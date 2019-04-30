Election 2019 LIVE: Cancel PM Modi's Nomination Over MLAs Claim, TMC Tells Poll Body

Read More

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. The top court will hear the petition seeking “urgent and necessary” directives to EC to take poll code violation complaints against Modi and Shah in cognizance.The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.