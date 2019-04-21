Election 2019 LIVE: Congress Wants to Ensure BJP's Victory, Says AAP as Alliance Talks Fail

Apr 21, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

In an early morning tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati took a dig at Prime Minister Narenda Modi, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people of Uttar Pradesh who voted him to power in 2014. "Narendra Modi is hopping around the state and saying that the people of UP made him the PM. This may be true, but did it stop him from betraying the trust of 22 crore people in the state? If the people of UP can make Modi PM then they can also strip him from the post -- which seems to be the case this time," she says.