the election body to count it in the candidate's expenditure. She further raises a also demand to ban media from covering these road shows and temple visits.

May 14, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

The mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh will hold a joint rally in Salempur today. BSP supremo Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh will address the rally.

May 14, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

Ban Leaders Visiting Temples: Mayawati to EC | BSP chief Mayawati, in a media briefing, calls for Election Commission's action against leaders going to temple. Calling it a violation of the model code of conduct, the BSP supremo says the EC should impose a ban on these leaders. She further claims that people know the ground reality and she can sense the change in thinking of people and it will be out soon. 

May 14, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

We're in Jhabua's Alirajpur district sitting in the house of Shankar Tadwal, a tribal rights activist, who has been directly or indirectly involved with nearly every tribal centric outfit that has been founded in Madhya Pradesh.

May 14, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Telangana Rashtra Samiti chief K Chandrashekhar Rao's bid to rope in DMK in his proposed alternative front appeared to be a non-starter with the Dravidian party chief MK Stalin urging the Telangana Chief Minister to extend TRS's support to the Congress. Continuing his efforts to bring together regional parties, Rao called on Stalin at his residence on Monday and discussed with him his proposal for a federal front, DMK sources said. However, Stalin conveyed to Rao that his party was in a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and he had also pitched the name of Rahul Gandhi for the office of the Prime Minister.

May 14, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

The prime minister said the BJP had tried to reverse it during the past five years, claiming that the defence production had been increased by 80 per cent.

May 14, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

A day after BJP national president Amit Shah was allegedly denied permission to land his chopper in Jadavpur, he will hold a road show in Kolkata today evening. Starting from Shahid Minar in Dharmatala, the rally will move towards Swami Vivekananda's Residence in Manicktala.

May 14, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

The withdrawal of permission for Adityanath's meeting follows similar action against BJP president Amit Shah's scheduled rally at Jadavpur Monday in the city.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three public meetings in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa. His sister, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is expected to address meetings in Shimla, Bhatinda and Gurudaspur.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear the plea of Priyanka Sharma, a BJP activist who was arrested on Friday in West Bengal for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

The bench posted the plea for hearing on Tuesday after the senior lawyer submitted that there has been a complete strike in West Bengal and it has forced the woman to challenge her arrest in the apex court. The senior lawyer said the woman activist is in judicial custody following her arrest by the police.

Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks' judicial custody. She is seeking bail. Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other social media users.
