Election 2019 LIVE: EC Ban 'Brutally' Deprives Me of My Constitutional Right While Modi-Shah Given Free Run, Says Mayawati

Apr 15, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

Alliance Would Mean the Rout of BJP, Says Rahul Gandhi | Amid uncertainty over the alliance with AAP, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi in a tweet writes that the party is willing to give up four seats from Delhi to Arvind Kejriwal's party to ensure a victory over the saffron party. "An alliance between the Congress & AAP in Delhi would mean the rout of the BJP. The Congress is willing to give up 4 Delhi seats to the AAP to ensure this," he tweeted.