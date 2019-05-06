Election 2019 LIVE: Are We Servants, Asks Mamata as Modi Blames Her for 'Stalling' Cyclone Relief Work

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Bhiwani, Haryana right now. Drawing a strong anology between the centre's punitive policies and a game of boxing, he says, "In the last general election, people placed a 56-inched boxer in the ring against the might of unemployment and corruption, thinking 'boxer' Modi will fight them. But this boxer started hitting the people instead with policies like demonetisation and GST. Then he punched the farmers." Sharpening his attack, the Congress chief adds, " as if this was not enough, Narendra Modi the boxer insulted his guru, LK Advani and punched him out as well."
On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Haryana’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. After Haryana, Gandhi will return to Delhi for a rally in Chandni Chowk’s Sadar Bazaar area.
Mamata Hits Back, Says Not PM's Servant | Talking about her decision to not hold a meeting with PM Modi to take stock of the situation after cyclone Fani, Mamata Banerjee says, "He summoned us after landing in Kalaikunda as if we are his servants. Why should we attend a meeting with him when he is actually here for a political meet? I don't even consider him as the PM." She also accuses Modi of doing 'drama' for social media publicity.
CLICK TO READ | Govt Says Mamata 'Refused' Cyclone Fani Review Meeting With PM Modi, Bengal Says Was Never Informed
Sources said Modi, who is currently in Odisha taking stock of the situation due to the cyclone, wanted to do the same for West Bengal and 'the Union government had written to the state about a review meeting'.
'Didi a Hurdle in Govt Helping Cyclone Affected People' | Sharpening her attack on Banerjee, PM Modi adds, "This egoistic speed breaker didi became a hurdle before us supporting those who were affected by cyclone Fani. However, despite her attempts to put breaks on development, I want to assure the people of Bengal that the central government is with them."
Modi's Attack on Banerjee in Tamuk | Hitting back at West bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who refused to hold talks with the PM over cyclone Fani, Narendra Modi in a rally accuses her of politicisng a national disaster. "I tried to speak to Banerjee but she, out of her arrogance, did not speak to me. I hoped she would call back and I called her again because I was worried about est bengal but she refused again," he says. "This shows how much she cares about you."
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is addressing a press conference in Delhi. Taking potshots at the ruling BJP, Kejriwal says that the government has broken the back of businessmen with policies like demonestisation and GST. "Traders tell me that they supported BJP with their money and votes, but now they are upset with the Modi government because of note bandi ." The AAP chief adds that notices issued to vyapaaris by ED and IT is nothing but 'tax terrorism'.
PM Narendra Modi announces funds worth Rs 1,000 crore for rehabiliation of those affected by cyclone Fani.
PM Narendra Modi: Govt of India had announced Rs 381 crore earlier, a further Rs 1000 crore will be released now. #cycloneFani pic.twitter.com/mqFNvBUuB1— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar on Monday to visit districts hit by Cyclone Fani and take stock of the situation, days after more than 35 people died and large parts of the coastal areas were badly affected by the “extremely severe” storm.
PM Modi: Communication was very good between state and Central Govt.I was also monitoring. The way people of Odisha complied with every instruction of Govt is praiseworthy #CycloneFani pic.twitter.com/2g4iMDBZin— ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2019
The Congress party conducted a press conference today where party overseas head Sam Pitroda tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "I cannot believe that a man from Mahatma Gandhi's soil Gujarat could make such a comment on Rajiv Gandhi. He is shook because of the results of the elections till now. He promised jobs, smart cities, farmer income to be doubled, but failed to do so," he says.
Grenade Lobbed towards Polling Booth in Pulwama | In Jammu and Kashmir, militants lobbed a grenade towards a polling station in Pulwama district where polling is underway for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A grenade was lobbed towards Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama but there were no reports of any casualties in the the blast, police said. The security forces have cordoned off the area. This was the first militant attack on a polling station in this Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.
CLICK TO READ | A Look at the Key Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 5 of Lok Sabha Elections
Nearly 8 crore voters will seal the fate of 674 candidates in the states of - Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Mahagathbandhan No Challenge: Rajnath | Union Home Minister and the BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, said that the Mahagatbandhan is no challenge for the saffron party in his constituency. "I don't want to comment on her (SP-BSP-RLD candidate Poonam Sinha), as I believe elections are not about individuals but about issues," he said.
Smriti Irani Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi | As Amethi went to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, BJP candidate Smriti Irani hit out at her opponent Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the death of a man in an Amethi hospital on Sunday. The BJP on Sunday alleged that a man in need of medical treatment was turned down by the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Amethi just because he was a beneficiary of the central government's National Health Protection Scheme.
PM to Rally in Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon begin his campaign for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. PM Modi is scheduled to cover three seats that will go to polls on May 12 – Tamluk, Jhargram and Chaibasa. These constituencies are Trinamool Congress strongholds.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter)
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah will rally in Bihar covering three Lok Sabha seats — Champaran, Siwan and Maharajganj.
As political parties battle it out on ground to canvas votes, a number of political cases are lined up at the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his apology affidavit for attributing the slogan “Chowkidar chor hai” to the Supreme Court in the Rafale fighter jet deal case. The top court will also hear the Rafale review petitions today.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission will respond to the Supreme Court on Congress leader Sushmita Dev’s plea alleging poll code violation by PM Modi and Amit Shah.
Besides, a Delhi court is set to hear a plea moved by AAP’s Atishi, alleging possession of two voter IDs by rival Gautam Gambhir. The court on May 1 had asked Atishi about her locus in the matter, along with some documents, and asked her about how they should proceed with the prosecution.
AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will address a press conference around noon today and its East Delhi and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha candidates Atishi and Pankaj Gupta are all set to declare their constituency-wise manifestos.
