Election 2019 LIVE: Election Commission Lets Off BJP's Naqvi With a Warning for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark

File photo of Union Minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. (PTI Photo)



Meanwhile, newly inducted BJP member and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur today hit out at the Opposition for questioning her candidature from Bhopal and asked why the colour saffron was associated with terror. “Tomorrow they can link terror with Muslims, Christians, men and women; saffron is the colour of our flag. They have tried their best to break me but I have and always will work for the country,” she said, adding that she would be filing her nomination on April 23.



Thakur’s candidature has given fresh ammunition to the Opposition. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also hit out at the BJP over its decision to field the blast accused, asking that if Thakur could not stay in prison due to her health condition, how could she campaign for the Lok Sabha election.



In a dramatic turn of events, a Kanpur doctor hurled a shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao while he was addressing a press conference to defend Thakur’s candidature. The doctor, who was immediately overpowered and detained, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, sources said. The police, however, were yet to officially confirm his identity.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi battled it out on the former’s home turf Gujarat today as 95 seats across 11 states and a Union Territory vote in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections.



Voting for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections began today with 95 seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The elections are being held in the shadow of multiple Income Tax raids, with the department saying a cash-for-votes scam was being run in Tamil Nadu. Elections in 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the state are being held, though polling in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge cash haul by Income Tax officials. Elections are also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.