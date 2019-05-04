Election 2019 LIVE: Another Clean Chit for PM Modi, EC Says Speech in Patan Didn’t Violate Poll Code

Event Highlights
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was assaulted during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar area on Saturday. The attacker was detained by the Delhi Police.
A handful of villagers carrying BJP flags gathered on both sides of the road when they saw the chief minister's convoy at Chandrakona and raised the 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans.
In Another Clean Chit for PM Modi, Gujarat CEC Says Speech in Patan Didn’t Violate Poll Code | Gujarat EC’s statement: In a matter related to a complaint concerning alleged violations of advisories of the Commission and Model Code of Conduct in a speech delivered by PM Narendra Modi at Patan, Gujarat on April 21, a detailed report of the Chief Electoral Officer, Gujarat was obtained. The matter has been examined in detail in accordance with the extant advisories, provisions of the Model Code of Conduct. After examination, Commission is of the view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee describes the attack on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as ‘political vandalism, political goondaism and political vendetta’. “Maligning and attacking Oppn leaders show that BJP have lost the election and are making desperate attempts,” she tweeted.
Political vandalism. Political goondaism. Political vendetta. Maligning and attacking Oppn leaders show that BJP have lost the election and are making desperate attempts. We condemn the attack on @ArvindKejriwal We are all with you, Arvind— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 4, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address election rallies on May 10 and May 13 in Punjab, where polling for all the 13 Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 19. Modi will address first rally in Hoshiarpur on May 10 and second in Mansa on May 13, former Punjab BJP chief Kamal Sharma said on Saturday. The BJP has fielded Phagwara legislator Som Prakash from the Hoshiarpur (reserve) seat and he is pitted against Congress candidate and MLA Raj Kumar Chabbewal. Modi's second rally will be held in Mansa which falls in the Bathinda parliamentary constituency from where Akali candidate and sitting MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal is contesting for the third time. BJP chief Amit Shah will also hold rallies on May 5 in Pathankot and on May 12 in Amritsar, said BJP's national secretary Tarun Chugh.
Harsimrat Claims Stalling of Wheat Procurement in Bathinda | SAD candidate from the Bathinda seat Harsimrat Kaur Badal Saturday accused the Punjab government of failing to procure gunny bags that led to "stalling" of wheat procurement process in the constituency. "The Congress government's criminal negligence in failing to procure gunny bags has choked all the grain markets in the constituency, besides stalling the wheat procurement process and causing untold misery to farmers," she claimed. Holding Amarinder Singh responsible for farmers' "hardships", the Union minister said the farmers had the right to know why their chief minister had "let them down".
Addressing an election meeting in Valmiki Nagar, situated on the Indo-Nepal border, PM Modi said he was appalled to see the Congress speaking the same language as Pakistan.
BJP Will Try to 'Destabilise' Karnataka Govt if it Replicates 2014 LS Feat: Minister | Karnataka Forest Minister Satish Jarkiholi Saturday alleged the BJP would try to destabilise the Congress-JDS coalition government in the state if it repeats its 2014 Lok Sabha polls performance. Noting that everything will depend on the performance of the BJP, he said it might indulge in "Operation Kamala" if the performance is better than last time. "...let's wait for the results on May 23, after that we will get to know who is where, who will hold what position...Every thing is dependent on what will happen at the Centre," Jarkiholi said. Speaking to reporters in Belagavi, he said, "If they (BJP) get more seats, they will try (to dislodge the government)... If they get similar to 2014, they will try. As of now it looks like they will get less, in such a case they will not indulge in Operation Kamala."
Calling it another “negligence” in the security of the chief minister, AAP said the “Opposition-sponsored attack” won’t be able to stop the party in Delhi. “Another negligence in the security of CM Arvind Kejriwal. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi,” AAP tweeted. Police said the man had been taken into custody and an investigation into the matter was underway. PTI quoted DCP (West) Monika Bhardwaj as saying that the man had been identified as Suresh (33), who deals in spare parts at Kailash Park.
Another negligence in the security of CM @ArvindKejriwal.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 4, 2019
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal got attacked during the roadshow. We condemned this cowardly act. This opposition sponsored attack cannot stop the Aam Aadmi in Delhi.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh raises questions on repeated lapses in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's securtiy.
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री की सुरक्षा मोदी सरकार के अधीन है लेकिन @ArvindKejriwal का जीवन सबसे असुरक्षित है बार बार हमला और फिर पुलिस का रोना क्या साज़िश है इसके पीछे? हिम्मत है तो सामने आकर वार करो दूसरों को हथियार बनाकर नही। https://t.co/9rE9QNFZzq— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 4, 2019
Trinamool Congress on Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being attacked.
The @ArvindKejriwal incident in Delhi and the malicious spin on a silly video targeting @MamataOfficial in Bengal prove that BJP has already LOST. They are desperately creating incidents to try and find 'game-changers'. People have already changed the game! Modi is OUT: Derek— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 4, 2019
Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Twitter: Do Modi and Amit Shah now want Kejriwal to be killed?
क्या मोदी और अमित शाह अब केजरीवाल की हत्या करवाना चाहते हैं?— Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) May 4, 2019
5 साल सारी ताक़त लगाकर जिसका मनोबल नहीं तोड़ सके, चुनाव में नहीं हरा सके..अब उसे रास्ते से इस तरह हटाना चाहते हो कायरो!
ये केजरीवाल ही तुम्हारा काल है.
Although India has pledged ambitious targets to cut carbon emission within the country, the poor engagement of politicians in this area may limit the country's endeavours in this direction.
Election Commission has declined to approve the Delhi government’s decision to declare a public holiday on Parshuram Jayanti on 7th May. Following representations from many social organisations who had repeatedly met Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the CM had accepted their demand and granted approval for a public holiday on this holy occasion.
Shocking visuals of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal being attacked on Saturday evening during a roadshow in Delhi's Moti Nagar. The suspect has been identified as Suresh, from Kailash Park area. he has been taken to Moti Nagar police station. A joint team will question him now.
#WATCH: A man slaps Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his roadshow in Moti Nagar area. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/laDndqOSL4— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2019
Slogans of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ being raised as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s car was passing by near Chandrakona in West Midnapore. She also spoke about it in her public meeting. “Those who are chanting these slogans must remember that they have to stay in West Bengal after the elections,” she said.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari Saturday accused the Congress of misleading people of the country in the name of 'garibi hatao' or eliminating poverty. He said it was former prime minister Indira Gandhi who gave the slogan and then it was repeatedly promised by former PMs Rajiv Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. Now Congress president Rahul Gandhi is doing the same, Gadkari said. "This makes clear that Congress leaders have only worked to mislead people," the Union minister of road transport and highways said at an election rally here. He said if Pakistan does not stop supporting terrorism and terrorists, the Indian government will have to consider stoping river water flowing into the neighbouring nation.
Cong-JDS Will Get Maximum Number of LS Seats, Says Karnataka Dy CM | The ruling Congress-JD(S) combine in Karnataka will gain maximum number of seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls as per an analysis done by the party, Deputy Chief Minister G Parameswara said Saturday. "Based on the information we have gathered from constituencies, we did an analysis, which said both parties (Congress and JDS) together would win a majority of seats, while the BJP would lose face.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar Saturday accused the Congress of damaging constitutional institutions and patronising corruption during the UPA regime. He claimed that it was Congress' character to give threats of impeachment to Supreme Court judges. "The Congress-led UPA government gave 2G scam, CWG scam to the country. The party is known for corruption in every deal and for taking commission in different forms," the minister alleged. "The Congress has now come up with a claim that surgical strikes were carried out in its rule also but Union minister and former army chief V K Singh, in whose tenure the strikes were claimed to have happened, has also said that he is not aware of any such action during his tenure," he said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath takes a jibe on Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.
CM Yogi Adityanath: 2017 mein Uttar Pradesh ke iss mahan janata ne pradesh ke do ladko ke jodi ko khariz kiya tha. Kaha tha ki do ladko ki jodi nahi hoti, jodi toh bailo ki hoti hai. pic.twitter.com/sAZvHr84OD— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2019
File photo of PM Narendra Modi addressing an election rally.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today returned Narendra Modi’s ‘video game’ jibe, saying the Indian Army was not his personal property. “The Army, Air Force or Navy are not personal properties of Narendra Modi ji like he thinks. When he says that surgical strikes during UPA were done in video games then he is not insulting Congress but the Army,” he said.
Gandhi also said he would stand by his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe at the Prime Minister, saying, “Process is going on in Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to SC so I apologised. I did not apologise to BJP or Modi ji. 'Chowkidar Chor hai' will remain our slogan.”
On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, both BJP president Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in Amethi today. Making a final pitch to voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address three rallies in Pratapgarh, Basti and Valmiki Nagar.
While Congress general secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi will do a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Sultanpur districts in support of brother, Shah will hold the mega roadshow to seek votes for party candidate Smriti Irani.
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Amethi, asking them to vote for him. The Congress president also promised development of the region as soon as Congress regains power at the Centre. “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started," Rahul Gandhi had promised in his letter.
The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for writing an open letter to his "Amethi family", Irani on Friday said that the Congress chief's gesture shows his negligence towards the constituency.
