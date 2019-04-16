Election 2019 LIVE: FIR Lodged Against Navjot Singh Sidhu For Violating Model Code of Conduct

Apr 16, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)

He is My Guardian: Tejashwi Yadav on Tej Pratap | Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Pratap says that there is no bad blood between him and his brother Tej Pratap. "We are together. There are no differences between us," he says adding,"Tej Pratap is my guardian." The feud between the two brothers is said to have jeopardised the party's poll prospects. A few weeks back, Lalu Prasad's older son, Tej, even quit a party post as reports indicated that he was unhappy with his powers in the party.