Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Made You Stand in Queues But What About Black Money Hoarders, Asks Rahul

Election 2019 Live: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to explain why he attributed his ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the top court. “We only looked at the admissibility of the documents. We didn’t say what has been attributed to us by Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court,” the Supreme Court said, issuing a notice to the Congress chief.
The court also criticised the Election Commission for its inaction on hate speeches by netas, citing the instances of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and BSP supremo Mayawati, while sending a notice to the EC on a plea seeking directions to bring political parties under the ambit of RTI.
Apr 15, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)
Urmila Matondkar, Congress candidate from Mumbai (North) on scuffle between Congress workers and BJP supporters during her campaign said, “It is being done to create fear. It is just the beginning, it'll take violent turn. Have asked for police protection; there is a threat to my life; I have filed a complaint.
Addressing a workers convention in Bijbehara today. In Kashmir, issues such as maintaining status quo on Article 370 and Article 35A have taken precedence over other matters and rightfully so. In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices and polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike, said Mehbooba Mufti.
This is a fight of ideology. Congress party is about to win. We have started working for farmers in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan & Chhattigsarh. I have a dream that these works begin one day in Uttar Pradesh too. We have told the 3 CMs that in all the districts of their states, food processing unit should be set up. Wherever potato is grown, there will be a chips factory. Wherever tomato is grown, there will be a tomato ketchup factory. We are creating a network of food processing industries in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. Farmers will sell their produce directly in factories: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)
During the rally in Fatehpur Sikri, Rahul Gandhi said, "During demonetisation did you see Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksi or Neerav Modi in the queue. Only poor people were affected by it. Not his (Modi’s) rich friends. In 2019, there will be two budgets –one will be the national budget and the second will be a farmers budget."
Apr 15, 2019 1:27 pm (IST)
Party Candidate Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah addressing a massive public gathering at Sher-e-Kashmir Park Srinagar.
I won’t promise you 2 crore jobs or 15 lakh, but can promise you Rs 3,60,000 every year.Modi wants to divide the country, one for the rich and the other for the poor: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)
He (Modi) did injustice to people for five years, He promised 2 crore jobs for unemployed youth but failed to do so. Have you ever seen Chowkidar in front of a poor or a farmer, asks Rahul Gandhi while addressing a rally in Fatehpur
Apr 15, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)
Congress party can promise to give you 3,60,000 in 5 years. There is publicity of Modi everywhere, be it in television, radio, newspaper. Where does he get so much money for it. Who is giving this money? Where does all this money for publicity come from? He is not spending from his own pocket. Modi stole your money and gave it to Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya, Lalit Modi, Mehul Choksi: Rahul Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally at Fatehpur Sikri, Rahul Gandhi said, “In 2014, Modi made 3 promises - jobs for youth, farmers loan waiver and also made a promise of transferring 15 lakh in every one’s account when voted to power.”
Apr 15, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
BJP President Amit Shah is addressing a public meeting in Kodinar, Gujarat.
Priyanka Gandhi, speaking at the rally said, "If you are nationalists you should respect the people of the country taken a path of truth. Congress party has always worked for the people and the democracy of the country."
Apr 15, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)
If You're Nationalist, Why Didn't You Stand With Those Killed in the Name of Religion: Priyanka | You people know more than me and understand the truth. They say they are nationalists… if yes… then BJP should respect the martyrs and people who have laid down their lives for the country. If you are nationalists then, in the name of religion when someone was murdered why weren’t you standing with their families: Priyanka Gandhi
Apr 15, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)
Addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Election time is on, political parties are campaigning. Can also see the name of the person on sweet packets. From the past two months I have been in UP and have seen the truth. I have seen the truth in the eyes of farmers and youth who are unemployed.”
Apr 15, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi at a election rally for party's Fatehpur Sikri candidate Raj Babbar.
BJP releases 20th candidates list for the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. Brijendra Singh have been fielded from Hisar. Yesterday, sending out anti-dynastic message, Union Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh, father of Brijendra Singh, had offered to resign from the cabinet and from Rajya Sabha.
Apr 15, 2019 12:49 pm (IST)
Congress Central Election Committee announced candidate Gopal Sahu for ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha from Hazaribagh constituency, Jharkhand.
Apr 15, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti's convoy attacked in Anantnag, Jammu & Kashmir. Stones pelted on convoy near Sirhama.
Apr 15, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi address a election rally for Congress’s Fatehpur Sikri candidate Raj Babbar. He will later address a public meeting in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat.
Apr 15, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
Meenakshi Lekhi told CNN-News18, “He (Rahul Gandhi) used wrong messaging. He attributed something that the court never said. Tuesday is the hearing. I hope he continues to make such silly statements so that he can be exposed. These statements are never made by the court and has brought down dignity of the court.”
Apr 15, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)
The entire country has decided to get rid of PM Modi's dictatorial attitude. After the art and military forces, eminent scientists have now appealed to save democracy by voting against the forces that hit the idea and logic. Come together, save democracy: Congress
Apr 15, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)
General Secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury is going to meet Election Commission, today at 4.30 pm, regarding election issues in West Bengal and Tripura.
Apr 15, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Azam Khan's remark: This shows the thinking and culture of Samajwadi Party. The silence of SP chief and his ally Mayawati, who is also a woman, is surprising. This is very unfortunate... Azam Khan's statement is extremely disrespectful, shows his cheap mindset
Apr 15, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
Supreme Court issues notice to Union of India and Election Commission of India on a plea seeking direction to bring all National & State recognized Political Parties under the ambit of RTI (Right to Information).
Apr 15, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande on Azam Khan’s remark: The comments made by Azam Khan shows the pervert mentality.... Azam Khan should be punished... He should be stopped from contesting elections... The EC, the Government of India and NCW all of them should take action against him
Apr 15, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally in Rourkela, Odisha, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Money sent by Central government for development works in Odisha hasn't been used by BJD government. Naveen Babu's government has failed completely in implementing schemes whether it's about providing Rs 5 lakh insurance cover under Ayushmaan Bharat or the toilet scheme.”
Apr 15, 2019 11:54 am (IST)
The petitioner, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, has claimed in her petition 'The words used and attributed by him (Rahul Gandhi) to SC in the Rafale case has been made to appear something else. He is replacing his personal statement as Supreme Court's order and trying to create prejudice'. SC issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a contempt petition filed against him and also sought an explanation from him by April 22.
Apr 15, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
Supreme Court issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in connection with a contempt petition filed against him. Supreme Court has sought an explanation from him by April 22. The top court said that it had never said anything against the PM, which has been attributed to the court by Rahul. On a day the Supreme Court had allowed fresh documents to be relied upon in the bunch of review petitions in the Rafale case, the Congress leader had attributed the court to having held that 'Chowkidar chor hai'. But, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi observed that the court had never said anything like this.
Apr 15, 2019 11:43 am (IST)
On Election Commission's ban on PM Narendra Modi Biopic, Supreme Court asks EC, “Have you watched the movie.” SC directs EC to watch the movie first and asked the film makers to screen the movie for EC and then review its ban.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi reached Fatehpur Sikri in UP’s Agra to campaign for Congress candidate Raj Babbar alongwith his sister and Congress eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He will visit Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala from where he is also contesting.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.
On the issue of biopics, the Supreme Court asked the makers of PM Narendra Modi to screen the political biographical drama for the Election Commission. The Supreme Court has directed the EC to watch the Vivek Oberoi-starrer and then take a call on whether or not it should be banned.