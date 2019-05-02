Election 2019 LIVE: BJP and Congress Are Colluding, Says Mayawati Day After Priyanka's UP Comment

Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rae Bareli in support of her mother and Congress candidate from the constituency Sonia Gandhi. "Congress has always worked for the people of the country, Sonia ji opeend so many projects which would've benefitted the people. But ecer since the BJP came to power, these projects were put on hold and the government never worked to complete the pending projects," she says.
Event Highlights
The petition, filed by two social-political activists, wants the MHA to decide questions of Rahul's citizenship and wants Rahul Gandhi to be disqualified and his name deleted from electoral rolls. The MHA had given two weeks to the Congress chief to reply to the notice.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati: Earlier BJP Government made #MasoodAzhar a guest and later freed him abroad, now at the time of elections they are trying to gather votes on his name, it is condemnable. pic.twitter.com/McqWV5V2TB— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019
BSP chief mayawati launches a scathing attack at national parties BJP and the Congress and accuses them of jointly fighting against the gatbandhan candidate. "Congress and BJP are cut from the same cloth. I urge voters to vote for the gatbandhan candidate instead of Congress and ensure that BJP's defeat is certain," she says. "We all saw how Rahul hugged the PM in parliament, both of them are evidently in collusion," she adds.
CLICK TO READ | As Temple Talk Goes Silent in Ayodhya, BJP Dials up Nationalism to Counter Caste Chemistry
As Ram Mandir is not the flavour of the election season both for BJP and the RSS, willingly or unwillingly, the pioneers of the temple movement have taken a retreat for the moment.
According to the notice, Gandhi had declared his nationality as British in the annual returns of a company registered at Winchester, Hamshire, in the United Kingdom. The allegation was trashed by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi. "The entire country knows that Rahul Gandhi is Hindustani. Everybody knows he was born, raised here. What rubbish," she told reporters, adding that the notice was born out of "a fear of losing".
SC Likely to Hear Plea on Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Next Week | The Supreme Court will hear the plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship next week. The petition, filed by two socio-political activists wants the Ministry of Home Affairs to decide questions on the Congress chief's citizenship. The plea also wants Gandhi to be disqualified from the electoral race and have his name from the electoral roll deleted.
Rahul, Priyanka to Hold Rallies Today | Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail, canvassing for votes today in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. His sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, too will be on a campaign blitzkrieg in Rae Bareli, where she will be later joined by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah raised questioned on listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and asked ‘is this true that he was listed only because references to Pulwama & terrorism in Kashmir were dropped?’ He also tweeted, "It’s amazing how quickly the sacrifices of the CRPF men were sold down the river to get a symbolic win."
The rest of the opposition must be wondering if it will ever catch a break. Every time the BJP campaign seems to be flagging it gets a shot in the arm. The #MasoodAzhar development in the UN today couldn’t have come at a better time for the Modi ji’s re-election campaign.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 1, 2019
"However, here in India, some people were very happily mocking us while we were working towards this day. But I want to tell them today that this is not just Modi's success -- it's the success of the entire country and its 130 crore people," PM said, adding that today should be a "day of pride" for every Indian regardless of ideology in an apparent reference to his detractors in the opposition.
PM Hails Azhar's Listing as 'Big Victory' for India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the blacklisting of Azhar as a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to bring the curtains down on those targeting India. "From now on, whenever the country faces danger of any kind from anybody, we will enter their homes and eliminate them. If they fire bullets at us, we will fire bombs at them," he said at an election rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
Politics Over Azhar's Listing by UN | Politics rages on after the UN Security council on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Omar Abdullah questions if the win came at the cost of references to Pulwama and Kashmir terrorism being dropped. Congress belittles the declaration, says Pakistan must come out and return Azhar to its friend Modi
Rahul Gets EC Notice Over Anti-Tribal Law Claim | The clock ticks on Rahul Gandhi's response after the Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Congress chief for allegedly claiming at a Madhya Pradesh rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new law that allows tribals to be shot. The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him"
BSP supremo Mayawati addressing a press conference on Saturday (Image : PTI).
In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The decision came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee. The move created a flurry on Twitter, with BJP leaders crediting the "great victory" to PM Modi and those in the opposition preferring to praise the diplomats involved.
“After the NDA govt let off Masood Azhar in 1999, India has been fighting for him to be declared a global terrorist since 2009 when the UPA govt first initiated it. We welcome the Security Council's decision & hope this brings justice to the families of those that lost their lives,” reads a tweet from the party’s official handle.
The Congress also expressed disappointment that the listing "does not mention Pulwama and Jammu and Kashmir" while recounting his role in terror activities.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the blacklisting of Azhar as a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to bring the curtains down on those targeting India.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail canvassing for votes today in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. His sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, too will be on a campaign blitzkrieg in Rae Bareli, where she will be later joined by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a joint-press conference at 12:30 PM today.
-
01 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs DC 179/420.0 overs 99/1016.2 oversChennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
-
30 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs RR 62/75.0 overs 41/13.2 oversMatch Abandoned
-
29 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs KXIP 212/620.0 overs 167/820.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
-
28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 232/220.0 overs 198/720.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
-
28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs RCB 187/520.0 overs 171/720.0 oversDelhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs