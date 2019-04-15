Election 2019 LIVE: BJP Announces 7 Candidates for UP; Ravi Kishan, Praveen Nishad in Fray

Election 2019 Live: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to explain why he attributed his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top court. “We only looked at the admissibility of the documents. We didn’t say what has been attributed to us by Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court,” the Supreme Court said, issuing a notice to the Congress chief.
The court also criticised the Election Commission for its inaction on hate speeches by netas, citing the instances of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati, while sending a notice to the EC on a plea seeking directions to bring political parties under the ambit of RTI.
Apr 15, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)
The BJP candidate from Nizamabad, Arvind Dharmapuri, has filed a petition before the Election Commission to permit him to lock the polling booth rooms, which house the EVMs and VVPATs.
BJP releases 21st list of 7 candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the Lok Sabha elections. Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan to contest on BJP ticket from Gorakhpur. Ramapathi Ram Tripathi to contest from Deoria (this was Kalraj Mishra's seat). Praveen Nishad, who contested as a SP candidate (backed by BSP) during Lok Sabha by-polls in March 2018 to contest from Sant Kabir Nagar.
Apr 15, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally in Srinagar, National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah said, “You say that Abdullah is trying to destroy the country. If we wanted to break India, then the country would not have existed.”
Abhishek Singhvi tweeted: Extremely happy. My suggestion to EC accepted. In Congress delegation 3 days ago I told EC that EC will become toothless tiger by only giving warnings and censures. They must direct one day stoppage of campaign for first offenders (like communal or prohibited statements etc), three days for second offenders; five for habitual third timers etc. This takes away from valuable limited campaign time window and does not allow such defaulters to take advantage of own wrong. EC has accepted and banned Yogi Adityanath for 72 hours and Mayawati for 48 hours!
Hema Malini on Azam Khan's remark: No one has a right to talk about any women like this, it is a very derogatory comment. This shows what kind of a mentality he has. No one has the right to speak like this
Apr 15, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)
Farooq Abdullah, today at a rally in Srinagar, said, “Modi we don’t trust you but our trust lies with Allah. You can never win our hearts as it cannot be won with use of pallet guns or closing highways. You (Modi) promised that you will provide 2 crore jobs in 5 years. I will never support you till the day I die. I want to see the day when our brothers, sisters and elderly can walk freely on road...when no one asks what religion you belong to.”
Apr 15, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)
Election Commission bans BSP chief Mayawati from campaiging for 48 hours, starting from 6 am tomorrow. Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav were scheduled to address a joint rally in Agra tomorrow. However, after the EC's order she will not be able to attend the rally.
Apr 15, 2019 2:49 pm (IST)
Election Commission bans UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaiging for 72 hours, starting from 6 am tomorrow.
Apr 15, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)
Election Commission's order prohibits UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for 72 hours and BSP chief Mayawati for 48 hours for violating Model Code of Conduct. Earlier in the day, Supreme Court summoned senior Election Commission official and said EC is duty bound to take action. "You can't sleep over such issues. You have done nothing about such statements. You must act when these statements are issued." SC took note of th estatements by Mayawati, appealing Muslims to vote and Yogi Adityanath's statement on Ali and Bajrang Bali. Mayawati was scheduled to address a rally tomorrow at Agra.
Apr 15, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar, Omar Abdullah said, “Modi... you said the same thing in 2014... you said you will not join hands with 2 families here, but what did you do after the elections it is was not even two months that you had to formed government with one of the two family. We are not the ones who say something before the elections and after elections you do something else.”
Apr 15, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai (North) on scuffle between Congress workers and BJP supporters during her campaign said, “It is being done to create fear. It is just the beginning, it'll take violent turn. Have asked for police protection; there is a threat to my life; I have filed a complaint.
Addressing a workers convention in Bijbehara today. In Kashmir, issues such as maintaining status quo on Article 370 and Article 35A have taken precedence over other matters and rightfully so. In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices and polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike, said Mehbooba Mufti.
This is a fight of ideology. Congress party is about to win. We have started working for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan & Chhattigsarh. I have a dream that these works begin one day in Uttar Pradesh too. We have told the 3 CMs that in all the districts of their states, food processing unit should be set up. Wherever potato is grown, there will be a chips factory. Wherever tomato is grown, there will be a tomato ketchup factory. We are creating a network of food processing industries in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Farmers will sell their produce directly in factories: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)
During the rally in Fatehpur Sikri, Rahul Gandhi said, "During demonetisation did you see Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi or Neerav Modi in the queue. Only poor people were affected by it. Not his (Modi’s) rich friends. In 2019, there will be two budgets –one will be the national budget and the second will be a farmers budget."
Apr 15, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)
Party Candidate Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah addressing a massive public gathering at Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar.
I won’t promise you 2 crore jobs or 15 lakh, but can promise you Rs 3,60,000 every year.Modi wants to divide the country, one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)
He (Modi) did injustice to people for five years, He promised 2 crore jobs for unemployed youth but failed to do so. Have you ever seen Chowkidar in front of a poor or a farmer, asks Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Fatehpur
Apr 15, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)
Congress party can promise to give you 3,60,000 in 5 years. There is publicity of Modi everywhere, be it in television, radio, newspaper. Where does he get so much money for it. Who is giving this money? Where does all this money for publicity come from? He is not spending from his own pocket. Modi stole your money and gave it to Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally at Fatehpur Sikri, Rahul Gandhi said, “In 2014, Modi made 3 promises - jobs for youth, farmers loan waiver and also made a promise of transferring 15 lakh in every one’s account when voted to power.”
Apr 15, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Kodinar, Gujarat.
Priyanka Gandhi, speaking at the rally said, "If you are nationalists you should respect the people of the country taken a path of truth. Congress party has always worked for the people and the democracy of the country."
Apr 15, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
If You're Nationalist, Why Didn't You Stand With Those Killed in the Name of Religion: Priyanka | You people know more than me and understand the truth. They say they are nationalists… if yes… then BJP should respect the martyrs and people who have laid down their lives for the country. If you are nationalists then, in the name of religion when someone was murdered why weren’t you standing with their families: Priyanka Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)
Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Election time is on, political parties are campaigning. Can also see the name of the person on sweet packets. From the past two months I have been in UP and have seen the truth. I have seen the truth in the eyes of farmers and youth who are unemployed.”
Apr 15, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at a election rally for party's Fatehpur Sikri candidate Raj Babbar.
BJP releases 20th candidates list for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Brijendra Singh have been fielded from Hisar. Yesterday, sending out anti-dynastic message, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, father of Brijendra Singh, had offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha.
Apr 15, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
Congress Central Election Committee announced candidate Gopal Sahu for ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Hazaribagh constituency, Jharkhand.
Apr 15, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti's convoy attacked in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. Stones pelted on convoy near Sirhama.
Apr 15, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi address a election rally for Congress’s Fatehpur Sikri candidate Raj Babbar. He will later address a public meeting in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reached Fatehpur Sikri in UP’s Agra to campaign for Congress candidate Raj Babbar alongwith his sister and Congress eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will visit Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala from where he is also contesting.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.
On the issue of biopics, the Supreme Court asked the makers of PM Narendra Modi to screen the political biographical drama for the Election Commission. The Supreme Court has directed the EC to watch the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and then take a call on whether or not it should be banned.