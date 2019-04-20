Election 2019 LIVE: Cong's Digvijaya Singh And Jyotiraditya Scindia File Nominations from MP Seats

Cong Wants Army to Fight Court Cases Instead of Stone Pelters: PM Modi | PM Modi is addressing a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh' Bareilly city. At the rally, the PM hits out at the rival Congress' manifesto promise to review the AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir. "The opposition is saying that army should be removed from Jammu and Kashmir... we are saying that the army should be given a free hand. The Congress says that the special privileges given to the army should be taken back, they want the army to fight court cases instead of fighting stone pelters," he says.
Event Highlights
- PM Modi Launches Tirade Against Congress
- Police Complaint Filed Against Pragya Thakur
- Jyotiraditya Scindia Files Nomination From Guna
- EC Removes Malda SP 2 Days Before Phase 3
- Manmohan Singh Hails NYAY Scheme
- Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally in Chhattisgarh
- Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Rally in Kerala
- PM Narendra Modi Addresses Rally in UP
- Digvijaya Singh Files Nomination From Bhopal
- Amit Shah's Roadshow in Kerala
- EC Bans PM Modi Web Series
- Mamata Comes Down Heavily on PM
Campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said her brother had the courage to hug the man who called his mother Sonia Gandhi names, and his martyred father Rajiv Gandhi a thief. She was referring to the incident in Lok Sabha when Rahul Gandhi had walked across the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving a fiery speech.
The BJP has, however, accused the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh of pressurising the district administration into keeping Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, their Bhopal candidate, from organising public meetings. Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar alleged that their officials had been waiting at the Additional District Magistrate's office, but the permissions didn't come through.
Complaint Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over Remarks on Late ATS Chief | A police complaint has been registered against the BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, by Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav over her remarks about the late anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare. Thakur had sparked a massive row on Thursday for saying that Karkare died in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him.
Gujarat minister and BJP leader Ganpatsinh Vasava drew the ire of his party over his comments against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.Speaking at a tribal gathering in Dediapada in Narmada district today Vasava had said, "When Rahul Gandhi gets up from the chair, it appears as if a puppy has got up wagging its tail, which would go to Pakistan and China if they threw bread at it." While the state Congress unit said that Vasava's language "will not get him any support", CM Vijay Rupani also advised the minister to exercise restraint. "Words should be used with firmness, but one should not use unsavoury personal language," Rupani said.
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel slams the BJP for its "double standards" over Malegaon blast main accused Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature. "On one side, the BJP talks about fighting terrorism. And those who are actually fighting terrorism are being criticised by BJP candidates," he says and adds that "there is a huge difference between what the BJP preaches and what it actually does."
EC Replaces Arnab Ghosh With Ajay Prasad as Malda SP | Meanwhile, just two days ahead of the third phase of the polls, the poll body has decided to remove the Police Superintendent of West Bengal's Malda district, Arnab Ghosh. Ghosh will be succeeded by Baruipur SP Ajay Prasad. Both the seats in the constituency will go to polls on April 23.
Manmohan Singh's statement comes a day after the Allahabad High Court's notice to the Congress and Election Commission on a plea seeking deletion from the party’s election manifesto the promise of the minimum income guarantee scheme to grant Rs 72,000 per annum to the poorest families. Singh writes, "NYAY will also help restart our economic engine that has come to a stop today," he says and explains that the "money in the hands of the needy will stimulate demand in the economy."
Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh makes a statement on the historic NYAY Scheme launched by Congress President @RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/FWcS7LdNG6— Congress (@INCIndia) April 20, 2019
Will Ensure a Basic Level of Dignity For Every Indian Family: Manmohan Singh on NYAY | Former PM and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh in a statement extends his support for the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana scheme (NYAY). Terming it as a powerful idea he says that the scheme intends to "wipe out the last remnants of poverty and to restart stalled economic activity in our nation." "NYAY will ensure a basic level of dignity and respect for every Indian family," he writes.
BJP Hasn't Delivered on Promises of Progress, Says Priyanka Gandhi | Congress in-charge for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, is addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Areekode town. "Young men and women placed their faith in the BJP because they were told that two crore jobs will be provided every year. They were told that great progress was going to take place, that the GDP would increase. Yet in the last five years, having made all these big promises we saw absolutely nothing. GDP has reduced by 2 percent, 50,000 lakh jobs have decreased," she says.
Doomed Friendship, Says PM Narendra Modi on SP-BSP | The PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Etah town. He hits out at the bonhomie between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Referring to the ups and downs in the relationship between the two parties he says, "They were once friends during the Vidhan Sabha elections in UP. When the elections finished, so did their friendship. And now they are friends again, but this will end too. But on May 23 this facade of a friendship will be over," he says.
Meanwhile, the former Congress MP from Kerala's Kollam constituency, S Krishna Kumar, has joined Bharatiya Janata Party. After joining the party Kumar says, "My motive for the rest of my life is to strengthen the hands of PM Modi, who I think the people of India should give a mandate not only for five years,but for another 10 years. By this time, he'll modernise the nation and take it to the forefront."
Delhi: S Krishna Kumar, former Congress MP from Kollam (Kerala), joins Bharatiya Janata Party pic.twitter.com/v5374QVaKb— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019
Digvijaya Singh Files Nomination From Bhopal | Digvijaya Singh Former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh files his nomination papers for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Singh, who left from the residence of former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, was accompanied by a large number of followers till the District Collector's office. He is pitted against BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, who has been at the centre of many controversies since joining the saffron party this week.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also campaigning in Kerala today. She is slated to address a public meeting at Areekode soon.
Smt. @priyankagandhi had a special meeting with seven-year-old Nathan in Wayanad earlier today. The young fan missed his chance to meet CP @RahulGandhi but had the pleasure of a private conversation with him over the phone. #PriyankaGandhiInWayanad pic.twitter.com/EaebrVrEMz— Congress (@INCIndia) April 20, 2019
Amit Shah Holds Roadshow in Pathanamthitta | In these visuals you see BJP president Amit Shah holding a roadshow in Pathanamthitta, which is situated in the southern region of Kerala.
BJP President Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Pathanamthitta, Kerala. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/RChH3X98J7— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019
Continuing his tirade, Sam Pitroda says, "I said the truth, I asked a question and I'm entitled to ask a question. Just because I asked a question, you can't say that I'm not a nationalist, Who are you to ask me? That's when you need courage."
Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief: I said the truth, I asked a question and I'm entitled to ask a question. Just because I asked a question, you can't label me that I'm not a nationalist, Who are you to ask me? That's when you need courage. https://t.co/NcFKhOFNk1— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019
Indian Overseas Congress chief Sam Pitroda in a press conference says that he was reprimanded by those from the rival BJP and his own party for his comments about the Balakot air strikes. "Few weeks ago I said something about Balakot, The PM started tweeting immediately and the head of BJP party went wild and called a press conference. Congress leaders started calling me and asking why I said that? I asked them - what did I say, I said the truth." Pitroda had last month struck controversy for his comments in which he had said that the whole of Pakistan can’t be blamed for 26/11 and Pulwama terror attacks.
Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath slams BSP president Mayawati for attending the joint election rally in support of Samajwadi Party's Rampur candidate Azam Khan. "Mayawati is today campaigning for those who used to humiliate Babasaheb Ambedkar. Those who do not respect India are not worth voting for," he says.
The Election Commission's decision was made in line with its April 10 order according to which, "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media..."
EC Bars Eros Now from Streaming PM Modi Web Series | The Election Commission on Saturday barred Eros Now from streaming the webs series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Commission said, "It was brought to our notice that a web series 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man', having five episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders."
Modi Only Roams Around the World and Does No Work, Says Mamata | "I would like to ask him to save Delhi first before eyeing on Bengal. BJP is doing politics in the name of religion. It's not easy to scare me Modi babu. You will get a rosogolla in Odisha and raj bhog in Bengal (hinting at seats). Modi babu did nothing for India except roaming around in foreign countries," said Mamata Banerjee.
Rebuking the state BJP unit's method of seeking votes, Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "Shivakumar Udasi is a two-time BJP MP. He's going around saying 'don't vote, look at my face, look at Modi's face and cast your vote'. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi's face and vote, is it possible?"
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, said that the state has decided to tell 'speed breaker' didi that stalling progress of people here will cost her. West Bengal's report after two phases of polling has given sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' didi, Modi said, repeating her jibe at Mamata Banerjee.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, flip-flopping over their proposed alliance for the past month, have again traded blame for the tie-up not materialising for Delhi and Haryana.
While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.
“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.
His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.
