Election 2019 LIVE: Battleground UP as Smriti Irani, Sonia Gandhi Begin Road Show in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Union minister Smriti Irani and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.



BJP chief Amit Shah will battle it out with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her home turf. Shah will address public meetings in Raiganj and Kalimpong while Banerjee will be in Kalimpong.



Union minister Smriti Irani will file her nomination in Amethi. Irani has been wooing voters in Amethi, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family, by taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad as a second seat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in a road show in Irani’s support and also address a rally.



The hectic campaigning comes on a day when 91 seats across 20 states are voting to choose their representatives. Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be voting in two elections with the Assembly polls in these states being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.