Election 2019 LIVE: Have Many Friends in Oppn, Mamata Still Gifts Me Kurtas Every Year, Modi Tells Akshay Kumar

News18.com | April 24, 2019, 10:38 AM IST
Election 2019 LIVE: As the campaigning for fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections is on in full swing, it is going to be a busy day for top leaders of the BJP, Congress and BSP. The polling on 71 parliamentary seats will be held on April 29 in the fourth phase.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Jharkhand and West Bengal today. In Jharkhand, PM Modi will hold a meeting in the morning, after which he will head to West Bengal where he is scheduled to address gatherings in Illambazar and Nadia district.
Apr 24, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

Rahul Never Apologised to SC: Mukul Rohatgi | On Congress chief Rahul Gandhi contempt case, Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said, “We have presented all facts to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi has misrepresented facts and we told the SC about this shameful political campaign that he has launched using his comments. Gandhi has never apologised to SC. There is mention of the word regret in his letter and nothing more.” Rohatgi yesterday said would make him personally appear to give an explanation about his statement which he had wrongly attributed to the apex court on the Rafale verdict.

Apr 24, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

AAP manifesto to be released tomorrow. According to sources, the manifesto was prepared by a seven-member team with Manish Sisodia in charge. The party's manifesto would focus on full statehood, achievements of Delhi government, obstacles that the AAP government had to face in its flagship programmes, benefits and additional benefits of full statehood. It would also incorporate most promises made by Arvind Kejirwal in his speeches so far such as reservations for Delhites in higher education, government jobs and houses on 'bearable installments’.

Apr 24, 2019 10:28 am (IST)

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, "The 130 crore people in the country, especially crores of educated youths and the unemployed, don’t want the wrong-thinking BJP government, which instead of employing them compels them to sell ‘pakoras’, tea and to become ‘chowkidar’. It (BJP)  always follows anti-people policy."

Apr 24, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

Alleging EVM malfunction, AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked why was the Election Commission hesitant to count 50 per cent of VVPATs slips in Mumbai.

Apr 24, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

Have always preferred group games rather than individual games. I used to swim a lot. I am still attached to yoga. I have always advocated that health and fitness is the best preventive care. I am glad that people have made Swachh Bharat their own mission, said Prime Minister Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:55 am (IST)

I Haven't Charged Govt for My Personal Expenses: PM | When asked if he sends money to his mother, Prime Minister told Akshay Kumar, “My mother sends me money even today. She doesn't expect anything from me in return. As a CM and even as a PM I have never charged the government for my personal expenses.”

Apr 24, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Enjoy Memes About Me: PM Modi | I do follow my Twitter handle. I enjoy memes about me, in fact, I enjoy the creativity around it. Social media gives me a good perspective about the mindset of the common man: PM Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Tired of PM Beating His Trumpet': Chidambaram Says Modi Focusing Only on Pak, Evading Key Issues

Congress leader P Chidambaram said people want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on demonetisation, GST and the plight of MSMEs.

Apr 24, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

Obama Asked Me to Sleep More: PM Modi | Many have told me to sleep more. Even Former US President Obama said the same but my body cycle has become such that I don't need to sleep for more than 3-4 hours: PM Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:40 am (IST)

Twelve polling stations under Inner Manipur parliamentary constituency is going for a repoll today. The Election Commission ordered re-polls in 12 polling stations spread over four Assembly segments - five polling stations in Heigang AC, one in Thongju AC, four in Keirao AC and two in Andro AC.

Apr 24, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Most PM's don't have the experience that I have had. I became Prime Minister after becoming the longest serving CM of Gujarat. that experience strengthened my resolve when I became the PM: Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

I have never thought about what I will do post-retirement. I have always worked and taken responsibility for something or the other. So I am sure that I will take up some mission for myself: PM Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:34 am (IST)

I didn’t have a bank account until I become an MLA, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Akshay Kumar.

Apr 24, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

May Affect During Polls But I Admit Mamata Still Gifts Me Kurtas: PM | It may affect me during polls but I can admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas. When Mamata Banerjee found out that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started to send me those sweets, PM Modi said. He also said that he had friends in opposition, especially Ghulam Nabi Azad and Banerjee.

Apr 24, 2019 9:24 am (IST)
 

Difficult to Practice Humour as it Can be Misconstructed Easily: PM | PM Modi, during an interaction with Akshay Kumar, said, “You cannot impress people by lying for a long time. I have created a discipline for myself. If I have dedicated my time for something or someone I don't get distracted. Difficult for me to practice my humour as it can be misconstructed very easily. I do share my humour with my friends but I have to be careful on social media, especially from people who are more interested in TRPs."

Apr 24, 2019 9:19 am (IST)

I had stopped living with my family a long time ago, now this is my life...my own mother keeps asking me what can we talk about, it has also become difficult for me to find time for my family. This image that has been created of me being excessively strict is wrong: PM Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:16 am (IST)

Difficult to say what I wanted to become when I was young...I never thought I would become what I have. Good to talk about things other than politics. I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have had to work with...Yes I have been strict but that is different from being angry: PM Modi

Apr 24, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

In an interview with Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I never thought I would become the PM...I guess it is the same for many...maybe for people with a certain background and dream of such things. During the 1962 war I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana (Gujarat) station and I was inspired by them and their sacrifices.”

Apr 24, 2019 9:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Actor Akshay Kumar at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Apr 24, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Saying that BJP is rising in West Bengal and TMC's rallies are “super flops”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The campaign takes me to parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal. Will speak at a rally in Lohardaga. Will then address rallies in Bolpur and Ranaghat in West Bengal, where BJP is rising and TMC rallies are super flops!”

Apr 24, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of not wanting an alliance and added that he was working towards dividing the anti-BJP votes. The Delhi CM recalled that Gandhi had tweeted a few days ago that Congress was ready to give four seats to AAP in Delhi. “My question is - where in the world has an alliance fructified on Twitter or through statements in the media? If he wanted an alliance, he should have held talks. Congress is just pretending that it wants an alliance,” he said.

Apr 24, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Rahul Hints at Withdrawing Candidates in Delhi If AAP Drops Condition of Haryana Alliance | Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said his party was ready for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi “till the last second” provided Arvind Kejriwal dropped the condition of extending the tie-up between the two parties to Haryana. When asked if there was a possibility of an alliance till the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, Gandhi — in an interview to Navbharat Times — said: "We are ready for a tie-up till the last second. The moment Kejriwal drops the condition of including Haryana, it will happen."

Apr 24, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

Yogendra Yadav Slams PM's Balakot Strike Mention at Rallies | Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday deplored the repeated mention of Balakot air strikes at election rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and questioned the Election Commission's "reluctance" to take cognisance of it. The renowned psephologist, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party and upon expulsion floated a new outfit, Swaraj Abhiyan, was speaking at a meeting convened in support of CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting from Bihar's Begusarai seat. "Soon after the Balakot strikes, I had said that any self-respecting nation would like to come up with a response. So, let there be a response but the government must not try to cash in on it politically and let the opposition not criticise the regime on the matter of national security. "But, unfortunately, the prime minister himself did not exhibit a sense of propriety," Yadav said.

Apr 24, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a poll rally at GIC Ground, District Lakhimpur Kheri. He is also scheduled to address rallies at Unnao and Kanpur. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will begin her three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Hansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies.

Apr 24, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will begin her three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Hansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Khaga and Gazipur areas of Fatehpur in support of party candidate Rakesh Sachan. She will also do road shows in Mahoba and Hamirpur for party candidate Pritam Lodhi.

Apr 24, 2019 8:48 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at 9. 00 am at Baldev Sahu College, Lohardaga Jharkhand. Later in the day he will be addressing two more rallies in West Bengal at Illambazar Kamarpara Maidan, Shantiniketan Road, Dist-Birbhum, Illambazar and Taherpur Ranaghat, Dist- Nadia, Ranaghat. Ahead of PM Modi on Tuesday Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jharkhand and said naxals will be rooted out in the country by 2023. Rebels and terrorists coming in the way of the country's security, which is an essential part of development, will be crushed, Singh told a poll rally. Naxals have been almost eliminated in Jharkhand and their remaining pockets in the state will end soon, he added.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Lakhmipur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, a virtual face-off can be expected with BSP chief Mayawati, who is also addressing a rally.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Khaga, Ghazipur and Hamirpur, while she is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Hamirpur.

BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to hold rallies in Bihar’s Beghusarai and Samastipur and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

