Election 2019 LIVE: Election Commission Lets Off BJP's Naqvi With a Warning for 'Modi ki Sena' Remark

Election 2019 LIVE: The Congress today questioned the decision of the Election Commission to suspend a high-ranking poll official deputed to Odisha for allegedly checking the prime minister's chopper and said EC rules "do not exempt" PM's vehicle from being checked. Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel took to Twitter to ask if SPC protectees of the grand old party could be subjected to inspection, why the same rule could not be applied to the BJP.
The Congress accused the EC of "bias" after it suspended Karnataka cadre IAS officer Mohammed Mohsin for what the poll panel said was "dereliction of duty" with regard to "SPG protectees". The Congress also wondered what Modi was carrying in his helicopter that he did not want India to see. According to an EC order, IAS officer Mohsin was suspended for "actions contrary to the instructions of the Commission concerning SPG protectees" on April 16 the day SPG-protectee Prime Minister Modi visited Sambalpur in Odisha to address an election rally.
An election officer in Odisha was on Wednesday suspended by the Election Commission for violating protocol by allegedly trying to inspect PM Narendra Modi's helicopter in Sambalpur.
Ministry of home affairs: One more Bangladeshi actor, Ghazi Abdul Noor , who attended a political rally in Dumdum, West Bengal for TMC has been asked to leave India. In any case his visa had expired. Appropriate action is also being taken regarding his overstay in contravention of visa validity.
Congress is their manifesto after 26/11 attacks said that they said it had forced Pakistan to acknowledge that the blasts involved Pakistani nationals. This was the Congress' big win? The strong government that you created in 2014 is the result that today we went inside Pakistan and killed the terrorists and Pakistan cries and asks for help: PM Modi
EC Issues Notice to Naqvi for MCC Violation | Election Commission today issued a show cause notice to Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Minister of Minority Affairs, for violation of certain provisions of Model Code of Conduct by making reference to defence forces during a public meeting in Rampur on April 3. EC warns Naqvi to desist from using defence forces in campaign and to be careful in the future.
Addressing a rally at Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra said, "In 2014, Congress claimed that they gave 12 LPG cylinders to people. Besides, they promised to give ample kerosene oil to the poor. On the other hand, we empowered the poor by giving them free LPG connection to the poor families."
In 2014, Congress claimed that they gave 12 LPG cylinders to people. Besides, they promised to give ample kerosene oil to the poor.
The drama unfolding here in the state for the past one year is refusing to end. This drama has everything including emotions and revenge. Situations are such that we get to see the overflow of emotions regularly in rallies and press conference: PM Modi
Policy Addressing a rally at Bagalkot, Karnataka, PM Modi said, "The world's biggest healthcare policy, Ayushman Yojana, is being run in India. 10 per cent reservation has been given to economically weaker sections of the general category. Income upto Rs 5 lakh has been exempted from income tax. All this has been possible because of your support."
AAP Stepped Back at Last Moment: Cong | Congress leader PC Chacko said, " At last moment AAP stepped back. We were to announce it today but after AAP stepped back we changed the decision. We will announce our list soon." The statement came after Congress and AAP nearly finalised the decision on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally at Bagalkot, Karnataka.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be campaigning in Wayanad on April 20. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to Kerala, addressed a series of rallies in Kerala on Tuesday.
Mohammed Salim said, "Those booths that were attacked were deliberately kept without police, cameras. These are 22-23 booths. TMC men were there and people were not allowed to vote." He has alleged that the TMC goons with arms were threatening the people inside the booths.
Election Commission flying squad searched HD Kumaraswamy's chopper. Kumaraswamy's chopper was searched in Uttara Karnataka.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh, said, “When Narendra Modi demonetised Indian economy, factories were shut down and unemployment peaked. NYAY scheme will inject money to increase the purchasing power of people. This will start the engine of the Indian economy.”
Ahmed Patel tweeted, "There have been instances where during polls Election Commission was allowed to check convoys of both current and the former Congress president. SPG protectees can't be frisked personally. Why suspend an officer for checking PM's chopper? What message is being sent? Law is special for some?
The question is simple. If SPG protectees of the Congress party can be subjected to inspection why is the same not applicable to the BJP ?
Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh, BJP president Amit Shah said, "If the opposition comes to power then, Sharad Pawar will be the prime minister on Monday, Mayawati on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, Deve Gowda on Thursday, Stalin on Friday and Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. On Sunday, the whole nation will go on leave."
अगर गठबंधन की सरकार आई तो - सोमवार को शरद पवार, मंगलवार को मायावती, बुधवार को अखिलेश, बृहस्पतिवार को देवेगौड़ा शुक्रवार को स्टालिन एवं शनिवार को ममता दीदी प्रधानमंत्री होंगी और रविवार को देश छुट्टी पर चला जाएगा: श्री अमित शाह #EveryVoteForModi
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination papers today. BSP national general secreatry Satish Chandra Mishra was also present with him during nomination.
Why is Cong Linking Saffron Colour to Terror: Sadhvi | Shivraj ji has worked for more than 10 years for the state, Congress has been always talking on saffron terror. Why is the saffron colour linked with the terror? Tomorrow they can link terror with Muslims, Christians, men and women -saffron is the colour of our flag. They have tried their best to break me but I have and always will work for the country: Sadhvi Pragya. She also said that she will be filing nomination on April 23.
Case registered against BJP Kerala president Sreedharan Pillai for his comments for his alleged communal remark during a speech. He had said -"When our forces carry out surgical strikes in specific locations and return. Rahul Gandhi, Yechuri and Pinarayi are saying that the caste and religion of the dead must be identified.”
BJP candidate Sadhvi Pragya said, " I will meet everyone in the constituency. We will present our agenda before everyone soon. People have seen what BJP and what Shivraj have done for the people. Congress from the last three-four months has shut down all welfare schemes for people."
The person, who threw the shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference, has identified himself as Dr Shakti Bhargava, a native of Kanpur.
Shoe hurled at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao during a press conference. He was speaking about the candidacy of Sadhvi Pragya and was asking why Congress and other parties have a problem with the BJP candidate. The party blames Congress.
While addressing a press conference, a shoe was hurled at BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao. He was speaking about the candidacy of Sadhvi Pragya and was asking why Congress and other parties have a problem with the BJP candidate.
Fielding Sadhvi Pragya Our Answer to Congress's Hindu Terror Charge: BJP| Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, “Congress and Congress inspired parties Samajwadi Party and National Conference. What problem do you have with Sadhvi Pragya being fielded as a BJP candidate? During the 10 years Congress was had to defamed Hindu society only at the altar of vote bank politics mastered by Rahul Gandhi.”
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh.
Meanwhile, newly inducted BJP member and Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur today hit out at the Opposition for questioning her candidature from Bhopal and asked why the colour saffron was associated with terror. “Tomorrow they can link terror with Muslims, Christians, men and women; saffron is the colour of our flag. They have tried their best to break me but I have and always will work for the country,” she said, adding that she would be filing her nomination on April 23.
Thakur’s candidature has given fresh ammunition to the Opposition. Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah also hit out at the BJP over its decision to field the blast accused, asking that if Thakur could not stay in prison due to her health condition, how could she campaign for the Lok Sabha election.
In a dramatic turn of events, a Kanpur doctor hurled a shoe at BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao while he was addressing a press conference to defend Thakur’s candidature. The doctor, who was immediately overpowered and detained, identified himself as Shakti Bhargava, sources said. The police, however, were yet to officially confirm his identity.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi battled it out on the former’s home turf Gujarat today as 95 seats across 11 states and a Union Territory vote in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections.
Voting for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections began today with 95 seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The elections are being held in the shadow of multiple Income Tax raids, with the department saying a cash-for-votes scam was being run in Tamil Nadu. Elections in 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the state are being held, though polling in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge cash haul by Income Tax officials. Elections are also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.