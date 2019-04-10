Election 2019: I-T Raids at Home of YSR Cong MP and Guntur Candidate Modhugula V Reddy

Guntur YSRCP MP candidate Modhugula Venugopal Reddy.



Modi, while addressing a rally in Goa, said the Congress wants to burden the middle class, which it sees as selfish. He also alleged Rahul Gandhi had lied about his meeting with late CM Manohar Parrikar, who was battling for his life.



The Rafale case dominated the discourse after the Supreme Court said it would examine the ‘secret’ documents that were leaked from the defence ministry and rejected the Modi government’s objections. Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of gross contempt of court, saying he had attributed to the Supreme Court what it never said in its order on Rafale deal.



Buoyed by the Supreme Court order allowing petitioners seeking a review of the Rafale judgment to rely on leaked documents, Gandhi has claimed the SC has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed a theft.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday slammed the Congress over its manifesto promise to repeal sedition law and reduce forces from Kashmir. The opposition party is trying to fulfil the demands of Pakistan, Modi said, adding the only "business of Pakistan is to export terror.



“Are people who want to break the country into tukde-tukde (pieces) not anti-nationals?... Congress is now saying that they will repeal the sedition law. Can we expect this from a 125 year-old party?” Modi said at a rally in Gujarat.



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed that her TMC will drive out the BJP from the country and help form the next government at the Centre. Speaking at a rally in North Dinajpur, Banerjee said this election is to ensure that Narendra Modi never becomes the PM of the country again.



The Election Commission has banned the release of all biopics during election season, stalling the film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. The Opposition had complained to the poll body against the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer, saying it was an attempt to influence voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been battling jibes from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination from his pocket borough Amethi today. Gandhi, who held a mega road show, was flanked by his sister and party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He will head to Katihar in Bihar and Raiganj in West Bengal to carry forward the Congress’s campaign blitzkrieg.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.



In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.



Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.