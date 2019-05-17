Election 2019 LIVE: Day After Godse Remark, Pragya Thakur's Roadshow Cancelled; BJP Cites Health Issue

Event Highlights Kamal Haasan Clarifies

Last Day of Campaign Today

BJP to Meet EC Today

SIT Team to Probe Kolkata Violence Incident



In an unprecedented decision on Wednesday, the Election Commission had said parties would have to wrap up their campaign for the nine seats in Bengal, which will vote on May 19, by 10pm on Thursday — 19 hours before the usual deadline.

Read More Lok Sabha Election 2019: After violence erupted over the vandalising of a statue of iconic 19th century reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar in West Bengal during BJP chief Amit Shah’s rally on Tuesday, the saffron party will meet a delegation of the Election Commission (EC) in New Delhi today to discuss the issue.In an unprecedented decision on Wednesday, the Election Commission had said parties would have to wrap up their campaign for the nine seats in Bengal, which will vote on May 19, by 10pm on Thursday — 19 hours before the usual deadline. May 17, 2019 10:53 am (IST) BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, who is in the eye of a controversey over her comments on Nathuram Godse, was scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bhopal today, which has now been cancelled. Her party has cited health issues behind the sudden change of plans in her campaign programme. May 17, 2019 9:35 am (IST) Kamal Haasan Clarifies Godse Statement | A day after actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan was attacked with stones for saying that Independent India's first terrorist was a Hindu, the MNM chief has issued a statement of clarification. Haasan, who made the remark in an apparent reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse in Aravakurichi on Sunday, said, “History shows there are extremists in all religions, my speech that day was about peace and harmony and I will not indulge in mudslinging,” May 17, 2019 9:28 am (IST) Pragya Thakur Aplogises | After unleashing a political storm with her statement that Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse was a "true patriot", BJP's Bhopal candidate Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has apologised and said that her comments were "absolutely wrong". "I apologise to the people of the country for my statements on Nathuram Godse. I have huge respect for the father of the nation, Mahatama Gandhi," she tweeted in Hindi late last night. May 17, 2019 9:23 am (IST) On the final day of campaigning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be canvassing for votes one last time in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh respectively. While Modi will be campaigning in MP’s Khargone, Gandhi will hold a public meeting in District Solan. In UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be taking a roadshow in Mirzapur and Kushinagar. May 17, 2019 9:17 am (IST) Last Day of Campaigning | Today is also the last and the final day of campaigning for this year's staggering seven-phased Lok Sabha elections, which will end on Sunday with voting in 59 parliamentary constituencies across seven states and the Union territory of Chandigarh. May 17, 2019 9:15 am (IST) BJP to Meet EC to Discuss Bengal | A delegation of the BJP is going to again meet the Election Commission today in the National Capital to discuss the matter of West Bengal. Several opposition party leaders rallied behind Mamata Banerjee and slammed the EC’s decision to cut short the duration of poll campaign in the state. Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also held the BJP responsible for the violence saying that Bengal will give a fitting response to the BJP. May 17, 2019 9:13 am (IST) While the BJP hailed the Election Commission's decision of suspending all forms of campaigning in the state as validation of their complaint that Bengal has descended into anarchy, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said it was "undemocratic" and a "gift for BJP". May 17, 2019 9:12 am (IST) In Bengal, where the Trinamool and the BJP are locked in an intense battle for 42 Lok Sabha seats, every round of voting has been marred with violent clashes between rival activists. Taking stock of the situation, in an unprecedented decision on Wednesday, the Election Commission had said that parties will have to wrap up their campaign for the nine seats in Bengal, which will vote on May 19, by 10 pm on Thursday - 19 hours before the usual deadline. May 17, 2019 9:02 am (IST) SIT Team to Look into Violence Over Statue Vandalism | A five-member Special Investigation Team set-up by the Kolkata police to probe into the vandalism of a bust of social reformer Ishwarchandra Vidyasagar will meet today to examine close to 500 pieces of acquired video footage of the incident. The team was constituted even as PM Narendra Modi and Mamata Banerjee continued to trade charges over the incidence of violence and vandalism in Kolkata’s Vidyasagar College during the rally of BJP chief Amit Shah on Tuesday.

File photo of Malegaon blasts accused and BJP's Bhopal candidate Pragya Singh Thakur.



A Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Kolkata Police will also meet today to examine close to 500 pieces of acquired video footage of the Vidyasagar statue vandalism incident in Kolkata.



Meanwhile, the seven-phased Lok Sabha elections are drawing to a close, with today being the last official day of campaigning for the seats headed to vote in the last leg on Sunday.



Giving final push for votes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing public meetings in Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh respectively. While Modi will campaign in MP’s Khargone, Gandhi will canvass for votes in Solan district. In Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be embarking on a roadshow in Mirzapur and Kushinagar.



Besides, a day after eggs and stones were thrown at actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan for saying that “independent India's first extremist was a Hindu", the MNM chief has issued a clarification over his statements.



Haasan, who made the remark in an apparent reference to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse during campaign in Aravakurichi on Sunday, said that he doesn’t feel threatened. “History shows there are extremists in all religions, my speech that day was about peace and harmony and I will not indulge in mudslinging,” he said.



