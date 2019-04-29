Election 2019 LIVE: EC Lets Off Maneka Gandhi With Warning For Her Vote-for-Jobs Warning to Muslims

Apr 29, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

- West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the security forces for allegedly entering the polling booths and resorting to aerial firing in Bengal while voting was underway."How did the CRPF have the guts to enter booths anf fire gunshots? Law and order comes under the jusrispudence of the State not the Centre." Banerjee is addressing a public meeting in Bagda in North 24 Parganas district.

- TMC writes to EC over alleged "firing by Central Forces personnel inside a polling booth in Dubrajpur, Birbhum parliamentary constituency". Letter states, "Central forces have created a reign of terror in minds of voters & have also urged the voters to cast their vote for BJP."

