Election 2019: DMK's Vellore Candidate Kathir Anand Petitions EC to Revoke Order Cancelling LS Polls

Apr 16, 2019 9:09 pm (IST)

DMK president MK Stalin hits out at the Election Commission over the raids at Kanimozhi's residence. "Tamiliasai Soundarrajan has several crores of money at her residence. Why are there no raids at her place? Despite a proper complaint to the EC no action has been taken," he says while calling for reforms in the poll body. Tamilsai Soundararajan is the BJP candidate contesting against Kanimozhi from Thoothukudi, which will head to the polls on April 18.