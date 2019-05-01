Election 2019 LIVE: In Ayodhya, Modi Says India Was Like Lanka Before 2014, But No Terror Attack in 5 Years

Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in Ambedkarnagar constituency, claimed that there had been no terror incidents in the last five years, while the situation was similar to Sri Lanka before 2014 as he once again urged voters to elect a ‘majboot’ government.
Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, today hinted at a tactical understanding between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that her party has fielded candidates who will cut the BJP's vote share in seats where Congress is not that strong, and not that of the gathbandhan.
The Election Commission had on Tuesday ruled that Modi's speech in Maharashtra's Wardha, in which he had questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, did not violate the poll code.
May 1, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
"If burqa is a symbol of terrorism, what were the people involved in Ajmer blasts, Malegaon blasts wearing?" Owaisi said, in an attack on BJP's Pragya Thakur. He also said that ghoonghat should also be banned if veil was a security threat.
May 1, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)
Owaisi Slams Shiv Sena | Hitting out at the Shiv Sena's Burqa ban demand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the article published in Sena's publication is a violation of the poll code. "We are requesting Election Commission take notice of it. These are the same people who hit our children for wearing jeans," Owaisi said.
May 1, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
The Election Commission has sent a letter to the producers of biopic Baghini based on Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's life. The EC has said that releasing the trailers of the film is a violation of the April 10 order. The BJP had earlier questioned the timing of the movie which was to be released on the May 3 amid the Lok Sabha elections. However, the producers and the directors of the film have mainatined that the film is not based on Banerjee's life.
May 1, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)
Taking a jibe at PM Modi for inflation, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that the oil prices across the world are dropping, yet they are on a rise in India. "Only a few of PM's friends are benefiting from the global oil price drop," he said.
May 1, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
The fight is about development and issues that affect the people, said Priyanka Gandhi, adding that PM Modi was worried about who will be the next PM. Priyanka is holding rallies and roadshows in Amethi and rae Bareilly.
May 1, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)
No Terror Attacks in India Since 2014: Modi | Mentioning the Sri Lanka terror attack once again, PM Modi said that there have been no terror related incidents in India since the BJP came to power in 2014. He said that people need to be vigilant. " We need to be vigilant. Terror hubs are present in our neighbouring countries. its a business for them and we have taken strong action against them. But other parties let them go free because they for their vote bank," he said in a veiled attack at the Congress.
May 1, 2019 12:18 pm (IST)
Terror Threat to Our Religious Practices: Modi | Modi said that terrorism is the threat to the religious practices. "We have started the Ramayan Circuit Project. We have also developed tourism in various places of worship. But the biggest thereat to our religious practices & culture is terror," the PM said.
May 1, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)
Talking about the Kumbh Mela, the PM said that it was during the tenure of BJP that the world started talking about the confluence. "Kumbh mela has been celebrated for thousands of years. But it was during our tenure that the world started talking about it," he said.
May 1, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)
"I have understood the pain of the poor, I understand their illness. To fight this I have introduced the Ayushman Scheme," Modi said.
May 1, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)
BJP Worked for Poor | "No chaiwala wants his child to become a chaiwala. The poor want to grow and thrive," the PM said at the rally, adding that the BJP has worked for the upliftment of the poor.
May 1, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)
Training the guns at BSP supremo Mayawati, Modi said that she claims to be driven by Ambedkar's value but has done the exact opposite of his ideology. He also said that the SP 'ruined' Uttar Pradesh.
May 1, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)
Addressing an election rally in Ayodhya PM Modi said that the law and order situation under the BJP has improved. "We have kept the country united," he said.
May 1, 2019 11:47 am (IST)
Congress Cutting BJP's Vote Share: Priyanka | Confident of party's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they would turn victorious in their strongholds and in places where their chances of winning are less, they have fielded candidates who will not interfere in grand alliance's vote share. " I am confident that BJP will face huge losses in UP. The Congress is cutting down on BJP's vote share and not the UP Mahagathbandhan's," she said.
May 1, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
Shiv Sena Finds New Supporter in Its Burqa Ban Call | BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur extended her support to the Shiv Sena's proposal to ban the burqa in India. Pragya said that in the interest of the nation and its security, the Muslim community should come forward and express their solidarity in the matter.
May 1, 2019 11:20 am (IST)
CPI(M) Polling Agent's House Torched in Bengal's Birbhum | A CPI(M) polling agent's house has been allegedly torched by TMC goons in Painguni village at Illambazar in Birbhum district. With Sheikh Khilafat and his family members still inside, the fire continues to blaze.
May 1, 2019 11:17 am (IST)
State Police Barred from Polling Premises in Bengal | For the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the state police have been barred within the polling premises, which are now to be manned only by the central forces. As many as 578 companies of central forces are to be deployed across the various constituencies where polling will be taking place on May 6. While the state police will only maintain the law and order outside the polling stations, 142 quick response teams will be stationed at strategic locations inside the booths.
May 1, 2019 11:08 am (IST)
Memon further added that there is "no possibility of a terror attack in India" while elections are being conducted "smoothly, calmly and in peace" "Let us carry out this exercise. We will discuss the burqa matter after May 19th. Ramdas Athawale, their own ally has not supported Shiv Sena. According to me it should me dismissed at the face of it," he said.
May 1, 2019 11:06 am (IST)
Urging the Election Commission to take note on the matter, Memon said, "Shiv Sena has no business, it is a political party. It can't make this kind of a statement in middle of the polling to influence voters in Ayodhya and other places. PM is also going to speak and he may also touch this subject. I am not going to say a word on the merits today. This subject can be discussed on May 20 after the polling is over.
May 1, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
NCP Obects to Shiv Sena's Timing of Burqa Ban Porposal | NCP MP Majeed Memon questioned Shiv Sena's timing of raising the issue of banning the burqa or other forms of veils in India. "Why this issue has been raised when the polling process is still on. There are 3 more phases left. This is a sensitive issue, it should not have been raised now," Memon said. It is not desirable to discuss the issue at this time as it may amount to polarisation, the NCP MP added.
May 1, 2019 10:49 am (IST)
In a series of tweets on Labour Day, Congress veteran and the party candidate from Bhopal, Digvijaya Singh, tore into the Modi government over demonetisation and unempoyment.
प्रश्न 2- क्या यह सही नहीं है कि भाजपा सरकार में बेरोजगारी की दर 6.1% से अधिक हो गई है जो 45 साल में सबसे ज्यादा है? 2018 में देश में 1.1 करोड़ नौकरियां खत्म हुईं नोटबन्दी के कारण 50 लाख नौकरियां चली गईं। कौन है इसका गुनहगार?
The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on May 1. Yadav, a former BSF constable, was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the allegedly poor quality of food served to soldiers. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav is locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.
Bihar's female labour participation rate is the worst in the country. According to a 2011 report, just 19.1 per cent women participate in the workforce as compared to a national average of 25.5 per cent.
May 1, 2019 9:29 am (IST)
The Election Commission on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the alleged case of violation of poll code in Wardha. The Congress had filed a complaint after he said Rahul Gandhi was fighting elections from Wayanad because minorities are in a majority there.
May 1, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan has once again been banned from campaigning by the Election Commission over his provocative remarks against poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh and making communal statements.
May 1, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts and 70 km from the temple town. It may be a virtual face-off here as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayidhya.
May 1, 2019 9:25 am (IST)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies and hold roadshows in AMethi and Rae Bareilly today.
May 1, 2019 9:24 am (IST)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today. After addressing rallies in Sitapur and Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi will head to Madhya Pradesh's Piparia.
This is the first time since coming to power in 2014 that PM Modi is visiting the area. Though the rally spot is located close to the area between Ayodhya and Ambedkarnagar, Modi has no plans to visit the disputed site of 'Ram Janmabhoomi'.
PM Modi's rally was held in Maya Bazaar area, which is just 25 km from the disputed site. But for the national election, Maya Bazaar falls under the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary seat and not the Faizabad seat.
The Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are also holding their joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, 70 km from the temple town.
It is not clear if the location of the rally has been chosen deliberately or if it was a random choice, because the opposition does not want the mandir-masjid (temple-mosque) issue to dominate political discourse.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during the rally.
BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18, “Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had addressed a rally along the Basti and Ayodhya border, but then too, he didn’t visit the spot where Ram Lalla was born. This time, also, he would not pay a visit to the Ram Lalla, as wherever the PM goes, members of national and international media accompany him. And if a PM goes to a place where Lord Ram is living in a tent, it won’t present a good picture in front of the international media. He will definitely pay a visit once a grand Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.”
The PM’s rally aims to address voters of Ambedkarnagar, which goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12, and Faizabad that will vote in the fifth phase on May 6. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad constituency. The rally is also likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the other UP seats that will see voting on May 6.