Election 2019 LIVE: EC Ban 'Brutally' Deprives Me of My Constitutional Right While Modi-Shah Given Free Run, Says Mayawati

Two days after Congress decided to go solo in Delhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, in a surprise offer to Arvind Kejriwal, said that they are willingly to give up four seats in the national capital for AAP to "ensure BJP's rout". "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," he tweeted. Since, then there has been a war of words between Congress and Kejriwal's party over the " show-off" seat-sharing formula Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today defended Azam Khan's derogatory remark on BJP leader Jaya Prada. "He was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis, we never use foul language for women," he said. Later, when reporters asked Khan about NCW notice served to him in connection with the controversial comment, the infuriated leader said, "Aapke walid ke maut me aaya hun (I have come at your father's death)." He was in MP's Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim, who had passed away earlier today.The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to explain why he attributed his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top court. “We only looked at the admissibility of the documents. We didn’t say what has been attributed to us by Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court,” the Supreme Court said, issuing a notice to the Congress chief.The court also criticised the Election Commission for its inaction on hate speeches by netas, citing the instances of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati, while sending a notice to the EC on a plea seeking directions to bring political parties under the ambit of RTI.Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reached Fatehpur Sikri in UP’s Agra to campaign for Congress candidate Raj Babbar alongwith his sister and Congress eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will visit Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala from where he is also contesting.Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.On the issue of biopics, the Supreme Court asked the makers of PM Narendra Modi to screen the political biographical drama for the Election Commission. The Supreme Court has directed the EC to watch the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and then take a call on whether or not it should be banned.