Election 2019 LIVE: I Would Die Than Benefit BJP in This Election, Priyanka Says After Mayawati's Attack

Senior BJP leader and finance minister today said the core issue was to get JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, and it was not important that there was no mention of either Pulwama attack or incidents of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the resolution.



Addressing a joint press conference with Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaitley also questioned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's claim that multiple surgical strikes were conducted during his tenure and dubbed them as "invisible and unknown".



The Supreme Court is likely to hear a petition filed on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status next week. The home ministry had issued a notice to the Congress president asking him to clarify his position after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that a company’s record showed he held British citizenship.



The petition, filed by two social-political activists, wants the MHA to decide questions of Rahul's citizenship and wants Rahul Gandhi to be disqualified and his name deleted from electoral rolls. The MHA had given two weeks to the Congress chief to reply to the notice.



In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The decision came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee. The move created a flurry on Twitter, with BJP leaders crediting the "great victory" to PM Modi and those in the opposition preferring to praise the diplomats involved.



“After the NDA govt let off Masood Azhar in 1999, India has been fighting for him to be declared a global terrorist since 2009 when the UPA govt first initiated it. We welcome the Security Council's decision & hope this brings justice to the families of those that lost their lives,” reads a tweet from the party’s official handle.



The Congress also expressed disappointment that the listing "does not mention Pulwama and Jammu and Kashmir" while recounting his role in terror activities.



However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the blacklisting of Azhar as a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to bring the curtains down on those targeting India.



Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail canvassing for votes today in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. His sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, too will be on a campaign blitzkrieg in Rae Bareli, where she will be later joined by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.



Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a joint-press conference at 12:30 PM today.