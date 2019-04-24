Election 2019 LIVE: Have Many Friends in Oppn, Mamata Still Gifts Me Kurtas Every Year, Modi Tells Akshay Kumar

Apr 24, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

Yogendra Yadav Slams PM's Balakot Strike Mention at Rallies | Swaraj India president Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday deplored the repeated mention of Balakot air strikes at election rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and questioned the Election Commission's "reluctance" to take cognisance of it. The renowned psephologist, who was a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party and upon expulsion floated a new outfit, Swaraj Abhiyan, was speaking at a meeting convened in support of CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar, contesting from Bihar's Begusarai seat. "Soon after the Balakot strikes, I had said that any self-respecting nation would like to come up with a response. So, let there be a response but the government must not try to cash in on it politically and let the opposition not criticise the regime on the matter of national security. "But, unfortunately, the prime minister himself did not exhibit a sense of propriety," Yadav said.