Election 2019: BJP's Gurdaspur Candidate Sunny Deol Set to File Nomination Tomorrow

News18.com | April 28, 2019, 11:42 PM IST
Election 2019: Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday asserted that no power on earth can abolish reservation and asked people to beware of those who are spreading confusion over it.

Gautam Gambhir, the BJP candidate from east Delhi, has hit back at his opponent and AAP leader Atishi for alleging that he is a registered voter from two constituencies, saying that one only makes such allegations when no work has been done.
Apr 28, 2019 11:27 pm (IST)

CLCIK TO READ | Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress Manifesto, Says Party Has Extended its 'Hand' to Traitors of This Country

Yogi Adityanath said that the Indian Army always had the courage and valour to carry out such attacks, but the

Apr 28, 2019 11:06 pm (IST)

BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol will file his nomination tomorrow to contest in the Lok Sabha polls. 

Apr 28, 2019 11:00 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Articles Granting Special Status to Jammu & Kashmir Should Be Scrapped, Says Rajnath Singh

The home minister also criticised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for saying there should be a separate prime minister for the state.

Apr 28, 2019 10:54 pm (IST)

Bengal BJP today alleged that its candidate Joy Bandyopadhyay was attacked by motorbike-borne goons of the Trinamool Congress in Howrah district and five workers of the saffron party were injured. The incident took place at Bainan under Bagnan police station limits when Bandyopadhyay, the BJP nominee for Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency, was on the way to campaign at Sabsit in rural Howrah.

Apr 28, 2019 10:54 pm (IST)

Apr 28, 2019 10:35 pm (IST)

Apr 28, 2019 10:29 pm (IST)

Punjab Congress Complains EC Against SAD, BJP | The Congress's Punjab unit today lodged two separate complaints with the Election Commission against the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for circulating pamphlets to "mislead" voters on religious lines and "malign" the image of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh through a "false advertisement". The party claimed the pamphlet was targeting the state government's policy decisions having a direct bearing on labourers, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, farmers and government employees.

Apr 28, 2019 10:24 pm (IST)

Gopal Rai Accused of Violating Poll Code | AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has been accused by the Election Commission Flying Squad for violating the model code of conduct by distributing pamphlets without getting clearance from Election Commission. Issuing a statement following the complaint, AAP said: "We wish someday a flying squad suo moto register cases against BJP leaders too. Till now, all cases have been registered after a lot of follow-ups with EC. EC has yet not taken a call on multiple violations by Gautam Gambhir. We again demand Gautam Gambhir to be banned from campaigning for 72 hours".

Apr 28, 2019 10:14 pm (IST)

Union Minister Vijay Goel today slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the full statehood demand, saying he was raising the issue to hide his failures. "For the development of Delhi, full statehood has never been a hindrance. The issue of full statehood is being raised by Kejriwal before elections just to hide his failures," Goel said addressing the media at BJP's Delhi unit office.

Apr 28, 2019 9:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Peace and Patriotism' in Mind, Kashmir's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Set For Telecast From Monday

The concept of KBC Kashmir was first thought of by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which aims to promote democratic values and secularism in the Valley through such shows.

Apr 28, 2019 9:44 pm (IST)

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Harsh Vardhan today said that people of the capital will never vote for a party which promises repeal of the sedition law. Addressing people of his constituency during his voter connect programme, he said: "Delhi has always been a bastion of nationalist ideologues and their supporters. The citizens of Delhi never ever tolerate an anti-national elements. That's why they are all out to strengthen nationalist elements."

Apr 28, 2019 9:32 pm (IST)

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal has been put under house arrest till April 30, news agency ANI reported. The state will go to polls in the 4th phase tomorrow. Polling officers had requested WB CEO of his house arrest for a free & fair election.

Apr 28, 2019 9:11 pm (IST)

Essential That We Retain The Seat: Utpal Parrikar | Following the decision by the BJP to not field the son of former defense minister Manohar Parrikar from the Panaji seat in the upcoming by polls, Utpal Parrikar told news agency ANI that he would be "doing whatever necessary" to help his party retain his father's seat. "It's essential that we retain it," he said. 

Apr 28, 2019 9:04 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Khali A US Citizen, Shouldn't Be Allowed to Influence Indian Voters': Trinamool Complains to EC

The wrestler had campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday.

Apr 28, 2019 8:53 pm (IST)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today in Lucknow said that Articles 370 and Article 35A should be seriously reviewed and scrapped. "When a person, who has occupied a Constitutional post says such things, then Articles 370 and 35A should be seriously reviewed. Since these (provisions) have mostly caused losses, Article 370 and 35A should be scrapped," he said. He added that there is a conspiracy in Jammu and Kasmir wherein some organisations want to kindle the feelings of separatism among the people, but the majority want to stay with India. 

Apr 28, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference in Jaipur today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took credit for the valour of the armed forces, but his government was not ready to accept responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. "The prime minister is taking credit for the valour of defence forces for votes... Why doesn't he accept responsibility and failure of his government, national security advisor, home ministry and intelligence even three months after the terrorist attack?" he said.

Apr 28, 2019 8:19 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Performance of Two Incumbent BJP MPs May Play a Key Role in BJP's Bengal Game Plan

Kolkata: As eight constituencies of West Bengal go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday, the battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be to ensure that its two representatives are able to retain their MP status in the state.

Apr 28, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi today mounted a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of distributing "money, shoes and saris" to the voters in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 6. "I have been coming to Amethi and Raebareli since I was 12 years old and I know that the people here have a lot of pride and self-respect. They have never begged for anything. But the BJP is distributing money, saris and shoes in front of the media to gain publicity," Priyanka told reporters.

Apr 28, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)

Elect Majboot, Not Majboor Govt: Manoj Tiwari | Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari, who is re-contesting from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat held a 10 km-long roadshow in his constituency for the second consecutive day on Sunday and appealed to voters to strengthen the hands of the BJP government. Tiwari held the roadshow in the Poorvanchali dominated Burari area in his constituency. Interacting with people of the area, Tiwari said: "The country is moving on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the country needs a "majboot" (strong) government and not a "majboor" (helpless) one.

Apr 28, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Never Raised Anti-India Slogans, Says Digvijaya Ahead of CPI Candidate's Bhopal Rallies

Addressing a public meeting of Communist Party of India in Bhopal, Singh claimed that there had been confusion over Kumar's alleged remarks in his party but firmly expressed that the Congress should have given the Begusarai seat to CPI in the agreement.

Apr 28, 2019 7:32 pm (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi Says PM-Kisan An Insult to Farmers | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today dubbed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) an "apmaan"(insult) to farmers. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, Priyanka said: "The BJP is, in fact, insulting the farmers in the name of the Kisan Samman Yojana, which the prime minister discusses very much, as it will give only Rs 3.50 per day to the beneficiary. This is 'Kisan Apmaan Yojana' (a scheme to insult the farmers)." Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.

Apr 28, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

No Respect For Wife, How Will You Respect People: Mamata on Modi | West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addressing back-to-back rallies in East Midnapore took pot shots at Modi today said that "all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife". "You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people?" the CM said. Maintaining that she has seen Modi's affidavit in his nomination papers, Banerjee said, "The PM has written that he does not know about his wife's movable and immovable assets. I don't like making such comments, but the level he has stooped to forced me to speak out," the TMC boss said.

Apr 28, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Received Income Tax Refunds 5 Times in 18 Years, Rahul Gandhi 6 Times Over Same Period

Rahul Gandhi's mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has also got at least five refunds since the assessment year 2001-2002.

Apr 28, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Mafia Don Seeks Parole to Contest From Varanasi | Mafia don-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad has moved a bail application before a special court, seeking a short-term bail to contest parliamentary elections from Varanasi, news agency IANS reported. District Government Counsel (Criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri said the bail application will be taken up by the court on April 29. According to Atiq's counsels, the former MP has obtained nomination papers for contesting the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.

Apr 28, 2019 6:48 pm (IST)

The Election Commission today ordered an enquiry into allegations that Congress candidate for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, offered money to an AAP activist, news agency IANS reported. Two elections officials in the Bathinda constituency have been asked to probe the incident and submit a report. Raja Warring is a sitting legislator of the ruling Congress from Gidderbaha.

Apr 28, 2019 6:41 pm (IST)

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to Twitter to take a jibe at BJP's Gautam Gambhir. The party had earlier dared Gambhir for a one on one live debate with AAP's candidate from his constituency Atishi Marlena. 

Apr 28, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

No Power on Earth Can Abolish Reservation: Nitish | Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar Sunday asserted that no power on earth can abolish reservation and asked people to beware of those who are spreading confusion over it, PTI reported. "No power on earth can abolish reservation. People need to be beware of those who are spreading confusion and canard with regard to reservation. I introduced reservation in panchayat polls while Narendra Modi government gave the benefit of 10 per cent of reservation to the weaker sections among general category," Kumar said at a public meeting in Gopalganj.

Apr 28, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will BJP's Efforts to Woo Bolpur Voters Add New Hue to Next 'Dol Jatra' in Tagore's Beloved Shantiniketan?

Although the BJP is yet to register a win in the region, barring a handful of panchayat seats, that the saffron party is breathing down the ruling party's neck in Bolpur and its surroundings is not hard to note.

Apr 28, 2019 6:02 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a hit at the Opposition today saying that the Prime Minister has never done caste politics, but instead has only practised development politics. 

Apr 28, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

Delhi Buses Causing Pollution: AAP | AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference today said: "The much-maligned BUS system of Delhi (DTC + Cluster buses) stands in sharp contrast to this havoc unleashed by BJP’s Central government on Delhi Metro through fare hike". "Over the last two years, in the period when Delhi Metro ridership fell by 3 lakhs per day, without any increase in the fleet of buses the ridership of Delhi’s buses increased by 2 lakhs per day – from 40 lakhs to 42 lakhs per day," he added. The fare hike pushed people to use personal vehicles thereby increasing congestion and air pollution, Saurabh alleged.

Election 2019: BJP's Gurdaspur Candidate Sunny Deol Set to File Nomination Tomorrow
Defence Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman presents the membership slip to actor Sunny Deol as he joins the party, at BJP headquarter, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations, EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics," the cricketer-turned-politician said. Atishi had on Saturday said she had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, claiming that he is registered as a voter in two constituencies, and demanded that his candidature be cancelled.

A day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements in which he claimed to belong to the "most-backward caste" community, Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed him in a series of tweets.

The Congress leader said Modi had campaigned in 2014 wearing his caste on his sleeve, but now claims to be above it. “In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?” he asked.

The Prime Minister had on Saturday said he was being dragged into caste politics and claimed that the country was unaware of his caste till recently and only knows about it now thanks to BSP chief Mayawati. Modi said at a rally that he comes from not just a backward community but in fact from an “ati-pichhda (most backward)” caste.

Mayawati hit back immediately and alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".

“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.

Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.

“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”

Modi’s comments had come after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.
