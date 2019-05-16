Election 2019 LIVE: Congress Meets EC Delegation, Raises Issue of Campaign Ban in Bengal

Lok Sabha Election Tracker LIVE: Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday criticised BJP candidate Pragya Thakur's remarks in which she described Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as "a patriot". "BJP leaders are describing the murderer of father of the nation as a true nationalist and declaring those who sacrificed their lives for the nation like Hemant Karkare as anti-nationals," he said.
Campaigning in nine West Bengal seats will end at 10 pm tonight after the Election Commission (EC) cut short campaigning for the last round of voting in the state. The EC's decision has been met with strong criticism from both the Congress and TMC that have called the move “unfair, unethical and politically biased.”
May 16, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)
Glimpses from BJP President Amit Shah campaign for party's candidate from Gorakhpur, Ravi Kishan.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara today asserted that the Congress-JDS coalition government would not collapse even as state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa claimed his party's tally would increase in the assembly after by-polls and Lok Sabha election results. "Kumaraswamy is the Chief Minister, on his behalf as Deputy Chief Minister in this government I'm making this statement that the government will not collapse for any reason" Parameshwara said.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it was disturbing to see prompt action by the EC on a complaint by the BJP and its President Amit Shah in West Bengal while conveniently ignoring the complaints of the Trinamool Congress.
May 16, 2019 6:04 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Mathurapur, West Bengal today asserted that the West Bengal Police, in connivance with the state government, was trying to wipe out evidence of statue desecration in Kolkata. "It was the TMC goons who were involved in vandalism. They were the ones to desecrate the bust of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar. The police officers are trying to wipe out evidence of the incident to protect the TMC goons. The TMC and their goons have made Bengal a hell," he claimed.
May 16, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)
Congress Delegation Meets EC | A delegation from the Congress party met the EC today. "The first issue we raised was about West Bengal. The Election Commission without any quasi-judicial process took the decision to increase the silence period by 24 hrs. If this violence has been done by BJP then why others suffer for it. We reserve the right to all remedies including going to court," Abhishek Manu Singhvi of the Congress party, who was part of the delegation said.
May 16, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)
Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee took a hit at PM Modi saying that he cannot restore a heritage but may be able to rebuild statues.
মোদিবাবু ২০০ বছরের ঐতিহ্য ফিরিয়ে দিতে পারবেন: মথুরাপুরে বললেন মমতা বন্দ্যোপাধ্যায়
The Mizoram unit of the BJP today organised a sit-in demonstration here to protest against what it called was "violation of democracy" by the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. Carrying placards which read 'Save Democracy, Save Bengal', the BJP workers raised slogans against the TMC government, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee-led party obstructed poll campaigns by Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath.
Yadav, the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, also expressed confidence that a coalition of progressive parties will come together to form the government at the Centre.
May 16, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)
"Didi is trembling with fear at the likelihood of defeat. In the morning, I was threatened to be put behind bars. A threat was made to capture the BJP office," Narendra Modi claims at a rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur, where campaigning will be barred from 10 pm today.
May 16, 2019 5:17 pm (IST)
PM Modi further attacks CM Mamata Banerjee and says, "I demand stern action against those who broke the bust. Here Durga Puja became a problem, Saraswati puja became a problem. You cannot raise Jai Sree Ram."
May 16, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)
WB Govt Trying to Destroy Evidence, Claims PM Modi | A day after the Election Commission announced its decision to bar campaigning in nine of West Bengal's seats over the violence during Amit Shah's Kolkata roadshow, PM Modi addressed a rally in Mathurapur. Claiming TMC's hand in the desecration of the Vidyasagar bust, he says, "The way TMC goons vandalised Vidyasagar's statue during the night. The room has CCTV. What is the reason, government is trying to destroy evidence?"
May 16, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi at a public meeting in Patna, Bihar says "Like a tractor running on diesel, NYAY scheme will run the economy of India. We will fuel India's engine, turn the key and India's economy will start running again. People will get employment".
May 16, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)
Blaming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the violence during Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, the Shiv Sena today said the BJP president was not God but Banerjee was "no saint" either. "Amit Shah is not God, but Banerjee is also not a saint or a Goddess. Bengal has seen violence during the time of Marxist regime and now Mamata Banerjee is also doing the same," the Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.
Marking a history in electoral politics, the Election Commission had cut short campaigning in West Bengal for the last phase of the election on May 19.
May 16, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)
Opposition United By Negativism: Arun Jaitley | Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in a blog post took a jibe at the Opposition parties saying that they have no consensus but only confusion among themselves. "The not so positive reason for the Prime Minister’s high acceptability levels is the absence of any cogent or coherent alternative. Conventionally, it used to be referred to as the ‘TINA’ factor. This effectively means that ‘There is no alternative," he said. Jaitley also added that "The common thread which brings them together is negativism – to get rid of one person".
May 16, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)
Senior Congress leader and party's Bhopal candidate Digvijaya Singh slammed Pragya Thakur's remarks on Nathuram Godse saying "Modi ji, Amit Shah ji and the state BJP should give their statements & apologize to the nation. I condemn this statement, Nathuram Godse was a killer, glorifying him is not patriotism, it is sedition".
May 16, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi today fired a fresh salvo at Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing him of speaking lies, and mentioned about a website that he claimed "catalogues the best 'Modilies'". Gandhi said "Modilies" is a new word that has become popular worldwide. "Now there's even a website that catalogues the best Modilies!" the Congress president tweeted, along with a link to the website "Modi Lies: The Most Accurate List of PM Modi's Many Lies"
May 16, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)
Spokesperson of the BJP, GVL Narasimha Rao addressed a press conference condemning Pragya Singh Thakur's statement.
The West Bengal Chief Minister said vandalising statues was one of BJP's habits and the party had done so in Tripura too.
May 16, 2019 3:30 pm (IST)
BJP Bhopal candidate Pragya Thakur says Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot).
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, speaking in Diamond Harbour, West Bengal, alleges, "I have video evidence of BJP supporters wearing CRPF uniform. They go to the voting booths and tell people standing in lines to vote for BJP."
May 16, 2019 2:59 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi raises questions over the promises made by the Modi government.
"Congress has made a promise that when voted to power, till march 2020 we will provide government jobs to the people. For farmers we will introduce a separate budget that too before the general budget. 37% reservation for women in the parliament," says Priyanka Gandhi.
May 16, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi addresses the issue of poll violence and says, "You all saw what they did in West Bengal....vandalised statues there just to prove their strength." Asking people to vote wisely, she says "You need to vote for the future of the country. They (BJP) are weak and they will never work for the people of the country as they are hungry for power."
May 16, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)
Alleging that the BJP-led NDA government has been misleading people into believing that they are they are working for the welfare of the people. "Their policies are anti farmer and anti youth. They somehow want to be in power, they try to mislead you and can use any tactics for it," she says.
May 16, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)
Kejriwal on Kolkata Violence | Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condemns the violent clashes that took place in Kolkata on Tuesday. "Whatever Amit Shah and Modi are doing in West Bengal is wrong. We condemn this act by them, we are together with Mamata. We also condemn the steps taken by EC they allowed Modi rallies. They are openly biased, have never seen this in the country ever," he says.
May 16, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)
Raising the issue of demonetisation, Priyanka Gandhi says, "Whenever the election period comes they come to you asking for votes. During demonatisation, he made all of you stand outside banks and ATMs but were not able to bring back blackmoney."
May 16, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)
Targeting the BJP, she says, "BJP netas and PM are only busy advertising. All the claims that they make in their speeches are false. For 5 years they have been in center and state but having so also they have done nothing for the people and development."
May 16, 2019 2:23 pm (IST)
Priyanka in Maharajganj | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra remembers Pulwama martyr in her addressing in Maharajganj. Asking people to reflect upon what has been done for them, she says, "This is the land of Pulwama martyr Pankaj Tripathi. Every party leader comes to you for votes and you have to decide whom to chose for the next five years. From the past five elections you have the same people whom you have voted, therefore you know what have they done for you."
The move forced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to reschedule her rallies which will now take place today in Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Behala and Kolkata. PM Modi will hold two rallies in the state – in Dum dum and Laxmikantpur.
Banerjee on Wednesday alleged that the EC gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi time to finish his two rallies before implementing the campaign ban that kicks off tonight. Congress, too, called the decision a “shameful fall for a once-independent constitutional body”.
The sharp reactions came after the poll body took unprecedented steps by invoking Article 324 of the Constitution to curtail the campaign period and transferred key officials after the latest round of poll-related violence in the state.
Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan, who has found himself at the centre of a raging controversy over his “free India’s first extremist was a Hindu” remark, on Wednesday said he had only spoken about what was a ‘historic truth’ and did not use the term ‘terrorist’. He asked if his critics could show instances of his remarks that could incite violence and said the accusations against him had hurt him.