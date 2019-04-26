Election 2019 LIVE: BJP Gets More Star Power, Singer Daler Mehndi Joins Party

Event Highlights
PM Modi’s first stop after filing his papers will be Madhya Pradesh where he will hold a rally in Sidhi and Jabalpur. Besides, PM Modi will hold a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.
Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a public meeting in Gursarai.
Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief, on Priyanka Gandhi not contesting from Varanasi, said, “It (not contesting from Varanasi) was Priyanka ji's decision, she has other responsibilities. She thought rather than concentrating on one seat she should focus on the job she has at hand. So, that decision was her and she decided it.”
AAP candidate Atishi tweeted that she filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar. Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year.
EC Not Letting State Govt to Discharge Duties, Andhra CM | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday accused the Election Commission of usurping the powers of his government and preventing it from discharging its duties. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, he said the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh had reportedly told the media that the chief minister does not have the power to conduct review meetings as the model code of conduct is in force. The CEO has also directed the ADG (Intelligence) not to report to the chief minister, Naidu alleged. "There's no such provision in the model code of conduct... I am duty bound and empowered to conduct review meetings. The CEO is spreading misinformation and exceeding his jurisdiction," Naidu alleged in the letter.
PM Filing Nomination an Event Management Programme: Rajiv Shukla | On Prime Minister filing nomination, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said, “Today Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi. It was an event management programme. After which, while addressing media he said that people are saying Modi is winning - PM Modi had to appeal to people as he knows that after 3 phases of polling they (BJP) are losing. Modi called up all leaders from NDA, which shows that he is not confident of winning these elections. He couldn’t deliver his promises made in 2014.
The Great Khali accompanying BJP’s Jadavpur candidate Anupam Hazra as he goes to file his nomination. Hazra is the TMC Bolpur MP who switched loyalties to contest from Jadavpur constituency on a BJP ticket.
It Would Have Been Interesting if Priyanka Contested from Varanasi: Ramdev | Baba Ramdev, on Priyanka Gandhi not contesting from Varanasi, said it would have been an interesting fight if Priyanka Gandhi would have contested from Varanasi. On Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, he said, “We cannot decide on who will be the Prime Minister. People of the country will decide. Modi’s leadership is like Himalayas and every other people look smaller in front of his image.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after filing nomination papers from Varanasi parliamentary constituency said, “I urge all people to cast their vote. This is a festival of democracy. People are making this atmosphere that 'Modi jeet gaya' but don't go by it and cast your vote for a strong country and government.”
BJP president Amit Shah thanked NDA leaders for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for filing his nomination from Varanasi.
For PM Narendra Modi's nomination, his proposers will also include a chowkidar, apart from him, son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste). A candidate of the national party needs five proposers and the other's include an old Sangh worker and principal of a girls degree college.
NDA leaders arrive at Collectorate Office in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing.
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, before filing nomination from Patna Sahib, took blessings from his mother.
"Our intention is clear right from the word go. We formed an alliance (with BSP and RLD) to stop the communal party and in the process, we in the SP and also the BSP had to sacrifice seats in the national interest," Akhilesh Yadav told PTI in an interview. But, the Congress' agenda in the ongoing parliamentary polls is not to stop the BJP from forming the next government at the Centre. They are working for making the next UP chief minister in 2022 (when the next assembly polls are due) Yadav said.
Unlike BJP, which has only one face, we have lots of leaders. No one should worry who will be PM if we get adequate seats, Akhilesh Yadav said in an interview with PTI. On Modi, he charged, He is fooling everyone. He should tell has corruption stopped, black-money stashed abroad returned, how much investment came, why jobs are vanishing. They (BJP) will never talk on this. They are masters in diverting the attention of people from core issues.
Who Kept India Safe During Wars in 1947, 1965, 1971: Chidambaram | Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear". Hitting out at BJP chief Amit Shah for saying Congress can't keep India safe, the former home minister asked who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kal Bhairav temple. He will later head to the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.
Cong Agenda Not to Stop BJP from Forming Govt: Akhilesh | Congress is more keen on forming UP govt in 2022, rather than halting BJP. SP-BSP sacrificed seats in the national interest, but Congress's agenda in Lok Sabha polls is not to stop BJP from forming government at Centre, PTI reported Akhilesh Yadav as saying. Akhilesh Yadav makes light of PM's remark that SP-BSP alliance will crack moment poll results are out, asks what has BJP got to do with it.
Pro-incumbency wave is being witnessed for the first time in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers before filing his nomination papers in Varanasi. Noting that the mood is festive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Modi said party workers are the real candidates. The prime minister said he has worked honestly for good governance and the people have made up their minds that they want Modi sarkar again. "During yesterday's roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre," he said amid chants of "Modi Modi" from the gathering.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was supposed to address rallies in three states, tweeted, “Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience.”
The Varanasi poll should be such that the political pundits should want to write a book on it: PM Modi
Prime Minister's post is not for someone’s son, daughter or mother. It is to serve the billion plus population of this country. Those arrogant has been reduced from 400 to 44. Our workers in West Bengal and Kerala tell their mother that if I don't return this evening, then please send my sibling for work tomorrow: PM Modi
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign across districts in three states — Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha. Gandhi will begin his rallies from Bihar’s Samastipur district, then take it forward to Odisha’s Balasore. In Maharashtra, Gandhi will address a public gathering in Ahmednagar.
While PM Modi will campaign in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah will cover Rajasthan. Shah will address a public rally in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.
In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao and Barabanki constituencies on the same day.
Campaigning for BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Begusarai constituency where he is likely to attack former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh has been pitted against Kumar, the CPI(M) candidate.
