Election 2019 LIVE: Congress on Campaign Spree With Rahul in MP and Rajasthan, Priyanka in UP

Apr 23, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

BJP MP Udit Raj Tuesday morning said he will resign from the party if denied ticket in the Lok Sabha elections and may contest independently from the North West Delhi parliamentary seat. Raj, who is sitting MP from North West Delhi, said he will wait for some time for a reply from the party and then file his nomination as an Independent candidate from the seat at 10 am.

His supporters, who created quite the ruckus at the BJP office in Delhi, removed the BJP board as seen here. However, according to reports they are still hopeful of Raj getting a ticket.