Election 2019 LIVE: EC Orders FIR Against Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without Permission

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Amethi and one rally in Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.



Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Unnao district in the morning today.



On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).











