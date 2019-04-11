Election 2019 LIVE: Battleground UP as Smriti Irani, Sonia Gandhi Begin Road Show in Amethi, Rae Bareli

Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at the Opposition, saying the 'Mahamilavati' gang was scared that if he returns to power, their shops of corruption and dynastic politics will be shut down. Modi, who was addressing a rally in Bihar, said while voters were happy with the action taken against Pakistan, the Opposition was trying to "tie the hands" of armed forces. Modi will later head to Mangaldoi and Silchar in Assam for public meetings.
Meanwhile, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will file nomination for the Lok Sabha election from her turf, Rae Bareli, and also hold a road show in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh today when 91 seats go to polls. Putting an end to speculation that she would quit active politics, the Congress Central Election Committee had announced last month that Sonia Gandhi would contest the Lok Sabha election.
Apr 11, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Amethi. He will also accompany Smriti Irani to file nomination from Amethi constituency.
BJP president Amit Shah will visit Odisha tomorrow. He is scheduled to address an election rally in Kendujhar in Odisha. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee is also scheduled to address a rally in Kalimpong, which is about 50 km from Darjeeling. Shah’s next rally is at 1:00 pm at Raigunj.
Apr 11, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, PM Modi said, “When Modi comes back again then their corruption will be completely finished, their dynastic politics will be finished, their loot in name of poor will stop, their politics of case and religion will stop,'tukde tuke gang bhi tukde tukde ho kar bikhar jaeyga.”
Apr 11, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Under NDA our forces will have a free hand to take on terrorists...but the mahamilwati alliance want to curb the power of our forces. They are now spread fear that if Modi comes back to power then there won’t be any more elections...that he will destroy constitutional bodies...that he will end reservation: PM Modi
Apr 11, 2019 11:27 am (IST)
Addressing a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar, PM Narendra Modi said, “All that I have been able to do is because you made me your chowkidar. Only the strong-willed can talk about peace...you all know what Pakistan was before 2014...they used to attack us and then threaten us...you are aware of how that has changed...you know what we did, we entered their homes and attacked them...I know what needs to be done...we were earlier shackled now I have broken them.”
Apr 11, 2019 11:24 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari told CNN News18, “As a minister at the Centre we have a good track record…we will repeat the same victory with a better margin.” Asked about the agricultural crisis, he said, “Agricultural crisis is not the crisis of 5 years…Diversification of agriculture sector will help increase the income of farmers. The way in which the government is working is going to be very positive for the country.”
Apr 11, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
Visuals of Union minister Smriti Irani and her husband Zubin Irani performing pooja ahead of her filing nomination from Amethi parliamentary constituency.
Apr 11, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
BJP leader Smirti Irani performs pooja, along with her husband Zubin, before filing nomination papers from Amethi at her residence Gauriganj. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will accompany her to file nomination. Before filing her nomination, she will also do a roadshow along with Yogi Adityanath.
Apr 11, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani will file her nomination papers from the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency today. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders are likely to accompany her. According to Durgesh Tripathi, the district chairperson of the BJP, Irani was to file her nomination on April 17, but due to a holiday on that day (Mahaveer Jayanti), she changed the date. Amethi figures in the fifth phase of the seven-phased general elections, and voting there will be held on May 6.
Apr 11, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi is trying to retain the Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. The seat, which will vote in the fifth-phase on May 6, will see a straight contest between Sonia Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion. Sonia Gandhi had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.
Apr 11, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
UPA chairperson and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will file her nomination papers for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and hold a road show today. Before the filing of nominations, the Gandhi family will organize a ''havan'' at the Congress's central office. She will then hold a road show before filing the nomination, party spokesman LKP Singh said.
Apr 11, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
Congress put out a message on its official Twitter handle saying, "Today you decide, Love over hate, Jobs over pakoda, Policies over propoganda, One nation over division, Vote for Congress, Vote for you. Today you pledge, #MyVoteForCongress #AbHogaNyay.(sic)" As voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections started, Congress President Rahul Gandhi also urged voters to vote wisely for the soul of India and its future. Referring to promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before assuming power, Gandhi reminded voters that instead of jobs and Rs 15 lakh in bank accounts of people, the Modi government has given them "no jobs, distrust, violence, hate and fear". "You vote today for the soul of India. For her future. Vote wisely," he said on Twitter.
Apr 11, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
The Bharatiya Janata Party has accused the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal of creating hurdles in getting permission to hold a rally in Darjeeling where BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to campaign today. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also set to rally in Darjeeling on April 11. Darjeeling will vote in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections on April 18. The BJP has fielded Raju Singh Bista, a candidate who is backed by the Gorkha National Liberation Front and Bimal Gurung faction of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, from the hilly district of Bengal.
Apr 11, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
Apr 11, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the mood across the nation is firmly in favour of the National Democratic Alliance. Modi also informed that he will campaign in Bhagalpur and Assam in the day. "This morning will campaign for NDA at a rally in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Later in the day, will be in Assam where I will join public meetings in Mangaldai and Silchar. The mood across the nation is firmly in favour of the NDA," PM Modi's tweet said.
Union minister Smriti Irani and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
BJP chief Amit Shah will battle it out with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her home turf. Shah will address public meetings in Raiganj and Kalimpong while Banerjee will be in Kalimpong.
Union minister Smriti Irani will file her nomination in Amethi. Irani has been wooing voters in Amethi, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family, by taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad as a second seat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate in a road show in Irani’s support and also address a rally.
The hectic campaigning comes on a day when 91 seats across 20 states are voting to choose their representatives. Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be voting in two elections with the Assembly polls in these states being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.