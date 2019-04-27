Election 2019 LIVE: EC Orders FIR Against Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without Permission

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: On the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today, top BJP and Congress leaders have rallies lined up in Uttar Pradesh which will be polling for 13 seats on April 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.
Apr 27, 2019 1:44 pm (IST)
Before I became Prime Minister, when there used to be a remote control government, there were only 2 mobile phone manufacturing companies in the country, now within 5 years, there are more than 125 factories manufacturing mobiles in India: PM Modi
Before I became Prime Minister, when there used to be a remote control government, there were only 2 mobile phone manufacturing companies in the country, now within 5 years, there are more than 125 factories manufacturing mobiles in India: PM Modi
East Delhi returning officer orders for an FIR against BJP's Gautam Gambhir for holding a rally in East Delhi without permission.
Apr 27, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)
Seven veteran officers joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Lt Gen JBS Yadav, Lt Gen R N Singh, Lt Gen SK Patyal, Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Colonel RK Tripathi, WG Cdr Navneet Magon joined the party at the BJP Headquarters.
Seven veteran officers joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Lt Gen JBS Yadav, Lt Gen R N Singh, Lt Gen SK Patyal, Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, Colonel RK Tripathi, WG Cdr Navneet Magon joined the party at the BJP Headquarters.
Born in Extreme Backwardness Says PM Modi | On Backward caste comment by the SP-BSP alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I have never spoken about my caste, but mahamilawati people are forcing me to speak about it. I am not backward but was born in extreme backwardness. Don’t drag me into this caste politics.” PM Modi was addressing his first rally in Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh.
Apr 27, 2019 12:21 pm (IST)
PM Modi said, “We want to take the country forward with the inspiration from the tricolour flag. Like the first colour of the tricolor, we want to revolutionise the saffron. Saffron Revolution means we need a revolution of energy.”
Apr 27, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)
Article 370 to be Withdrawn from J&K if Voted to Power: Shah | "We will remove Article 370 if you make Narendra Modi the prime minister again," BJP president Amit Shah said at a public rally here in Palamau district in Jharkhand. Shah said during the Congress-led UPA government, terror groups from Pakistan used to target India continuously. Jawans were beheaded by terrorists also, he said. "We cannot compromise with the security of the nation. Pakistan wants to separate Kashmir from India. We will not allow it. "Pakistan se goli aayegi to yahan se gola jayaga (if a bullet comes here, a shell lands there)," the BJP president said.
Apr 27, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)
Whatever efforts opposition makes, it will be Modi again. These are ones who seek evidence of air strikes, shed tears for Batla House encounter, PM Modi said at the rally. He also ridiculed the opposition leaders for their "dream" to become prime minister.
Apr 27, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)
'Mahamilavatis' can only think of the future of their own dynasty, they are not concerned with the future of the country: PM Modi
Apr 27, 2019 12:11 pm (IST)
Addressing people of Kannauj, PM Modi said, “remember that the SP has earlier insulted Babasaheb Ambedkar but now the BSP has forgotten it.” Taking an indirect jibe at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said, “Some people say they can create gold from potatoes but we can’t do it, we won’t lie to people.”
Apr 27, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)
Not once the SP-BSP has also spoken on terrorism. They abused Modi so much but not a single word against terrorism, PM Modi said. He also asked whether SP-BSP were afraid of terrorists or were they protecting them.
Apr 27, 2019 11:58 am (IST)
Addressing rally in Kannauj, Prime Minister Modi said, “Opposition abused everyone including Modi, Ram bhakts. But eventually, they have lost. Mahamilawati people are now scattered and the opposition doesn’t care about the country’s future.”
Apr 27, 2019 11:53 am (IST)
Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor and former BJP MP from Gurdaspur, Vinod Khanna: I felt hurt because I understand the party has right to decide candidate but there is a way of doing it, and the way it was done I felt abandoned and rejected, I was made to feel insignificant.
Kavita Khanna, wife of late actor Vinod Khanna on being denied a ticket by BJP from Gurdaspur: It is my decision that I'm not going to make this a personal issue and make a personal sacrifice and put my entire might and support with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/96EAVb6vEu
Where Did PM get Rs 700 cr to Build BJP Office: Nath | Prime Minister should tell the nation who bears the expenses of his plane rides. He should reply from where did he get the money to construct a Rs 700 crore office of BJP in Delhi. Then only he should ask me questions, ANI reported chief minister Kamal Nath as saying.
Apr 27, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
Confident on party winning Begusarai, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD said, "We are fighting against the BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab, the RJD Begusarai Lok Sabha candidate Tanveer Hasan, is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, because the public has made its mind.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: We are fighting against BJP on all 40 seats. Tanveer Sahab (RJD Begusarai Lok Sabha candidate Tanveer Hasan) is going to win Begusarai seat and that too by a huge margin. Whatever environment one creates, we aren't bothered, because public has made its mind
Slamming the BJP over raids on the opposition party leaders, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Raids are being held against Mayawati, against our family. BJP people are trying to frame opposition leaders. Because they know that in these polls, they're going to get defeated by 'mahagathbandhan' in respective states. CBI, ED, IT are working like IT cell of BJP."
Apr 27, 2019 11:09 am (IST)
Ahead of the roadshow in Kannauj, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav hit out on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that he banned currency, employment and more. PM Modi is also scheduled to address a poll rally in Kannauj today for the first time.
‘विकास’ पूछ रहा है: पता चला क्या ‘प्रधान बंदी’ जी कन्नौज आ रहे हैं? देश में नोटबंदी, प्रदेश में काम बंदी, कन्नौज में बनते हुए पर्फ़्यूम पार्क व आलू की मंडी की बंदी और लैंड करते समय आँख की बंदी जिससे कि कहीं ‘एक्सप्रेस वे’ न दिख जाए.
There was a subtle shift in Modi's argument in Varanasi - though he did not let up on the lurking dangers of terrorism, he linked such acts of carnage and bloodshed to development.
Apr 27, 2019 10:39 am (IST)
Biju Janata Dal invites Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the BJD government in Odisha on April 27.
Apr 27, 2019 10:16 am (IST)
In Akhilesh Yadav's Universe, It's 'Endgame' for BJP in UP | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday cashed in on the fan frenzy around the latest Avengers movie to hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party in election season. Akhilesh, who took to Twitter to tweet his own version of “endgame”, said: “Over the last five years, the BJP has destroyed every pillar of democracy. But the Endgame has begun. MahaGathbandhan Sarkar. Coming soon," he posted on Twitter, attaching an image of the words "Mahagathbandhan Sarkar" etched against a blue background in the style of Marvel Studios.
Apr 27, 2019 9:50 am (IST)
On the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, BJP president Amit Shah will hold public meetings at Jajpur and Mayurbhanj in Odisha and Palamu in Jharkhand today. A day after filing his nomination from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh.
Apr 27, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said, “Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in development & freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here.”
Shatrughan Sinha, Congress in Chhindwara, MP: Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in development & freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here.
I’ll Leave Cong: Maharashtra MLA Says After Attending NDA Rally | Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar seen at NDA's rally in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, among others addressed the rally. Kolambkar, after attending NDA rally, said, “I'm angry at Congress as no work could happen in my constituency. I'll leave Congress and support those who work. I came here to listen to their speech. I used to come to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches as well.
Apr 27, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
Accusing the Trinamool Congress of aiding the BJP's growth in Bengal, Raj Babbar said the Mamata Banerjee-led party has resorted to violence as it was afraid that free and fair polls might result in its defeat. "The Congress will return to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to the BJP in the country," Babbar, who is also president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the grand old party, told reporters. Criticising the ruling party in the state, he said, "The TMC is afraid of free and fair polls. That is why it has resorted to violence. It is shameful that the party doesn't have any respect for democratic norms." Babbar also referred to a recent interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to question the TMC's anti-BJP stand.
Apr 27, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
Campaigning for the April 29 Lok Sabha polls in 13 out of 25 constituencies in Rajasthan will end Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said public meetings, rallies, processions or campaigning through electronic and social media and SMS will be restricted after 6 pm on Saturday. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.
Apr 27, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference today at 4 pm in Kannauj. Kannauj becomes the centre of political action today as Prime Minister will address his first political rally of the day in Kannauj.
While BJP has had an average vote share of about 30 per cent in the Lok Sabha since 1996, the SP has held 24.45 per cent of the votes during the same time.
Apr 27, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
You and I Have Rights to Ask PM What Happened to His Development Model: Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP. He was addressing an election rally on Friday night for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe. Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Amethi and one rally in Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Unnao district in the morning today.
On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).