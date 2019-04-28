Election 2019 LIVE: Even Today I Don't Know His Caste, Priyanka Gandhi's Rebuttal to PM Modi

Event Highlights
- Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at PM Modi
- EC to Keep Close Tab on Bengal Voting
- EC to Deploy 561 CRPF Cos in Bengal Tomorrow
- Priyanka Gandhi Trains Guns at BJP
- Gambhir's Rebuttal on Atishi's Allegations
- TMC Writes to EC Against Great Khali
- Maharashtra's Palghar to Vote for 1st Time
- Burger Vendor in Poll Fray
- AAP Presser at 4pm Today
- Multi-layered Security for Polls in Anantnag
"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations, EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics," the cricketer-turned-politician said. Atishi had on Saturday said she had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, claiming that he is registered as a voter in two constituencies, and demanded that his candidature be cancelled.
Ever since his candidature from Lucknow, Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been focusing primarily on Old Lucknow and meeting religious leaders from Shia and Sunni community there.
Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at PM Modi | Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "Congress never bothers about caste." "Even today I do not know his (PM Modi's) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him."
There are around five lakh Pakistani Hindus in other districts like Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner. Of these two lakh have been granted Indian citizenship.
Gandhi said the decision to not contest from Varanasi against PM Modi was taken collectively.
Campaigning in Bihar's Sitamarhi, BJP national president Amit Shah said, "Modi-Modi slogans are being heard in East, West, North and South everywhere in the country. They are chanting these slogans because the people of India have finally got the government they desired for 70 years and that has been possible for Modi."
On his way to a public meeting in Durgapur in his constituency, Supriyo, the sitting MP, spoke about the prospects of the 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) in the ongoing general elections, the Modi government's role in combating corruption and the "atrocities" of the Mamata Banerjee government against him and his fellow party leaders. "It's funny that they are now talking about two fronts - one with the Congress and one without it. Actually there is no front. It is nothing but a secret understanding between the corrupt. They are trying to take a backdoor exit from the humongous corruption charges that have been levelled against them," Suproyo said.
BJP's Babul Supriyo Says Opposition Alliance a Ploy to Protect the Corrupt | Union Minister and BJP candidate in West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Babul Supriyo, feels the opposition alliance will never materialise or cause any trouble to Narendra Modi regime, as it is only a "desperate attempt by corrupt political leaders to take a backdoor exit" from the grave charges they face.
There are cases where people who joined Facebook renamed their Pages, Groups and accounts later, only to use it for spreading their political agenda in the election season.
Election Commission to Deploy an Unprecedented 561 Companies of CRPF in Bengal for Tomorrow | The Election Commission of India, in an unprecedented move, is set to deploy Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces across 98.8 per cent polling premises of the state. Out of the 9,804 polling premises spread across the eight Lok Sabha seats in the districts of Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan where polls are being held tomorrow, central forces would man 9,685 premises .
Of the 13 seats where voting will take place, four - Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore and Udaipur - are where key battles will take place.
Priyanka Gandhi Trains Guns at BJP in Amethi | Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed the saffron party's modus operandi of campaigning and said, "The way they (BJP) contest polls by distributing money, sarees and shoes in front of media is wrong. People of Amethi have never begged in front of anyone. I've been coming here since I was 12, people of Amethi and Raebareli have a lot of pride."
Priyanka Gandhi's Clear List of Issues for This Polls | In Amethi, Congress general secretary and UP East in-chareg Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "issues are clear — employment, education & health." "Nationalism means to solve problems of people. Here they don't listen to people, when they raise their issues they suppress them, it's neither democracy nor nationalism," Gandhi said.
Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs:
Palamu: Polling parties collect EVMs and VVPATs and leave for their respective polling stations for the 4th phase of the #LokSabhaElections2019 #Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/LoZTUWBYK0— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019
Gautam Gambhir's Rebuttal on Atishi's Allegations | After AAP's East Delhi candidate Atishi alleged that her rival Gautam Gambhir holds two Voter ID cards, the cricketer-turned-politicia said, "When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last four and a half years, you make such allegations. The Election Commission will decide on this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics." The BJP has pitted Gambhir against Atishi from East Delhi.
In Arunachal Pradesh, Congress candidate Takam Pario against the "murder of democracy" in Kra Daadi constituency where pre-poll intimidation, arson and violence have been reported at the Rakso polling station. In the letter, Pario said that the pre-poll "gundaism" "intimidation and warnings by blocking the entry point 1 km on the polling station was dominated by JD(U) workers brought from adjacent various villages.
TMC Writes to EC Against The Great Khali | Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has written to the Election Commission of India over wrestler The Great Khali campaigning for BJP's Jadavpur MP candidate, Anupam Hazra on April 26. The letter states that Khali holds US citizenship and therefore shouldn't be allowed to influence the minds of Indian electors.
This is for the first time since Hemant Karkare's death during Mumbai attacks in 2008 that his daughter has spoken out.
Maharashtra's Palghar to Vote for the 1st Time | Nearly 81 lakh voters will get an opportunity to decide the fate of 78 candidates contesting the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra's Thane and Palghar districts where voting will be held on Monday. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the polls. There are total 62.22 lakh voters in Thane district where 6,715 polling booths have been set up. In the adjoining Palghar district, which is witnessing Lok Sabha polls for the first time after being carved out of Thane, there are total of 18.85 lakh voters.
A Haryana Village Wants to Shed Its 'Hypersensitive' Poll Booth Tag | In this election season, Haryana's Jui Khurd village has a different demand. Villagers want to shed the "hypersensitive" polling station tag which was given to it two decades back. The Election Commission had identified the Jui polling booth in Haryana's Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency as hypersensitive in 1989 after a man died in firing following a clash between two groups over elections. Since then it has become a permanent tag for the village which impacts its image, according to villagers. The village, which has a population of over 6000 persons, is headed by a woman sarpanch.
Burger Vendor in Poll Fray | Fed up of "education mafia", RP Singh, a burger vendor has decided to contest as an independent from the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat. He said, "If I'm elected I'll take on the education mafia and ensure good education for poor people. I'm unable to put up big posters, I'm only campaigning on my scooter but I'm confident."
In Anantnag, authorities have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that militants are prevented from disrupting the democratic process by creating multiple layers of security. Security forces were moved out early on Saturday to take over the polling stations across Kulgam district that has witnessed bloody gunfights between the security forces and the militants during the last three years.
NDA leaders blamed the appeasement policy of the RJD and Congress for the rise of terrorism and creation of 'terror factories' in remote villages of the otherwise peaceful Mithilanchal region.
Multi-layered Security for Polls in Anantnag | Heavy deployments of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and police were on Sunday made to ensure peaceful and fair poll process for the second phase of polls in Anantnag Lok Sabha seat of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Voting in Kulgam district of the constituency is spread over four Assembly segments of Noorabad, Kulgam, Homshalibugh and Devsar. Voting will take place in 433 polling stations and a total of 3,45,486 electors are eligible to vote. Kulgam voting segment has the highest number of voters — 98,298.
Addressing the rallies, Gautam Gambhir said he was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to join the world's largest political party.
A day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements in which he claimed to belong to the "most-backward caste" community, Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed him in a series of tweets.
The Congress leader said Modi had campaigned in 2014 wearing his caste on his sleeve, but now claims to be above it. “In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?” he asked.
The Prime Minister had on Saturday said he was being dragged into caste politics and claimed that the country was unaware of his caste till recently and only knows about it now thanks to BSP chief Mayawati. Modi said at a rally that he comes from not just a backward community but in fact from an “ati-pichhda (most backward)” caste.
Mayawati hit back immediately and alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".
“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.
Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.
“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”
Modi’s comments had come after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.
