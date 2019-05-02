Election 2019 LIVE: I Would Die Than Benefit BJP in This Election, Priyanka Says After Mayawati's Attack

Election 2019 LIVE: Hours after BSP chief Mayawati accused the Congress of colluding with the BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she would rather die than benefit the BJP in this election. "I've not said I am putting weak candidates. I've said very clearly Congress is fighting this election on its own strength. I'd rather die than benefit BJP. We have chosen candidates that are either fighting very strongly or cutting BJP votes," she said.
One soldier was killed and another injured in a gunfight today at a central force base in Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district. Central forces have been deployed in the region ahead of Lok Sabha polls for the Howrah constituency, which votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections.
Read More
May 2, 2019 3:54 pm (IST)
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the IED blast attack by Naxals in Gadchiroli yesterday.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the IED blast attack by Naxals in Gadchiroli, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/gxr8HsW8Ru
SC Directs EC to Settle Complaints Against Modi, Shah | The Supreme Court has directed the Election Commission to decide by May 6 nine complaints of the Congress party alleging MCC violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah. EC told the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi that it has already decided on two out of the 11 complaints which were filed by the Congress party against Modi and Shah for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
May 2, 2019 3:40 pm (IST)
Congress in a press conference lists out all the surgical strikes conducted under the UPA regime.
1. 19th June, 2008 (Bhattal Sector, Poonch);
2. 30th Aug-1st September, 2011 (Sharda Sector, across Neelam River Valley in Kel);
3. 6th January, 2013 (Sawan Patra Checkpost);
4. 27th-28th July, 2013 ( Nazapir Sector);
5. 6th August, 2013 (Neelam Valley)
6. 14th January, 2014 (Army Chief, General Bikram Singh’s statement qua Surgical Strike on Dec 23, 2013
Two even during Vajpayee-
1. 21st January, 2000 (Nadala Enclave, across the Neelam River);
2. 18th September, 2003 (Baroh Sector, Poonch)
May 2, 2019 2:55 pm (IST)
A manipulated video of Congress Uttar Pradesh (East)'s General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra smiling as a bunch of children use abusive language against PM Modi is the latest in BJP's arsenal of attacks on the Congress. Gandhi accuses BJP of editing the video and removing the parts where she was stopping the kids from using foul language. While a clipped version of the video shows Gandhi encouraging the abusive chants, the original video depicts Gandhi chiding the children as soon as they used the abusive word and asking them to not continue.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: I stopped children from saying slogans which I think weren't correct about PM. BJP edited the tape,removed the part where I was stopping them&they're making this allegation,which is typical of them. What they do is twist truth,what I do is I speak the truth pic.twitter.com/cza3zZUKDJ
'I'd Rather Die Than Benefit BJP' | Priyanka Gandhi, who has been facing flak from UP's gatbandhan allies SP-BSP for saying on Wednesday that Congress candidates would cut into BJP votes wherever they were not strong enough to win, hinting at a tactical understanding with the alliance, has responded and said that she would rather die than benefit the BJP in this election. "I have been very clear in what i said. Congress is fighting the elections on its own, this battle is for the soul of the country," she says.
May 2, 2019 2:13 pm (IST)
The accused, identified as Lakshmi Kanta Burman, opened 13 rounds of fire from 2 Insas Rifles in Bagnan, West Bengal. the forces has set up a camp here in a girls school for the Lok Sabha elections.
May 2, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)
One Soldier Killed in Shootout in Bengal's Bagnan | One jawan has been killed and another injured in a gunfight today at a central force base in Bagnan in West Bengal's Howrah district. Central forces were deployed here ahead of Lok Sabha polls for the Howrah constituency, which votes on May 6 in the sixth phase of elections.
May 2, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
"True nationalism is love for people and country, BJP's nationalism narrative devoid of it. There is growing public anger and pain for which people will give message to PM Modi in LS polls", Priyanka tells PTI. "If voice of people is drowned by voice of one leader, there are going to be consequences," she adds.
May 2, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
Congress is Fringe Party, Says Jaitley | Sharpening his attack on the Congress, Arun Jaitley says, the grand old party has turned into a fringe party." Responding to Congress' allegations against the ECI, Jaitley says, "the party blackmails institutions and tarnishes them. The MCC is administered by EC and Congress' complaint is friovolous."
May 2, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)
When asked about why the Pulwama attacks and the Kashmir conflict fail to find mention in the UN mandate, Jaitley responds that the core issue was none of this -- but to designate Azhar as terrorist. "The UN gave a list, not a biodata on Masood Azhar," he adds.
May 2, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)
Union Finance Minister alleges that the Congress is 'afraid' that if they don't join us celebrating this diplomatic victory, then they will lose politically. "This is also why they are now claiming that they conducted surgical strikes.. those were invisible surgical strikes," he says.
May 2, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)
Jaitley-Sitharaman PC Begins | Union Ministers Arun Jaitley and Nirmala Sitharaman are addressing a joint press conference in the National Capital right now on UN's decision to blacklist Masood Azhar as a terrorist. "After untiring efforts of Modi govt, Masood Azhar is finally recognised as a global trrorist. It has taken time.. and we know why...," says Sitharaman.
May 2, 2019 12:51 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rae Bareli in support of her mother and Congress candidate from the constituency Sonia Gandhi. "Congress has always worked for the people of the country, Sonia ji opeend so many projects which would've benefitted the people. But ecer since the BJP came to power, these projects were put on hold and the government never worked to complete the pending projects," she says.
May 2, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rae Bareli in support of her mother and Congress candidate from the constituency Sonia Gandhi. "Congress has always worked for the people of the country, Sonia ji opeend so many projects which would've benefitted the people. But ecer since the BJP came to power, these projects were put on hold and the government never worked to complete the pending projects," she says.
May 2, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati: Earlier BJP Government made #MasoodAzhar a guest and later freed him abroad, now at the time of elections they are trying to gather votes on his name, it is condemnable. pic.twitter.com/McqWV5V2TB
BSP chief mayawati launches a scathing attack at national parties BJP and the Congress and accuses them of jointly fighting against the gatbandhan candidate. "Congress and BJP are cut from the same cloth. I urge voters to vote for the gatbandhan candidate instead of Congress and ensure that BJP's defeat is certain," she says. "We all saw how Rahul hugged the PM in parliament, both of them are evidently in collusion," she adds.
As Ram Mandir is not the flavour of the election season both for BJP and the RSS, willingly or unwillingly, the pioneers of the temple movement have taken a retreat for the moment.
May 2, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
Supreme Court has asked the Election Commission to decide on pleas for re-scheduling the voting time from 7 am to 5 am in the Lok Sabha election during the month of Ramzan coinciding with the rest of the phases and due to heat-wave conditions in Rajasthan and other areas.
May 2, 2019 10:56 am (IST)
According to the notice, Gandhi had declared his nationality as British in the annual returns of a company registered at Winchester, Hamshire, in the United Kingdom. The allegation was trashed by his sister, Priyanka Gandhi. "The entire country knows that Rahul Gandhi is Hindustani. Everybody knows he was born, raised here. What rubbish," she told reporters, adding that the notice was born out of "a fear of losing".
May 2, 2019 10:51 am (IST)
The home ministry had issued a notice to Gandhi asking him to clarify his position after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that a company’s record showed he held British citizenship
May 2, 2019 10:49 am (IST)
SC Likely to Hear Plea on Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Next Week | The Supreme Court will hear the plea on Rahul Gandhi's citizenship next week. The petition, filed by two socio-political activists wants the Ministry of Home Affairs to decide questions on the Congress chief's citizenship. The plea also wants Gandhi to be disqualified from the electoral race and have his name from the electoral roll deleted.
May 2, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Rahul, Priyanka to Hold Rallies Today | Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail, canvassing for votes today in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. His sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, too will be on a campaign blitzkrieg in Rae Bareli, where she will be later joined by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
May 2, 2019 10:15 am (IST)
Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah raised questioned on listing of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist and asked ‘is this true that he was listed only because references to Pulwama & terrorism in Kashmir were dropped?’ He also tweeted, "It’s amazing how quickly the sacrifices of the CRPF men were sold down the river to get a symbolic win."
The rest of the opposition must be wondering if it will ever catch a break. Every time the BJP campaign seems to be flagging it gets a shot in the arm. The #MasoodAzhar development in the UN today couldn’t have come at a better time for the Modi ji’s re-election campaign.
"However, here in India, some people were very happily mocking us while we were working towards this day. But I want to tell them today that this is not just Modi's success -- it's the success of the entire country and its 130 crore people," PM said, adding that today should be a "day of pride" for every Indian regardless of ideology in an apparent reference to his detractors in the opposition.
May 2, 2019 10:12 am (IST)
PM Hails Azhar's Listing as 'Big Victory' for India | Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the blacklisting of Azhar as a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to bring the curtains down on those targeting India. "From now on, whenever the country faces danger of any kind from anybody, we will enter their homes and eliminate them. If they fire bullets at us, we will fire bombs at them," he said at an election rally in Rajasthan's Jaipur.
May 2, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
China, which had blocked moves to blacklist Masood Azhar four times, finally dropped its objections saying it "found no objection after a careful study of revised materials". The UN decision means a freeze on Masood Azhar's finances and assets, a travel ban and an arms embargo.
May 2, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
Politics Over Azhar's Listing by UN | Politics rages on after the UN Security council on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based terrorist Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. Omar Abdullah questions if the win came at the cost of references to Pulwama and Kashmir terrorism being dropped. Congress belittles the declaration, says Pakistan must come out and return Azhar to its friend Modi
May 2, 2019 10:08 am (IST)
The notice came hours after the poll panel gave clean chit to Modi for his speech in Latur last month in which he had urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes in the name of the Balakot air strike heroes and the soldiers killed in February’s Pulwama attack.
May 2, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
Rahul Gets EC Notice Over Anti-Tribal Law Claim | The clock ticks on Rahul Gandhi's response after the Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to the Congress chief for allegedly claiming at a Madhya Pradesh rally that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a new law that allows tribals to be shot. The commission has given Gandhi 48 hours to respond to the notice, failing which "it will take a decision without further reference to him"
File image of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addressing a public meeting. (Photo Credit: PTI)
Senior BJP leader and finance minister today said the core issue was to get JeM chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist by the United Nations, and it was not important that there was no mention of either Pulwama attack or incidents of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir in the resolution.
Addressing a joint press conference with Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaitley also questioned former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's claim that multiple surgical strikes were conducted during his tenure and dubbed them as "invisible and unknown".
The Supreme Court is likely to hear a petition filed on Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship status next week. The home ministry had issued a notice to the Congress president asking him to clarify his position after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy claimed that a company’s record showed he held British citizenship.
The petition, filed by two social-political activists, wants the MHA to decide questions of Rahul's citizenship and wants Rahul Gandhi to be disqualified and his name deleted from electoral rolls. The MHA had given two weeks to the Congress chief to reply to the notice.
In a huge diplomatic win for India, the United Nations on Wednesday designated Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist. The decision came after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him under the Security Council's Sanctions Committee. The move created a flurry on Twitter, with BJP leaders crediting the "great victory" to PM Modi and those in the opposition preferring to praise the diplomats involved.
“After the NDA govt let off Masood Azhar in 1999, India has been fighting for him to be declared a global terrorist since 2009 when the UPA govt first initiated it. We welcome the Security Council's decision & hope this brings justice to the families of those that lost their lives,” reads a tweet from the party’s official handle.
The Congress also expressed disappointment that the listing "does not mention Pulwama and Jammu and Kashmir" while recounting his role in terror activities.
However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the blacklisting of Azhar as a "big victory" in the fight against terror, and claimed that it will serve as the first step in his government's plan to bring the curtains down on those targeting India.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a campaign trail canvassing for votes today in Jharkhand and Rajasthan. His sister and Congress General Secretary for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, too will be on a campaign blitzkrieg in Rae Bareli, where she will be later joined by her mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, along with Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be holding a joint-press conference at 12:30 PM today.