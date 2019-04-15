Election 2019 LIVE: EC Ban 'Brutally' Deprives Me of My Constitutional Right While Modi-Shah Given Free Run, Says Mayawati

Event Highlights
- Mayawati Holds Press Conference After EC Ban
- Yogi Extols PM Modi For 'Showing Spine' in Rally
- Arvind Kejriwal Replies to Rahul Gandhi
- Rahul Gandhi's Offer to Arvind Kejriwal
- Akhilesh Yadav's Response to EC Action Against Mayawati
- Sanjay Nirupam's Open Challenge to BJP MP
- Rahul Gandhi Addresses Rally in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
- BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi After SC Notice
- Akhilesh Yadav Backs Azam Khan Over Remark
Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken today tweeted vote share tally sheets to answer Aam Aadmi Party's question on why Congress was offering it 3:4 formula in Delhi.
EC Notice Does Not Say Comment Was Meant to Provoke, Says Mayawati | BSP supremo Mayawati is holding a press conference in Lucknow over EC's ban . After reading out the poll body's direction over her Deoband rally remarks Mayawati says, "Notice does not say that my comments were meant to provoke. Their only justification is that I was urging one community to vote for us."
Hitting out at the BJP, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accuses the PM Modi-led Centre of having no sympathy towards the farmers of Odisha. "The central government has no time to deal with the the problems of Odisha farmers," Patnaik says in his address in a series of election meetings at Atabira, Padmapur and Bargarh, where polling is scheduled to take place on April 18.
Lok Sabha speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan also hit out at SP veteran leader Azam Khan over his remarks against Jaya Pradaji and said that he had "crossed all limits of disrespect to women". "I hate to hear such words. Such thinking is a taint on humanity. Politics and elections have their place, but everyone should stay within their limits."
जयाप्रदाजी पर दिया बयान, नारी असम्मान की सारी हदों को पार कर गया। घिन आती है ऐसे शब्दों को सुनकर। मनुष्यता के लिए धब्बा है ऐसी सोच। राजनीति और चुनाव में प्रतिद्वंदता की अपनी जगह हैं, लेकिन मर्यादाओं की सीमा में सबको रहना होगा। #Jayaprada— Sumitra Mahajan (@S_MahajanLS) April 15, 2019
Congress leader Ajay Maken in a tweet justifies the party's decision to settle on a 3-4 arrangement with AAP and cites the 2017 Municipal Elections.
Why 4-3 formula between AAP-INC?— Ajay Maken (@ajaymaken) April 15, 2019
Please see the sheet attached and calculations based on 2017 Municipal Elections-which were the immediate last elections in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/QXKsmcluSn
China, Pakistan Cannot Afford to Indulge in Misadventures, Says Yogi | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in rallies in Rourkela, Angul and Phulbani accused Congress of being "soft" towards terrorism. "Pakistan was beheading our soldiers on the border during the UPA rule. Now with Modi as the prime minister, China and Pakistan cannot afford to indulge in misadventures," he said.
Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko responds to AAP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi "offer" of 4 seats in Delhi and says, "Let us come together in Delhi first." "Rahul ji said our doors are open, it should be done. Whatever decision is reached in one state cannot be replicated in the same way in other states," he adds.
PC Chacko, Congress Delhi In-charge: AAP is suggesting alliance on 18 seats beyond Delhi. Let us come together in Delhi first. Rahul ji said our doors are open, it should be done.... Whatever decision is reached in one state cannot be replicated in the same way in other states. pic.twitter.com/oXVSR9URsu— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019
CLICK TO READ | After SC Rap, EC Bars Adityanath from Campaigning for 72 Hours, Maya for 48 Over Poll Code Violation
The EC in its order said it was convinced that both the leaders 'made highly provocative speech which has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities'.
YSR Congress Party in a letter to the Election Commission called the poll body's attention on the instances of violence in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and Chittoor districts during the first phase of polling. "So far the culprits are not arrested in either of the cases," the letter reads after implicating the rival Telugu Desam Party. The Jaggan Mohan Reddy-led party in the letter requested that the Commission to install CCTV cameras and round the clock and upgrade the security of the strong rooms.
Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his "all Modis are thieves" remark. "Modi ji comes from a backward community, people with feudal mindset have hatred towards him. We've appealed to EC to take action against Rahul ji and Congress," he says after a meeting with the Election Commission.
MA Naqvi, BJP after meeting with EC: Rahul Gandhi ji made shameful comments on Modi ji's caste & said"Why are all Modis thieves?"Modi ji comes from a backward community, ppl with feudal mindset have hatred towards him.We've appealed to EC to take action against Rahul ji &Congress pic.twitter.com/hQ4Hwh3mzj— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019
You Are Not Serious About Coalition, Says AAP Chief | Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also slams Rahul Gandhi and asks him what "u-turn" he is referring to when the conversation over the alliance is ongoing. "Your tweet shows that the alliance is not something you want but is only for show. I am sad that you are just making statements. Today, you have the desperately want to save the country from the danger of Modi-Shah. Unfortunately, you are helping Modiji by distributing anti-Modi votes in UP and other states too," he tweets.
कौन सा U-टर्न?अभी तो बातचीत चल रही थी— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 15, 2019
आपका ट्वीट दिखाता है कि गठबंधन आपकी इच्छा नहीं मात्र दिखावा है।मुझे दुःख है आप बयान बाज़ी कर रहे हैं
आज देश को मोदी-शाह के ख़तरे से बचाना अहं है।दुर्भाग्य कि आप UP और अन्य राज्यों में भी मोदी विरोधी वोट बाँट कर मोदी जी की मदद कर रहे हैं https://t.co/9jnYXJFA0S
Congress's Shakeel Ahmad in a tweet said that he is tendering his resignation because of his nomination filing from Madhubani Parliamentary constituency. "As I have decided to file my nomination papers tomorrow from Madhubani Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar, I’m resigning from the post of Senior Spokesperson of AICC. I’m sending my resignation to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi."
As I have decided to file my nomination papers tomorrow from Madhubani Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar, I’m resigning from the post of Senior Spokesperson of AICC. I’m sending my resignation to Congress President Shri @RahulGandhi .— Shakeel Ahmad (@Ahmad_Shakeel) April 15, 2019
AAP leader Gopal Rai also reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet and says, "Why isn't @Rahul Gandhi interested in defeating BJP on 18 seats. @Rahul Gandhi had opened doors to 4 seats, then we have opened the doors to 18 seats in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh."
.@RahulGandhi जी 18 सीटों पर बीजेपी को हराने के लिए दिलचस्पी क्यों नही दिखा रहे हैं@RahulGandhi जी ने 4 सीट का दरवाजा खोला है तो हमने दिल्ली, हरियाणा और चंडीगढ़ में 18 सीट पर भाजपा को हराने के लिए दरवाजा खोल रखा है। https://t.co/a81GfXJh7r— Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) April 15, 2019
AAP spokesperson and MP Sanjay Singh hits out at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's tweet and says, "In Punjab, where there are four MP and 20 MLAs from AAP, Congress does not want to give a single seat. In Haryana, where Congress has one MP there too they do not want to give a seat. In Delhi where there are 0 Congress MLA and 0 MP there, you want to give us 3 seats. Is this what happens in a settlement? Why do not you want to stop the BJP in other states?"
पंजाब में AAP के 4 सांसद 20 विधायक Cong एक भी सीट नही देना चाहती, हरियाणा जहाँ Cong का एक सांसद वहाँ भी Cong एक सीट नही देना चाहती, दिल्ली जहाँ Cong के 0 MLA 0 MP वहाँ आप हमसे 3 सीट चाहते हैं क्या ऐसे होता है समझौता? आप दूसरे राज्यों में भाजपा को क्यों नही रोकना चाहते? https://t.co/tJSQBnvH7O— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 15, 2019
Alliance Would Mean the Rout of BJP, Says Rahul Gandhi | Amid uncertainty over the alliance with AAP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet writes that the party is willing to give up four seats from Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal's party to ensure a victory over the saffron party. "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this," he tweeted.
An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2019
But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn!
Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out. #AbAAPkiBaari
Do They Have Integrity to Stop PM, Says Yadav | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the poll body's decision to ban Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours. "EC directive against @mayawati ji begs the question: do they have integrity to stop PM from asking for votes in name of the army?"
EC directive against @mayawati ji begs the question: do they have integrity to stop PM from asking for votes in name of the army?— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 15, 2019
Here’s the quote @ECISVEEP: “मैं फ़र्स्ट टाइम वोटर से कहना चाहता हूँ कि आपका पहला वोट पुलवामा में जो वीर शहीद हुए उनके नाम समर्पित हो सकता है क्या?”
I Challenge You to a Debate on Performance : Nirupam | Former Maharashtra Regional Congress Committee President Sanjay Nirupam in an open letter challenged the incumbent Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North West constituency, Gajanan Kirtikar, to an open debate. In the letter Nirupam, who is fighting the elections from the same constituency wrote, "With the objective of providing the electorate of Mumbai North West a fair opportunity to assess their candidates I challenge you to a debate on your performance in the past 5 years with regard to issues and problems of the constituency as well as projects, plans and programs for the next 5 years at a date, time and venue of your convenience and choice."
In a statement to reporters CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury alleges foul play in 464 booths across West Bengal and Tripura, which went to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Yechury claims that incidences of booth capturing, EVM manipulation and violence were seen in many of the booths. "We have given a list of booths to the Election Commission where re-polling should happen," he says.
BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in a Twitter post launched an attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and threatened to file a defamation suit against him "for calling all Modi’s surname chor".
Will file defamation suit against @RahulGandhi for calling all Modi’s surname CHOR.— Chowkidar Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) April 15, 2019
Rahul Gandhi is Spreading Lies, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference slams Rahul Gandhi and says that the Congress chief is "spreading lies." "Rahul targeted the Prime Minister by making false allegations. He twisted the court's facts," Prasad says hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi.
Azam Khan Was Talking About Someone Else,Yadav Says | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backs the party veteran leader Azam Khan, who got pulled up for his remarks against BJP candidate Jaya Prada. "Azam Khan was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis we never use foul language for women," he tells reporters.
File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.
Two days after Congress decided to go solo in Delhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, in a surprise offer to Arvind Kejriwal, said that they are willingly to give up four seats in the national capital for AAP to "ensure BJP's rout". "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," he tweeted. Since, then there has been a war of words between Congress and Kejriwal's party over the "show-off" seat-sharing formula.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today defended Azam Khan's derogatory remark on BJP leader Jaya Prada. "He was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis, we never use foul language for women," he said. Later, when reporters asked Khan about NCW notice served to him in connection with the controversial comment, the infuriated leader said, "Aapke walid ke maut me aaya hun (I have come at your father's death)." He was in MP's Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim, who had passed away earlier today.
The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to explain why he attributed his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top court. “We only looked at the admissibility of the documents. We didn’t say what has been attributed to us by Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court,” the Supreme Court said, issuing a notice to the Congress chief.
The court also criticised the Election Commission for its inaction on hate speeches by netas, citing the instances of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati, while sending a notice to the EC on a plea seeking directions to bring political parties under the ambit of RTI.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reached Fatehpur Sikri in UP’s Agra to campaign for Congress candidate Raj Babbar alongwith his sister and Congress eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will visit Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala from where he is also contesting.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.
On the issue of biopics, the Supreme Court asked the makers of PM Narendra Modi to screen the political biographical drama for the Election Commission. The Supreme Court has directed the EC to watch the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and then take a call on whether or not it should be banned.
-
