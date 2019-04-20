Election 2019 LIVE: Cong's Digvijaya Singh And Jyotiraditya Scindia File Nominations from MP Seats

File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, said that the state has decided to tell 'speed breaker' didi that stalling progress of people here will cost her. West Bengal's report after two phases of polling has given sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' didi, Modi said, repeating her jibe at Mamata Banerjee.



The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, flip-flopping over their proposed alliance for the past month, have again traded blame for the tie-up not materialising for Delhi and Haryana.



While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.



“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.



His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.