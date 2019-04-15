SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: EC Ban 'Brutally' Deprives Me of My Constitutional Right While Modi-Shah Given Free Run, Says Mayawati

News18.com | April 15, 2019, 9:24 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election 2019 Live: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday evening condemned the EC ban on her campaigning ahead of crucial second phase on voting. "The poll body order deprives me of my Constitutional right, while Modi and Amit Shah are given a free run," she said, requesting people to turn up for SP-BSP-RLD rallies in large numbers.

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken today tweeted vote share tally sheets to answer Aam Aadmi Party's question on why Congress was offering it 3:4 formula in Delhi.
Apr 15, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Hitting out at the Modi-led Centre Mayawati says, "The whole country knows that the government has failed in the last five years. Modi has been trying to manipulate the people by using the martyrs from the Pulwama terror attack and tugging on communal sentiments."

Apr 15, 2019 9:17 pm (IST)

"As a result of this ban, I will not be able to appeal to the Bahujan community in the Agra rally tomorrow," the BSP chief says. "This could've been put in force a day later," she says accusing the EC of bias. "Meanwhile, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah have been given a free-run."

Apr 15, 2019 9:15 pm (IST)

"I am being deprived of my Constitutional right that was given by BR Ambedkar," Mayawati says. "The deprived and marginalised communities will never forget this," she adds.

Apr 15, 2019 9:13 pm (IST)

EC Notice Does Not Say Comment Was Meant to Provoke, Says Mayawati | BSP supremo Mayawati is holding a press conference in Lucknow over EC's ban . After reading out the poll body's direction over her Deoband rally remarks Mayawati says, "Notice does not say that my comments were meant to provoke. Their only justification is that I was urging one community to vote for us."

Apr 15, 2019 8:54 pm (IST)

Hitting out at the BJP, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik accuses the PM Modi-led Centre of having no sympathy towards the farmers of Odisha. "The central government has no time to deal with the the problems of Odisha farmers," Patnaik says in his address in a series of election meetings at Atabira, Padmapur and Bargarh, where polling is scheduled to take place on April 18.

Apr 15, 2019 8:39 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan also hit out at SP veteran leader Azam Khan over his remarks against Jaya Pradaji and said that he had "crossed all limits of disrespect to women". "I hate to hear such words. Such thinking is a taint on humanity. Politics and elections have their place, but everyone should stay within their limits."

Apr 15, 2019 8:25 pm (IST)

Congress leader Ajay Maken in a tweet justifies the party's decision to settle on a 3-4 arrangement with AAP and cites the 2017 Municipal Elections. 

Apr 15, 2019 8:15 pm (IST)

China, Pakistan Cannot Afford to Indulge in Misadventures, Says Yogi | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in rallies in Rourkela, Angul and Phulbani accused Congress of being "soft" towards terrorism. "Pakistan was beheading our soldiers on the border during the UPA rule. Now with Modi as the prime minister, China and Pakistan cannot afford to indulge in misadventures," he said.

Apr 15, 2019 7:45 pm (IST)

Congress' Delhi in-charge PC Chacko responds to AAP's criticism of Rahul Gandhi "offer" of 4 seats in Delhi and says, "Let us come together in Delhi first." "Rahul ji said our doors are open, it should be done. Whatever decision is reached in one state cannot be replicated in the same way in other states," he adds.

Apr 15, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | After SC Rap, EC Bars Adityanath from Campaigning for 72 Hours, Maya for 48 Over Poll Code Violation

The EC in its order said it was convinced that both the leaders 'made highly provocative speech which has the tone and tenor to aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred between different religious communities'.

Apr 15, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)

The BJP is likely to challenge the EC order banning Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath from campaigning. The legal department of the party is said to be looking into any option available to appeal the ban.

Apr 15, 2019 7:19 pm (IST)

Amit Shah also slammed the Congress and its leadership, including president Rahul for spreading lies on the Rafale deal. "Spreading lies was ingrained in the Congress culture," he says. 

Apr 15, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Gujarat's Kodinar district BJP president Amit Shah says, "SP leader Azam Khan’s misogynistic comments on BJP candidate Jaya Prada shows the opposition parties’ brazen disrespect for women."

Apr 15, 2019 7:08 pm (IST)

YSR Congress Party in a letter to the Election Commission called the poll body's attention on the instances of violence in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur and Chittoor districts during the first phase of polling. "So far the culprits are not arrested in either of the cases," the letter reads after implicating the rival Telugu Desam Party. The Jaggan Mohan Reddy-led party in the letter requested that the Commission to install CCTV cameras and round the clock and upgrade the security of the strong rooms. 

Apr 15, 2019 6:52 pm (IST)

Union Minister Mukhtar Naqvi hits out at Rahul Gandhi over his "all Modis are thieves" remark. "Modi ji comes from a backward community, people with feudal mindset have hatred towards him. We've appealed to EC to take action against Rahul ji and Congress," he says after a meeting with the Election Commission.

Apr 15, 2019 6:38 pm (IST)

You Are Not Serious About Coalition, Says AAP Chief | Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also slams Rahul Gandhi and asks him what "u-turn" he is referring to when the conversation over the alliance is ongoing. "Your tweet shows that the alliance is not something you want but is only for show. I am sad that you are just making statements. Today, you have the desperately want to save the country from the danger of Modi-Shah. Unfortunately, you are helping Modiji by distributing anti-Modi votes in UP and other states too," he tweets.

Apr 15, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)

Congress's Shakeel Ahmad in a tweet said that he is tendering his resignation because of his nomination filing from Madhubani Parliamentary constituency. "As I have decided to file my nomination papers tomorrow from Madhubani Parliamentary Constituency in Bihar, I’m resigning from the post of Senior Spokesperson of AICC. I’m sending my resignation to Congress President Shri Rahul Gandhi."

Apr 15, 2019 6:27 pm (IST)

AAP leader Gopal Rai also reacts to Rahul Gandhi's tweet and says, "Why isn't @Rahul Gandhi interested in defeating BJP on 18 seats. @Rahul Gandhi had opened doors to 4 seats, then we have opened the doors to 18 seats in Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh."

Apr 15, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)

AAP spokesperson and MP Sanjay Singh hits out at Congress over Rahul Gandhi's tweet and says, "In Punjab, where there are four MP and 20 MLAs from AAP, Congress does not want to give a single seat. In Haryana, where Congress has one MP there too they do not want to give a seat. In Delhi where there are 0 Congress MLA and 0 MP there, you want to give us 3 seats. Is this what happens in a settlement? Why do not you want to stop the BJP in other states?"

Apr 15, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

A source from the AAP reacts to Rahul Gandhi's "offer" and says, "Alliances are not formed on Twitter." "If Congress' real intentions are to rout the BJP out then we should form an alliance on 18 seats (Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh)," the source tells CNN News18.

Apr 15, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)

"Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," Rahul Gandhi tweeted only a day after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said his party will do anything to "save the country" from Narendra Modi and Amit Shah.

Apr 15, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

Alliance Would Mean the Rout of BJP, Says Rahul Gandhi | Amid uncertainty over the alliance with AAP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet writes that the party is willing to give up four seats from Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal's party to ensure a victory over the saffron party. "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this," he tweeted.

Apr 15, 2019 5:52 pm (IST)

Do They Have Integrity to Stop PM, Says Yadav | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the poll body's decision to ban Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours. "EC directive against @mayawati ji begs the question: do they have integrity to stop PM from asking for votes in name of the army?"

Apr 15, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)

I Challenge You to a Debate on Performance : Nirupam | Former Maharashtra Regional Congress Committee President Sanjay Nirupam in an open letter challenged the incumbent Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai North West constituency, Gajanan Kirtikar, to an open debate. In the letter Nirupam, who is fighting the elections from the same constituency wrote, "With the objective of providing the electorate of Mumbai North West a fair opportunity to assess their candidates I challenge you to a debate on your performance in the past 5 years with regard to issues and problems of the constituency as well as projects, plans and programs for the next 5 years at a date, time and venue of your convenience and choice."

Apr 15, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)

In a statement to reporters CPI(M) chief Sitaram Yechury alleges foul play in 464 booths across West Bengal and Tripura, which went to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Yechury claims that incidences of booth capturing, EVM manipulation and violence were seen in many of the booths. "We have given a list of booths to the Election Commission where re-polling should happen," he says. 

Apr 15, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

Money For Nyay Will Come From Choksi, Modi, Mallya, Says Rahul Gandhi | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Gujarat's Bhavnagar city. "The money for the 'Nyay' scheme will come from the pockets of people like Choksi, Nirav Modi, Mallya," he says.

Apr 15, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

BJP leader and Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi in a Twitter post launched an attack on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and threatened to file a defamation suit against him "for calling all Modi’s surname chor".

Apr 15, 2019 4:51 pm (IST)

"Rahul Gandhi has made it a part of his habit to denigrate the Constitution," Ravi Shankar Prasad says. "You have the right to speak in the country, but you don't have the right to spew lies."

Apr 15, 2019 4:48 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi is Spreading Lies, Says Ravi Shankar Prasad | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference slams Rahul Gandhi and says that the Congress chief is "spreading lies." "Rahul targeted the Prime Minister by making false allegations. He twisted the court's facts," Prasad says hours after the Supreme Court issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 15, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)

Azam Khan Was Talking About Someone Else,Yadav Says | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav backs the party veteran leader Azam Khan, who got pulled up for his remarks against BJP candidate Jaya Prada.  "Azam Khan was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis we never use foul language for women," he tells reporters.

File photo of BSP supremo Mayawati.

Two days after Congress decided to go solo in Delhi, party president Rahul Gandhi, in a surprise offer to Arvind Kejriwal, said that they are willingly to give up four seats in the national capital for AAP to "ensure BJP's rout". "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this. But, Mr Kejriwal has done yet another U turn! Our doors are still open, but the clock is running out," he tweeted. Since, then there has been a war of words between Congress and Kejriwal's party over the "show-off" seat-sharing formula.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today defended Azam Khan's derogatory remark on BJP leader Jaya Prada. "He was talking about someone else. We are Samajwadis, we never use foul language for women," he said. Later, when reporters asked Khan about NCW notice served to him in connection with the controversial comment, the infuriated leader said, "Aapke walid ke maut me aaya hun (I have come at your father's death)." He was in MP's Vidisha for last rites of former Rajya Sabha MP Munawwar Salim, who had passed away earlier today.

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to explain why he attributed his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top court. “We only looked at the admissibility of the documents. We didn’t say what has been attributed to us by Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court,” the Supreme Court said, issuing a notice to the Congress chief.

The court also criticised the Election Commission for its inaction on hate speeches by netas, citing the instances of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati, while sending a notice to the EC on a plea seeking directions to bring political parties under the ambit of RTI.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reached Fatehpur Sikri in UP’s Agra to campaign for Congress candidate Raj Babbar alongwith his sister and Congress eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will visit Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala from where he is also contesting.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.

On the issue of biopics, the Supreme Court asked the makers of PM Narendra Modi to screen the political biographical drama for the Election Commission. The Supreme Court has directed the EC to watch the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and then take a call on whether or not it should be banned.
