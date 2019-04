Election 2019 LIVE: EC Lets Off Maneka Gandhi With Warning For Her Vote-for-Jobs Warning to Muslims

Modi's Rallies in Jharkhand, Bengal | As the elections enter the last stretch, politcians and parties continue to try to capture votes through rallies and campaigns across the length and breadth of the country. PM Modi will be holding rallies in Jharkhand in West Bengal today. In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes.

PM Modi is currently addressing a rally in Jharkhand's Giridih. Drawing a strong analogy beween religion and voting, the PM says, "There are some who are telling people to not go out in the heat and vote since Modi is anyway going to win. Dont listen to them," he says, "Just like God blesses you but you still visit temples, similarly, our victory is certain but for the democracy's blessing you need to go out and vote for the lotus."

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, pitted against former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir in the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi, files another complaint to the Returning Officer against Gambhir. She writes about certain pamphlets that were distributed by the cricketer-turned-politician during campaign. "The pamphlets dont have details such as printer's name and quantitity in violation of rules," she writes, adding that this is the third time that gambhir has violated the Model Code of Conduct "In blatant disregard for EC".

The Supreme Court has accepted to grant an urgent hearing to Congress MP Sushmita Dev on the Election Commission of India delaying action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged poll code violations. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition on Tuesday after Dev cited eight Model Code of Conduct violations by Modi and Shah.As voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states, the campaign action will shift into the next gear for the next phase.While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in West Bengal and one in Jharkhand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan, where he will address three public meetings.In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes. On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram had questioned his caste status, a day after the lead was taken by BSP chief Mayawati.Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.On Monday, polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. Click here for all the latest updates on phase 4 voting.