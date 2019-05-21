Election 2019 LIVE: Let Country Elect Its Govt, Says SC, Junks 'Nuisance' Plea Seeking 100% VVPAT-EVM Matching

Lok Sabha Election 2019 Live: The Supreme Court today junked a petition demanding 100 per cent EVM and VVPAT verification, saying it won’t entertain such a plea “over and over again”. Calling the petition by NGO Techno4All a “nuisance”, the court said no one could come in the way of people electing their representatives.
The development comes just ahead of the Opposition’s meeting with the Election Commission to demand recounting of votes if EVMs and VVPAT slips do not match.
Addressing the allegations about each of the four places from where the incidents were reported, the poll panel said "the EVMs were in proper security and protocol".
May 21, 2019 11:02 am (IST)
After a string of rumors of EVM tampering sparked protests in Ghazipur, Chandauli, Domariaganj and Jhansi, the Election Commission issued a detailed statement addressing the situation in each of these regions separately, and assured the people that EVMs are safe. "In fact in all the cases, polled EVMS and VVPATs were sealed properly in front of the political parties candidates. CC TV cameras are installed. CPAF security is there. Candidates are allowed to have watch on strong room at a time and at a point one representatives of each candidates 24 ×7.The allegations are baseless," it said.
May 21, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
SC Junks Fresh Petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM Match | The Supreme Court junks a fresh petition on 100% VVPAT-EVM match, calling it a nuisance. "We won't entertain such pleas again and again," says the apex court, adding that the court cannot come in the way of people electing thier representatives. The PIL was filed by an NGO Techno4All.
May 21, 2019 10:50 am (IST)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will also be a part of the delegation of opposition leaders meeting the Election Commission today in the national capital. He is expected to be accompanied with Sanjay Singh.
May 21, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
CBI gives clean chit to Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav in disproportionate assets case and files an affidavit in the Supreme Court. Says that no evidence was found against the Yadavs to register a regular case against them.
CBI files an affidavit in Supreme Court against Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav in connection with a disproportionate assets case. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/D8YPIcwyt6
The development comes after a majority of exit polls predicted that Reddy's party will get the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats and can play a bigger role in case the results throw up a hung Parliament.
May 21, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet pays his tribute to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. Gandhi has been a principle target of Modi during election campaign, who he has repeatedly referred to as 'Bhrashtachaar Number 1' (Corrupt Number One).
Tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
The split between warring Congress leaders in Punjab -- state chief Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu -- is wide open once again after the Congress high command has sought a report from the state president over Sidhu's recent remarks on the CM. On May 17, Sidhu had appeared to corner the Congress government in the state over the issue of desecration of religious scriptures and questioned why no FIR was lodged against the Badals in connection with the 2015 sacrilege and police-firing incidents. The party has urged its chief Rahul Gandhi to step in and a report on the matter will be submitted to him.
May 21, 2019 9:02 am (IST)
NDA Leaders in Attendance | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Lok Janshakti Party head Ram Vilas Paswan, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal are likely to attend the NDA meeting. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will also be present.
May 21, 2019 8:57 am (IST)
BJP to Hold Informal Meeting, Dinner for NDA Leaders | Meanwhile, buyoyed by the exit poll predictions that promise a landslide victory to NDA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah will hold an informal meeting at 4 pm today at the party headquarters, followed by a dinner for leaders of NDA parties. Strategising on the back of strong exit poll numbers likely on the cards.
May 21, 2019 8:53 am (IST)
Opposition Leaders in Attendance | The delegation of opposition leaders gathering today in the National Capital will include Abhishek Manu Singhvi from the Congress, NCP's Sharad Pawar, Sanjay Singh from AAP, TMC's Derek O' Brian, among others. HD Kumaraswamy, the chief minister of Karnataka, who had confirmed his presence earlier will not be in attendance. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 1 PM at the Constitution Club of India.
May 21, 2019 8:50 am (IST)
Naidu Again Questions Transparency of Polls | On Monday, Naidu said the Election Commission should establish transparency and accountability, and questioned why it is not conducting 50 per cent counting of the slips from VVPAT (Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail machines). After the 2017 assembly elections during which the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, most opposition parties had complained that the EVMs had been tweaked. Leaders like Mayawati and Arvind Kejriwal had even called for a return to ballot boxes.
May 21, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
The move comes a day after Naidu met with his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee to discuss the possibility of forging an anti-NDA bloc even as exit polls predicted dismal prospects for all regional parties. Sources in TMC say Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu are to hold detailed discussions with other Mahagathbandhan leaders after results are declared on the May 23.
May 21, 2019 8:40 am (IST)
21 Oppn Leaders to Meet EC Today | After all exit polls on Sunday predicted a decisive victory for the BJP and its allies, representatives of 21 opposition parties led by TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, and including the Congress, will meet the Election Commission this afternoon to flag their concerns about Electronic Voting Machines and the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Trail Machines).
Unfazed by the exit polls results that have given a clear victory to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee will meet other Mahagathbandhan leaders today to hold detailed discussions on the possibility of forming a non-BJP government with Congress support.
The opposition parties have once again raked up the issue of EVM tampering after exit polls gave a clear verdict in favour of the BJP. A delegation of opposition leaders will go to the Election Commission office today to demand recounting of votes if EVM machines and VVPAT slips don’t match in seats where tallying takes place.
Leaders who will meet the EC officials today include Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, AAP’s Sanjay Singh, CPI leader D Raja, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O' Brien and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah will also hold an informal meeting with party leaders to discuss future strategy in the wake of strong exit poll numbers. This will be followed by a dinner, which will see Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan and Sukhbir Badal among others in attendance.