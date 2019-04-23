Election 2019 LIVE: Congress on Campaign Spree With Rahul in MP and Rajasthan, Priyanka in UP

Election 2019 LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-off his party’s campaign spree from Rajasthan, followed by public meetings in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol and Jabalpur. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will meet party workers in her pocket borough Rae Bareli on a day when 15 states, including UP, vote for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections.
The grand old party’s eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Barabanki.
Apr 23, 2019 10:30 am (IST)
BJP MP Udit Raj Tuesday morning said he will resign from the party if denied ticket in the Lok Sabha elections and may contest independently from the North West Delhi parliamentary seat. Raj, who is sitting MP from North West Delhi, said he will wait for some time for a reply from the party and then file his nomination as an Independent candidate from the seat at 10 am.
His supporters, who created quite the ruckus at the BJP office in Delhi, removed the BJP board as seen here. However, according to reports they are still hopeful of Raj getting a ticket.
Apr 23, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
India is facing the biggest round of polls today, as 117 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and 2 Union Territories vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. More than 18 crore voters, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.
As NCP National President Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule seeks a third term in Maharashtra's Baramati which goes to polls today, Pawar, along with leaders of other opposition parties will address a press conference at 1:30 pm in Mumbai today. Baramati constituency is at the centre of Sharad Pawar’s stronghold stretching through Maharashtra’s “sugar belt”.
Apr 23, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
BJP leader and MP Meenakshi Lekhi will be embarking on a roadshow today from 14 Pandit Pant Marg in the National Capital at 10 am and file her nomination from New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency at 1 pm at DM office Jam Nagar house, Shahjahan Road.
Apr 23, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
Congress General Secretary from UP East, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be campagining today in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh.
Apr 23, 2019 9:34 am (IST)
Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli | UPA chairperson and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency Sonia Gandhi will be present there today for a meeting with local party workers and leaders in Bhuamau guest house. The Congress stronghold goes to polls in the fifth phase of polling on May 6.
Apr 23, 2019 9:23 am (IST)
Rahul in Rajasthan, MP | Even as Rahul Gandhi faces the verdict of the people of Wayanad in Kerala which goes to polls today in the third phase, the Congress chief will continue his campaign blitz in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He is scheduled to hold two public meetings in Baneshwar Dam and Lalpur Hawaipatti of Rajasthan, after which he will be in MP for another public meeting in Jabalpur district's Sihora. Wayanad is Rahul's second constituency, apart from Amethi from where he contests this time.
Apr 23, 2019 9:15 am (IST)
After Odisha, Modi to Head to West Bengal | From Odisha, PM Modi will then head to the state of West Bengal, where he will be campaigning in Asansol. The Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls in the fourth phase of polling on April 29, along with Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Bolpur and Birbhum.
Apr 23, 2019 9:11 am (IST)
After Voting, Modi to Head to Odisha | The PM will be in the state of Odisha today for two election rallies. One as mentioned, is in Kendrapara, while the other will take place in Balasore district. Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases. Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar constituencies of the state goes to polls today.
Apr 23, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
PM Modi Casts Vote in Ahmedabad | As the the entire state of Gujarat votes for 26 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote a short while back in Ranip in Ahmedabad, where he was welcomed by BJP chief Amit Shah. After exercising his franchise, Modi sent out a strong message to first time voters to come out and vote in abundance. He will now be headed to Odisha to continue his campaign trail, and will be addressing an election rally in Kendrapara.
Apr 23, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
Apr 23, 2019 9:01 am (IST)
Crucial Third Phase of Polling Begins | As India's seven-phase Lok Sabha election hit prime time today in the third phase of voting, political heavyweights such as BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav are among others, who will contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. It is important to note that by the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country will have voted.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a public meeting in Agra district. (Image: PTI)
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rally in Asansol and Odisha. Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad today and urged first-time voters to exercise their franchise. He said terrorism’s weapon was IED but that of a democracy was voter ID. Modi also met his mother Heeraben to seek her blessings before casting his vote.
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who recently joined the BJP, will file his nomination from Gorakhpur today. Also, NCP national president Sharad Pawar and leaders of other opposition parties will address a press conference in the afternoon.