Election 2019 LIVE: Congress Wants to Ensure BJP's Victory, Says AAP as Alliance Talks Fail

Event Highlights
Two days before Gujarat votes on April 23, BJP chief and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah will embark on a roadshow at noon in Sanand area of his constituency on the last day of campaign. He is also expected to meet leaders from the assembly constituencies of Ghatlodia and Vejalpur.
Talking about Indian airstrikes in Pakistan Modi also says, "After first and second phase of voting, Congress stopped demanding proof of Airstrike." Modi then says whether the PM's chair remains or not he has decided that either he will be alive or terrorists will remain alive.
PM Narendra Modi in Patan,Gujarat: When #Abhinandan was captured by Pakistan, I said(to Pakistan) that If anything happens to our pilot then we will not leave you pic.twitter.com/0Vlcb7I1A6— ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2019
'Son of Soil Asks for Your Votes' | PM Modi is in Pattan district of North Gujarat and is addressing a rally here. "I have come here as your son," he says. "Duty of people of my home state to take care of "son of soil", give all 26 seats in Gujarat to me.My govt will come back to power, but if Gujarat doesn't give 26 seats (to BJP), TV discussion on May 23 will be why it happened," he adds.
AAP leader Gopal Rai lashes out at the Congress over the alliance uncertainity and accuses the party of weakening the opposition in UP, AP, West Bengal and Karnataka. "Congress turned back on every agreenment. In Delhi, it cannot win even a single seat," he says, further alleging that the grand old party is planning to make BJP win. "We had given them time, but Congress has revealed its basic nature. It has crushed all possibility of an alliance, the doors on talks are closed now."
Sharpening her attack on the PM, Mayawati in another tweet rekindles her "fake leader" jibe and says, "PM Modi declared his caste as a backward class for arbitrariness and selfishness, but the BSP-SP-Rld has listened to and respected the minds of the people and aligned them together for the larger public interest." Earlier in a historic joint rall withSP patriach Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpur, Mayawati pitched for Mr. Mulayam Singh’s cycle symbol and hailed him as a “real and true OBC” leader, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi whom she dubbed a “fake and false” OBC [leader].
पीएम श्री मोदी ने अपने मन की बात सुनकर मनमानी की व स्वार्थ के लिए अपनी जाति को पिछड़ा वर्ग घोषित कर दिया, किन्तु बीएसपी-सपा-आरएलडी ने जनता के मन की बात सुनी, समझी और उसका सम्मान करके व्यापक जनहित व देशहित हेतु आपस में गठबंधन किया जिससे जनता में उमंग पर बीजेपी की बौखलाहट स्पष्ट है— Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 21, 2019
In an early morning tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati took a dig at Prime Minister Narenda Modi, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people of Uttar Pradesh who voted him to power in 2014. "Narendra Modi is hopping around the state and saying that the people of UP made him the PM. This may be true, but did it stop him from betraying the trust of 22 crore people in the state? If the people of UP can make Modi PM then they can also strip him from the post -- which seems to be the case this time," she says.
श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी यूपी में घूम-घूम कर कह रहे हैं कि यूपी ने उन्हें देश का पीएम बनाया है, जो सही है लेकिन उन्होंने यूपी की 22 करोड़ जनता के साथ वादाखिलाफी व विश्वासघात क्यों किया? यूपी अगर उन्हें पीएम बना सकता है तो उन्हें उस पद से हटा भी सकता है जिसकी पूरी तैयारी दिखाई पड़ती है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 21, 2019
ALSO READ | 'Who's Pappu Now?' Shatrughan Sinha Mocks BJP Over Election Losses in Hindi Heartland
Sinha claimed PM Modi is known for making false promises and said he continued to do so for 2022, 2024, 2029 even though he is not going to be PM at that time.
Ahead of his election rallies in Gujarat and Rajasthan today, Modi in a tweet took a dig at the Congress and its presence in the Western region, especially in Rajasthan, where the grand old party triumphed the recent assembly election. "In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress," Modi says.
Heading westwards today. Will join rallies in Patan (Gujarat), Chittorgarh and Barmer (Rajasthan).— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2019
Gujarat and Rajasthan have seen the pioneering work of BJP.
In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress.
Yogi Adityanath Back on Campaign Trail | Back from the ban in full swing, an action-packed day awaits Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be holding four election rallies in the state today. Starting from Rampur early morning at 11:30, the CM will then head to Lakhimpur Kheri, where he is scheduled to address a rally at 1 pm. He will then be in Hardoi for another rally and finally travel to Kanpur, where he will be campaigning at 4 in the evening.
Amit Shah to Hold Roadshow in Gujarat's Sanand | Two days before Gujarat votes on April 23, BJP chief and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah will embark on a roadshow at noon in Sanand area of his constituency on the last day of campaign. He is also expected to meet leaders from the Assembly constituencies of Ghatlodia and Vejalpur before the roadshow.
PM Modi to Hold Rallies in Chittorgarh, Barmer | As the country goes to poll in the remaining five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his campaign trail across the country with election rallies in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer districts today. Modi will address the public meetings in support of BJP nominees at 2 pm in Chittorgarh and 3.15 pm in Barmer, BJP state tour programme convener Omkar Singh Lakhawat said.
Back from the ban in full swing, an action-packed day awaits Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be holding four election rallies in the state today. Starting from Rampur, the CM will head to Lakhimpur Kheri, where he is scheduled to address a rally. He will then be in Hardoi for another rally and finally travel to Kanpur, where he will be campaigning in the evening.
Even as the suspense over the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance in Delhi continues, the grand old party is likely to announce the name of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital today.
The announcement was made by Delhi party chief Sheila Dikshit while inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday.
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 163/720.0 overs 166/519.4 oversDelhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 161/520.0 overs 162/519.1 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
-
19 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 213/420.0 overs 203/520.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
-
18 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs DC 168/520.0 overs 128/920.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
-
17 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs SRH 132/520.0 overs 137/416.5 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets