Election 2019 LIVE: Have Many Friends in Oppn, Mamata Still Gifts Me Kurtas Every Year, Modi Tells Akshay Kumar

Rahul Never Apologised to SC: Mukul Rohatgi | On Congress chief Rahul Gandhi contempt case, Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said, “We have presented all facts to the Supreme Court. Rahul Gandhi has misrepresented facts and we told the SC about this shameful political campaign that he has launched using his comments. Gandhi has never apologised to SC. There is mention of the word regret in his letter and nothing more.” Rohatgi yesterday said would make him personally appear to give an explanation about his statement which he had wrongly attributed to the apex court on the Rafale verdict.
Event Highlights
- AAP to Release Manifesto Tomorrow
- Modi Focusing Only on Pak: Chidambaram
- Repoll in 12 Polling Stations in Manipur Today
- PM Says Didn't Have Bank Account Until Becoming MLA
- Mamata Still Gifts Me Kurtas: PM Modi
- Difficult to Practice Humour as it Can be Misconstructed Easily: PM
- PM in Conversation with Akshay Kumar
- Priyanka to Rally in Fatehpur
- PM Modi to Rally in Jharkhand, WB
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address public meetings in Jharkhand and West Bengal today. In Jharkhand, PM Modi will hold a meeting in the morning, after which he will head to West Bengal where he is scheduled to address gatherings in Illambazar and Nadia district.
AAP manifesto to be released tomorrow. According to sources, the manifesto was prepared by a seven-member team with Manish Sisodia in charge. The party's manifesto would focus on full statehood, achievements of Delhi government, obstacles that the AAP government had to face in its flagship programmes, benefits and additional benefits of full statehood. It would also incorporate most promises made by Arvind Kejirwal in his speeches so far such as reservations for Delhites in higher education, government jobs and houses on 'bearable installments’.
BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, "The 130 crore people in the country, especially crores of educated youths and the unemployed, don’t want the wrong-thinking BJP government, which instead of employing them compels them to sell ‘pakoras’, tea and to become ‘chowkidar’. It (BJP) always follows anti-people policy."
पीएम श्री मोदी द्वारा आरक्षण पर भी देश को गुमराह करने का प्रयास जारी है कि इसे खत्म नहीं किया जाएगा जो वास्तव में इनकी एक और जुमलेबाजी है क्योंकि कांग्रेस की तरह इनके शासनकाल में भी एससी/ एसटी /ओबीसी आरक्षण की व्यवस्था को पूरी तरह से निष्क्रिय व निष्प्रभावी बना दिया गया है,क्यों?— Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 24, 2019
Alleging EVM malfunction, AAP leader Sanjay Singh asked why was the Election Commission hesitant to count 50 per cent of VVPATs slips in Mumbai.
EVM मशीन की गड़बड़ियों पर चुनाव आयोग धृतराष्ट्र की भूमिका में है मुंबई में राजनीतिक दलों ने 50% VVPAT पर्चियों और मशीन के वोट के मिलान की माँग की आख़िर वोटों की सही गिनती करने में चुनाव आयोग को क्या समस्या है? pic.twitter.com/4fycdQLDbV— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) April 24, 2019
I Haven't Charged Govt for My Personal Expenses: PM | When asked if he sends money to his mother, Prime Minister told Akshay Kumar, “My mother sends me money even today. She doesn't expect anything from me in return. As a CM and even as a PM I have never charged the government for my personal expenses.”
Congress leader P Chidambaram said people want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak on demonetisation, GST and the plight of MSMEs.
May Affect During Polls But I Admit Mamata Still Gifts Me Kurtas: PM | It may affect me during polls but I can admit that Mamata Banerjee still gifts me kurtas. When Mamata Banerjee found out that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gifted me Bengali sweets, she also started to send me those sweets, PM Modi said. He also said that he had friends in opposition, especially Ghulam Nabi Azad and Banerjee.
Difficult to Practice Humour as it Can be Misconstructed Easily: PM | PM Modi, during an interaction with Akshay Kumar, said, “You cannot impress people by lying for a long time. I have created a discipline for myself. If I have dedicated my time for something or someone I don't get distracted. Difficult for me to practice my humour as it can be misconstructed very easily. I do share my humour with my friends but I have to be careful on social media, especially from people who are more interested in TRPs."
Difficult to say what I wanted to become when I was young...I never thought I would become what I have. Good to talk about things other than politics. I have never found a reason to be angry with people whom I have had to work with...Yes I have been strict but that is different from being angry: PM Modi
In an interview with Akshay Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I never thought I would become the PM...I guess it is the same for many...maybe for people with a certain background and dream of such things. During the 1962 war I used to see soldiers board the train at Mehsana (Gujarat) station and I was inspired by them and their sacrifices.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in conversation with Actor Akshay Kumar at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.
Having a wonderful conversation with @akshaykumar. Do watch! https://t.co/3VWRUvWTng— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2019
Saying that BJP is rising in West Bengal and TMC's rallies are “super flops”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “The campaign takes me to parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal. Will speak at a rally in Lohardaga. Will then address rallies in Bolpur and Ranaghat in West Bengal, where BJP is rising and TMC rallies are super flops!”
The campaign takes me to parts of Jharkhand and West Bengal.— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 24, 2019
Will speak at a rally in Lohardaga.
Will then address rallies in Bolpur and Ranaghat in West Bengal, where BJP is rising and TMC rallies are super flops!
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of not wanting an alliance and added that he was working towards dividing the anti-BJP votes. The Delhi CM recalled that Gandhi had tweeted a few days ago that Congress was ready to give four seats to AAP in Delhi. “My question is - where in the world has an alliance fructified on Twitter or through statements in the media? If he wanted an alliance, he should have held talks. Congress is just pretending that it wants an alliance,” he said.
Rahul Hints at Withdrawing Candidates in Delhi If AAP Drops Condition of Haryana Alliance | Congress president Rahul Gandhi has said his party was ready for an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi “till the last second” provided Arvind Kejriwal dropped the condition of extending the tie-up between the two parties to Haryana. When asked if there was a possibility of an alliance till the deadline for withdrawal of nominations, Gandhi — in an interview to Navbharat Times — said: "We are ready for a tie-up till the last second. The moment Kejriwal drops the condition of including Haryana, it will happen."
Yogendra Yadav Slams PM's Balakot Strike Mention at Rallies | Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday deplored the repeated mention of Balakot air strikes at election rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and questioned the Election Commission's "reluctance" to take cognisance of it. The renowned psephologist, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party and upon expulsion floated a new outfit, Swaraj Abhiyan, was speaking at a meeting convened in support of CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting from Bihar's Begusarai seat. "Soon after the Balakot strikes, I had said that any self-respecting nation would like to come up with a response. So, let there be a response but the government must not try to cash in on it politically and let the opposition not criticise the regime on the matter of national security. "But, unfortunately, the prime minister himself did not exhibit a sense of propriety," Yadav said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a poll rally at GIC Ground, District Lakhimpur Kheri. He is also scheduled to address rallies at Unnao and Kanpur. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will begin her three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Hansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will begin her three-day tour of Fatehpur, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Hansi, Orai, Jalaun and Barabanki constituencies. Gandhi will address a public meeting in Khaga and Gazipur areas of Fatehpur in support of party candidate Rakesh Sachan. She will also do road shows in Mahoba and Hamirpur for party candidate Pritam Lodhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting at 9. 00 am at Baldev Sahu College, Lohardaga Jharkhand. Later in the day he will be addressing two more rallies in West Bengal at Illambazar Kamarpara Maidan, Shantiniketan Road, Dist-Birbhum, Illambazar and Taherpur Ranaghat, Dist- Nadia, Ranaghat. Ahead of PM Modi on Tuesday Union Minister Rajnath Singh visited Jharkhand and said naxals will be rooted out in the country by 2023. Rebels and terrorists coming in the way of the country's security, which is an essential part of development, will be crushed, Singh told a poll rally. Naxals have been almost eliminated in Jharkhand and their remaining pockets in the state will end soon, he added.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in Lakhmipur Kheri, Unnao and Kanpur districts of Uttar Pradesh. In Kanpur, a virtual face-off can be expected with BSP chief Mayawati, who is also addressing a rally.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Khaga, Ghazipur and Hamirpur, while she is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Hamirpur.
BJP chief Amit Shah is scheduled to hold rallies in Bihar’s Beghusarai and Samastipur and Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.
