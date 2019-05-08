Election 2019 LIVE: In Fresh Affidavit, Rahul Gandhi's 'Unconditional' Apology for Misquoting SC in Rafale Case

"The Deponent unconditionally apologises for the wrongful attributions to this Hon’ble Court. The Deponent further states that any such attributions were entirely unintentional, non-willful and inadvertent," stated Rahul's new affidavit. It added that Rahul holds the Supreme Court in the highest esteem and respect and that he has never sought or intended to, directly or indirectly, commit any act that interferes with the process of administration of justice.
Dev’s affidavit said speeches given by Modi and Shah are also punishable under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code as they "blatantly promote disharmony and feelings of enmity on the grounds of religion and such acts are also likely to prejudice the maintenance of public harmony and tranquility between religious communities".
After the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi rejected Rahul's previous affidavit that had expressed 'regret', and also pulled him up for making contradictory statements, the Gandhi scion was pushed to the wall in offering the unqualified apology so as to put an end to the contempt case.
Telangana Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu called on Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence a short while ago. This is being termed as a courtesy call .Naidu now on his way to airport and then further to Bengal for campaign.
Delhi: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met Congress President Rahul Gandhi at the latter's residence today pic.twitter.com/vK7MwXHUnV— ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Tejashwi Defends Mamata, Asks Sushma Swaraj to Tweet About Modi's 'Below-the-belt' Remarks Too
Responding to Sushma Swaraj, who accused Mamata Banerjee of 'having crossed all limits', Tejashwi said the external affairs minister must also tweet about the foul language used by the Prime Minister.
In comments that are likely to trigger a massive controversy, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the moder-day incarnation of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb. In Varanasi to campaign for the Congress, Nirupam claimed that Modi is the modern-day version of Aurangzeb as it was on his instructions that “scores of temples were destroyed for the sake of a corridor in the city”.
#WATCH Sanjay Nirupam, Congress, in Varanasi: I feel that the person that people here have chosen- that Narendra Modi is actually the modern incarnation of Aurangzeb. (07.05.2019) pic.twitter.com/u6x0UsgU3D— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 8, 2019
Addressing the two leaders in separate tweets, hours after Priyanka called Modi arrogant at a rally, Swaraj reminded the Congress general secretary of the 2013 incident when Rahul had torn an ordinance in front of the then PM Manmohan Singh. "Look who's talking," she added.
ममता जी - आज आपने सारी हदें पार कर दीं. आप प्रदेश की मुख्यमंत्री हैं और मोदी जी देश के प्रधान मंत्री हैं. कल आपको उन्हीं से बात करनी है. इसलिए बशीर बद्र का एक शेर याद दिला रही हूँ :— Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 7, 2019
दुश्मनी जम कर करो लेकिन ये गुंजाइश रहे,
जब कभी हम दोस्त हो जाएँ तो शर्मिंदा न हों.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea by former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav whose nomination was rejected over discrepancies in his nomination papers by the Returning Officer (RO) last week. Yadav was seeking to contest election from Varanasi parliamentary constituency against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Yadav had moved the apex court on Monday.
EC Clears Modi's 'Corrupt No. 1' Speech | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a clean chit by the Election Commission for the ninth time on Tuesday after his "bhrashtachari no. 1" speech made at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh was cleared. "Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of," ANI quoted the poll panel sources as saying. The development comes hours after Congress MP Sushmita Dev filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against Modi's remark and the poll panel for its "arbitrary and opaque" clean chits to him.
Delhi will face the poll heat today as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is scheduled to canvass for their party candidates. Modi will address a rally at the Ramlila Grounds on Wednesday evening in support of BJP candidates in all the seven seats in the national capital. Priyanka Gandhi will embark on two roadshows in the national capital to seeking votes for former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Meanwhile, Delhi will see today see Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress’ eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lock horns. While Modi will hold a rally in Ramlila Maidan, Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in North-east and South Delhi seats. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Madhya Pradesh, with public meetings in Bhind, Morena and Gwalior.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will hold a roadshow from Madanpura Chowk till Chander Vihar.
In the courts today, the SC will hear the plea of former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against the rejection of his nomination from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.
