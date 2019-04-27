SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election 2019 LIVE: Everyone Believes SP-BSP 'Gathbandan' Will Get A Majority, Says Mulayam

News18.com | April 27, 2019, 7:04 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed confidence that the alliance between his party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party would trump the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The statement came after Yadav met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, who paid him a visit to check on his health.

BJP President Amit Shah has hit out at Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who had invoked Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru while praising his new party.
Read More
Apr 27, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

'Article 370 basis of our relationship with India': Mehbooba on PM's remarks | PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Article 370 and Article 35A have caused "maximum damage" to the state, saying it was the basis of its relationship with the country. Article 370 is the basis of our relationship with the country and accession, and if the prime minister thinks Kashmir is in loss because of it, then they should leave Kashmir, Mufti told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about Modi's remarks. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights and privileges on them.

Apr 27, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow: Gathbandan will get a majority, everyone believes it.

Apr 27, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to Blame for Lalu's Woes: Sushil Modi | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is responsible for the pain and sufferings of RJD chief Lalu Prasad as it was him who had tore off an ordinance meant to provide certain immunities to convicted politicians. "Rahul Gandhi is himself responsible for Lalu's problems," Sushil Modi said here, adding had that ordinance been passed, Lalu Prasad would not have been barred from contesting elections after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He said: "Rahul Gandhi is now shedding crocodile tears over the sufferings of Lalu Prasad and his family... He should explain why the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 did not withdraw the cases against Lalu Prasad despite the fact that the government was supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)." The RJD chief is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi following his conviction in four cases of fodder scam.

Apr 27, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Riyaz Deshmukh, who filed his nomination from Bhopal LS seat as an independent candidate: When she (Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur) called Hemant Karkare 'deshdrohi', at that moment I decided I'll contest against her. Karkare Sahab was my guru. One one hand, BJP asks for vote in the name of martyrs, on the other hand, one their LS candidates insults a martyr. Public knows it all. BJP has failed on all their promises.

Apr 27, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Oppn Parties Complain to EC Against BJP's Name Under its Symbol in EVMs

A delegation of opposition parties comprising senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel and Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi and Derek O'Brien met CEC Sunil Arora on Saturday.

Apr 27, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Union home minister Rajnath Singh meets SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. “I wish him good health and longevity,” Rajnath tweeted.

Apr 27, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)

Biju Janata Dal appeals to EC to ensure presence of CCTV cameras in 57 booths in Kendrapada. 

Apr 27, 2019 6:19 pm (IST)

Shashi Tharoor reacts on Court order: Wonder if BJP would like to ask a judge to summon their own UP-in-charge, GordhanZadaphia, for the remark I am now being prosecuted for quoting? Absurd to be pursued by the BJP for quoting words that have been in the public domain for over 7yrs, without any previous legal action.

Apr 27, 2019 6:13 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: Modi government has left no stone unturned to bring about development in the state of Odisha. PM Modi has given Rs 5.56 lakh crore for the development of Odisha but it hasn't reached the people as it's been gobbled up by corrupt BJD leaders & babus.

Apr 27, 2019 6:09 pm (IST)

Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds road show in Barabanki; she also offered prayers at Dewa Shareef Dargah, earlier today.

Apr 27, 2019 6:06 pm (IST)

Amit Shah in Mayurbhanj, Odisha: Shatrughan Sinha has just gone to Congress. When he was in BJP he used to talk about nationalism. Now, he says that Jinnah was a great leader like Mahatma Gandhi & Sardar Patel. Congress leaders are praising Jinnah, who has divided the country.

Apr 27, 2019 5:55 pm (IST)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari suddenly felt uneasy on the stage during a campaign rally in Shirdi on Saturday and left his speech incomplete. Soon after starting his address, he paused and drank some water. But even after this, Gadkari appeared exhausted, could not continue and was helped to a seat on the stage. Even as anxious security personnel and party aides rushed to him, after a few minutes, Gadkari apparently recovered. A short while later, he waved at the crowds to indicate he was fine and left the venue, though it was not clear where he went. This is the second time in past four months that Gadkari, 61, suffered similar health issues in public.

Apr 27, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

BJP writes to CEC over violation of model code of conduct by Delhi CM & AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on his statement related to a tweet by BJP president Amit Shah where Shah stated "we will remove every single infiltrator from the country except Buddhists, Hindus and Sikhs".

Apr 27, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

A TMC delegation along with AAP and Congress members complain against BJP to EC.

Apr 27, 2019 5:48 pm (IST)

A writ petition has been filed by AAP's South Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Raghav Chadha challenging the decision of the Returning Officer in which nomination papers of BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri were wrongly accepted despite concealment of important facts.

Apr 27, 2019 5:45 pm (IST)

Congress Meeting Underway to Discuss Chincholi Candidate |  By-elections for Karnataka's Chincholi seat to be held on 19th May after sitting MLA Umesh Jadhav quit the party and joined BJP to contest against Mallikarjun Kharge from Kalaburgi.

Apr 27, 2019 5:43 pm (IST)

Kejriwal: All parties should come together and seek strong action against blatant use of money against all norms. EC should act strictly as per law without being cowed down by who is the person involved.

Apr 27, 2019 5:40 pm (IST)

For the third time within a week, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday campaigned for BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who is contesting from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat against former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar. On the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of polls when voting will be held in the constituency along with four other seatsa, Nitish Kumar has appealed people to vote for Singh. He attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal but preferred not to target Kanhaiya Kumar, the joint Left candidate. Earlier this week too, the Chief Minister had addressed election meetings and sought votes for Singh. In Begusarai, the RJD has fielded Tanweer Hasan, who lost to Bhola Singh of the BJP in 2014. Giriraj Singh, who won from Nawada in 2014, shifted to Begusarai as the Nawada was allotted to Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party under the NDA seat-sharing deal in the state.

Apr 27, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)

Goa: Malfunctioning EVM Recorded Votes for Cong, not BJP, Says Official |  Goa poll authorities have refuted media reports that all votes went to the BJP, irrespective of the button pressed, on an EVM which malfunctioned at a polling station in the South Goa Lok Sabha seat. In a press statement released on Friday, Goa Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said such reports were "false, misleading and factually incorrect".

Apr 27, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)

SP, BSP, Cong Working on 'Agenda to Save Terrorists': Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress of working on the "agenda to save terrorists".  "On one hand, we (BJP) are working on development schemes, while the SP, BSP, Congress and others are working on the agenda of saving terrorists," Adityanath said at rallies in Shahjahanpur and Bahraich districts. "When Modi ji speaks on terrorism, it is the Pakistani prime minister who sweats," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader claimed.

Apr 27, 2019 5:26 pm (IST)

Few pictures from Govinda's campaign in Ajmer. 

Apr 27, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

Sad To See Moon Moon Sen Asking For Votes In Mother's Name: Babul Supriyo | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babul Supriyo said his friendship with Trinamool leader Moon Moon Sen goes back a long time but he is disappointed that she is resorting to personal attacks and also invoking her "dead mother for votes." The two are locked in a straight contest in Asansol Lok Sabha constituency, which goes to polls on April 29. Actor-turned politician Moon Moon Sen is the daughter of late actress Suchitra Sen. At a rally recently, Moon Moon Sen had urged people to vote for her so it would bring peace to her mother's departed soul. "I am Suchitra Sen's daughter. When I come to Asansol, I feel her beside me," she had said.  "Initially, I thought being foreign educated and Suchitra Sen's daughter, she would shy away from personal attacks. From whatever she has said in the last 10 days or so, I knew that this would happen once she starts spending time with TMC leaders... But I never expected her to do so soon," Mr Supriyo said.

Apr 27, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

Rejecting BJP's claim that the Congress has put its entire effort to ensure victory on the Jodhpur seat, from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav is contesting, the party said all 25 constituencies are equally important for it and its leaders are campaigning across the state to win maximum number of seats.

Apr 27, 2019 5:17 pm (IST)

Govinda: Youth should understand the nature of politics the country needs. 

Apr 27, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: PM Modi has humiliated senior leaders like Advani ji and Sushma ji.

Apr 27, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

Campaigning for the fourth and final phase of elections for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai region, ended Saturday. During the canvassing, which mainly remained centred around issues like nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo the rural as well as cosmopolitan voters by highlighting infrastructural and developmental work done under his rule.

Apr 27, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav held a roadshow in Kannauj on Saturday. Polling in Kannauj will be held in the fourth phase of general elections on April 29.

Apr 27, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee: Neither Hindus, nor Muslims participate in riots. Some BJP leaders like Narendra Modi organise riots for political reasons. They are distributing swords and maces for Ram Navami rallies. Don't we celebrate Basanti Puja in Bengal? Have you ever seen armed rallies with maces and swords? Is this Bengali culture?

Apr 27, 2019 4:59 pm (IST)

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav in J&K: We are confident of winning more than three parliamentary seats in Jammu & Kashmir in Lok Sabha elections. BJP has become the main stream party of the Kashmir Valley, today. We will work for peace and development in the region.

Apr 27, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday accused the Election Commission (EC) of "failing" the people of the country, alleging that it was partisan and reluctant to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poll code violations. Addressing a press conference here, he also said that as much as Rs 10 crore is spent on every rally of the prime minister.

Load More
Election 2019 LIVE: Everyone Believes SP-BSP 'Gathbandan' Will Get A Majority, Says Mulayam

Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate against PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the road show in the city on April 25 had exceeded the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. The party AAP alleged that over Rs 1.27 crore was spent on the event.

A case was registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (the security guard is a thief) during a rally in Samastipur. The case, filed in a court in Bihar, also names RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was present on the occasion.

Congress's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had not seen any development in his constituency Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi was rumoured to be fighting from the seat against Modi but the Congress fielded Ajay Rai instead.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Rae Bareli that if the government pitched demonetisation as a fight against black money, why did industrialists not join queues of people outside banks. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.

On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).
  • 26 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    BIZ vs PAN
    157/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Belize beat Panama by 9 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs CSK
    155/4
    20.0 overs
    		 109/10
    17.4 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    CRC vs MEX
    133/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Mexico beat Costa Rica by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    CRC vs PAN
    112/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Panama beat Costa Rica by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    MEX vs BIZ
    108/9
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Belize beat Mexico by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram