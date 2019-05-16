Election 2019 LIVE: Congress Meets EC Delegation, Raises Issue of Campaign Ban in Bengal

File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.



The move forced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reschedule her rallies which will now take place today in Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Behala and Kolkata. PM Modi will hold two rallies in the state – in Dum dum and Laxmikantpur.



Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the EC gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi time to finish his two rallies before implementing the campaign ban that kicks off tonight. Congress, too, called the decision a “shameful fall for a once-independent constitutional body”.



The sharp reactions came after the poll body took unprecedented steps by invoking Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaign period and transferred key officials after the latest round of poll-related violence in the state.



Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who has found himself at the centre of a raging controversy over his “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu” remark, on Wednesday said he had only spoken about what was a ‘historic truth’ and did not use the term ‘terrorist’. He asked if his critics could show instances of his remarks that could incite violence and said the accusations against him had hurt him.





