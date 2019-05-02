Election 2019 LIVE: BJP and Congress Are Colluding, Says Mayawati Day After Priyanka's UP Comment

BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference on Saturday (Image : PTI).



In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The decision came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee. The move created a flurry on Twitter, with BJP leaders crediting the "great victory" to PM Modi and those in the opposition preferring to praise the diplomats involved.



“After the NDA govt let off Masood Azhar in 1999, India has been fighting for him to be declared a global terrorist since 2009 when the UPA govt first initiated it. We welcome the Security Council's decision & hope this brings justice to the families of those that lost their lives,” reads a tweet from the party’s official handle.



The Congress also expressed disappointment that the listing "does not mention Pulwama and Jammu and Kashmir" while recounting his role in terror activities.



However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the blacklisting of Azhar as a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to bring the curtains down on those targeting India.



Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail canvassing for votes today in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. His sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, too will be on a campaign blitzkrieg in Rae Bareli, where she will be later joined by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.



Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a joint-press conference at 12:30 PM today.