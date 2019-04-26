Election 2019 LIVE: BJP Gets More Star Power, Singer Daler Mehndi Joins Party

File photo of Daler Mehndi.



Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign across districts in three states — Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha. Gandhi will begin his rallies from Bihar’s Samastipur district, then take it forward to Odisha’s Balasore. In Maharashtra, Gandhi will address a public gathering in Ahmednagar.



While PM Modi will campaign in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah will cover Rajasthan. Shah will address a public rally in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.



In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao and Barabanki constituencies on the same day.



Campaigning for BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Begusarai constituency where he is likely to attack former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh has been pitted against Kumar, the CPI(M) candidate.