Election 2019: BJP's Gurdaspur Candidate Sunny Deol Set to File Nomination Tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath Slams Congress Manifesto, Says Party Has Extended its 'Hand' to Traitors of This Country
Yogi Adityanath said that the Indian Army always had the courage and valour to carry out such attacks, but the
BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol will file his nomination tomorrow to contest in the Lok Sabha polls.
Sunny Deol to file nomination from Gurdaspur, Punjab, as BJP Lok Sabha candidate tomorrow. Kavita Khanna, wife of former Gurdaspur MP late Vinod Khanna, and Union Minister Jitendra Singh to be present. #LokSabhaElection2019 . (File pic) pic.twitter.com/hs2F9Z4u2s— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019
Articles Granting Special Status to Jammu & Kashmir Should Be Scrapped, Says Rajnath Singh
The home minister also criticised National Conference leader Omar Abdullah for saying there should be a separate prime minister for the state.
Bengal BJP today alleged that its candidate Joy Bandyopadhyay was attacked by motorbike-borne goons of the Trinamool Congress in Howrah district and five workers of the saffron party were injured. The incident took place at Bainan under Bagnan police station limits when Bandyopadhyay, the BJP nominee for Uluberia Lok Sabha constituency, was on the way to campaign at Sabsit in rural Howrah.
Punjab Congress Complains EC Against SAD, BJP | The Congress's Punjab unit today lodged two separate complaints with the Election Commission against the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for circulating pamphlets to "mislead" voters on religious lines and "malign" the image of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh through a "false advertisement". The party claimed the pamphlet was targeting the state government's policy decisions having a direct bearing on labourers, Scheduled Castes, Backward Classes, farmers and government employees.
Gopal Rai Accused of Violating Poll Code | AAP leader and Delhi Minister Gopal Rai has been accused by the Election Commission Flying Squad for violating the model code of conduct by distributing pamphlets without getting clearance from Election Commission. Issuing a statement following the complaint, AAP said: "We wish someday a flying squad suo moto register cases against BJP leaders too. Till now, all cases have been registered after a lot of follow-ups with EC. EC has yet not taken a call on multiple violations by Gautam Gambhir. We again demand Gautam Gambhir to be banned from campaigning for 72 hours".
Union Minister Vijay Goel today slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the full statehood demand, saying he was raising the issue to hide his failures. "For the development of Delhi, full statehood has never been a hindrance. The issue of full statehood is being raised by Kejriwal before elections just to hide his failures," Goel said addressing the media at BJP's Delhi unit office.
'Peace and Patriotism' in Mind, Kashmir's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' Set For Telecast From Monday
The concept of KBC Kashmir was first thought of by the Ministry of Home Affairs, which aims to promote democratic values and secularism in the Valley through such shows.
Union Minister and BJP candidate from Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency Harsh Vardhan today said that people of the capital will never vote for a party which promises repeal of the sedition law. Addressing people of his constituency during his voter connect programme, he said: "Delhi has always been a bastion of nationalist ideologues and their supporters. The citizens of Delhi never ever tolerate an anti-national elements. That's why they are all out to strengthen nationalist elements."
Essential That We Retain The Seat: Utpal Parrikar | Following the decision by the BJP to not field the son of former defense minister Manohar Parrikar from the Panaji seat in the upcoming by polls, Utpal Parrikar told news agency ANI that he would be "doing whatever necessary" to help his party retain his father's seat. "It's essential that we retain it," he said.
Utpal Parrikar: Party has decided to field Sidharth Kuncalienker, this constituency was represented by my father for more than 25 years. So it's essential that we retain it.I would be doing whatever necessary,whatever campaigning my party asks,so that we can retain it comfortably https://t.co/5nVFFs8rAp— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019
'Khali A US Citizen, Shouldn't Be Allowed to Influence Indian Voters': Trinamool Complains to EC
The wrestler had campaigned for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate Anupam Hazra on Friday.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today in Lucknow said that Articles 370 and Article 35A should be seriously reviewed and scrapped. "When a person, who has occupied a Constitutional post says such things, then Articles 370 and 35A should be seriously reviewed. Since these (provisions) have mostly caused losses, Article 370 and 35A should be scrapped," he said. He added that there is a conspiracy in Jammu and Kasmir wherein some organisations want to kindle the feelings of separatism among the people, but the majority want to stay with India.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala at a press conference in Jaipur today said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi took credit for the valour of the armed forces, but his government was not ready to accept responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack. "The prime minister is taking credit for the valour of defence forces for votes... Why doesn't he accept responsibility and failure of his government, national security advisor, home ministry and intelligence even three months after the terrorist attack?" he said.
Performance of Two Incumbent BJP MPs May Play a Key Role in BJP's Bengal Game Plan
Kolkata: As eight constituencies of West Bengal go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha election on Monday, the battle for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would be to ensure that its two representatives are able to retain their MP status in the state.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi today mounted a blistering attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of distributing "money, shoes and saris" to the voters in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency which goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 6. "I have been coming to Amethi and Raebareli since I was 12 years old and I know that the people here have a lot of pride and self-respect. They have never begged for anything. But the BJP is distributing money, saris and shoes in front of the media to gain publicity," Priyanka told reporters.
Elect Majboot, Not Majboor Govt: Manoj Tiwari | Bhojpuri actor and singer Manoj Tiwari, who is re-contesting from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat held a 10 km-long roadshow in his constituency for the second consecutive day on Sunday and appealed to voters to strengthen the hands of the BJP government. Tiwari held the roadshow in the Poorvanchali dominated Burari area in his constituency. Interacting with people of the area, Tiwari said: "The country is moving on the path of development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said the country needs a "majboot" (strong) government and not a "majboor" (helpless) one.
Kanhaiya Kumar Never Raised Anti-India Slogans, Says Digvijaya Ahead of CPI Candidate's Bhopal Rallies
Addressing a public meeting of Communist Party of India in Bhopal, Singh claimed that there had been confusion over Kumar's alleged remarks in his party but firmly expressed that the Congress should have given the Begusarai seat to CPI in the agreement.
Priyanka Gandhi Says PM-Kisan An Insult to Farmers | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today dubbed the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) an "apmaan"(insult) to farmers. Addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district, Priyanka said: "The BJP is, in fact, insulting the farmers in the name of the Kisan Samman Yojana, which the prime minister discusses very much, as it will give only Rs 3.50 per day to the beneficiary. This is 'Kisan Apmaan Yojana' (a scheme to insult the farmers)." Under the PM-KISAN scheme, Rs 6,000 per year will be given in three instalments to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land up to two hectares.
No Respect For Wife, How Will You Respect People: Mamata on Modi | West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee addressing back-to-back rallies in East Midnapore took pot shots at Modi today said that "all throughout his life, Modi never respected his mother or his wife". "You shy away from giving your wife her due respect, what respect will you give to the people?" the CM said. Maintaining that she has seen Modi's affidavit in his nomination papers, Banerjee said, "The PM has written that he does not know about his wife's movable and immovable assets. I don't like making such comments, but the level he has stooped to forced me to speak out," the TMC boss said.
PM Modi Received Income Tax Refunds 5 Times in 18 Years, Rahul Gandhi 6 Times Over Same Period
Rahul Gandhi's mother and senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has also got at least five refunds since the assessment year 2001-2002.
Mafia Don Seeks Parole to Contest From Varanasi | Mafia don-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad has moved a bail application before a special court, seeking a short-term bail to contest parliamentary elections from Varanasi, news agency IANS reported. District Government Counsel (Criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahri said the bail application will be taken up by the court on April 29. According to Atiq's counsels, the former MP has obtained nomination papers for contesting the Lok Sabha election from Varanasi.
The Election Commission today ordered an enquiry into allegations that Congress candidate for the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, offered money to an AAP activist, news agency IANS reported. Two elections officials in the Bathinda constituency have been asked to probe the incident and submit a report. Raja Warring is a sitting legislator of the ruling Congress from Gidderbaha.
AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj took to Twitter to take a jibe at BJP's Gautam Gambhir. The party had earlier dared Gambhir for a one on one live debate with AAP's candidate from his constituency Atishi Marlena.
.@GautamGambhir is @thekiranbedi in making !! https://t.co/Ll4VqSeSET— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) April 28, 2019
No Power on Earth Can Abolish Reservation: Nitish | Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar Sunday asserted that no power on earth can abolish reservation and asked people to beware of those who are spreading confusion over it, PTI reported. "No power on earth can abolish reservation. People need to be beware of those who are spreading confusion and canard with regard to reservation. I introduced reservation in panchayat polls while Narendra Modi government gave the benefit of 10 per cent of reservation to the weaker sections among general category," Kumar said at a public meeting in Gopalganj.
Will BJP's Efforts to Woo Bolpur Voters Add New Hue to Next 'Dol Jatra' in Tagore's Beloved Shantiniketan?
Although the BJP is yet to register a win in the region, barring a handful of panchayat seats, that the saffron party is breathing down the ruling party's neck in Bolpur and its surroundings is not hard to note.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a hit at the Opposition today saying that the Prime Minister has never done caste politics, but instead has only practised development politics.
Those who are deceiving the poor in the name of caste will not succeed. They have only amassed wealth in the name of caste politics. The Prime Minister’s assets are not even 0.01% when compared to the First Family of the BSP or the RJD. (2/2)— Chowkidar Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) April 28, 2019
Delhi Buses Causing Pollution: AAP | AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference today said: "The much-maligned BUS system of Delhi (DTC + Cluster buses) stands in sharp contrast to this havoc unleashed by BJP’s Central government on Delhi Metro through fare hike". "Over the last two years, in the period when Delhi Metro ridership fell by 3 lakhs per day, without any increase in the fleet of buses the ridership of Delhi’s buses increased by 2 lakhs per day – from 40 lakhs to 42 lakhs per day," he added. The fare hike pushed people to use personal vehicles thereby increasing congestion and air pollution, Saurabh alleged.
