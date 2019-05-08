Election 2019 LIVE: In Fresh Affidavit, Rahul Gandhi's 'Unconditional' Apology for Misquoting SC in Rafale Case

May 8, 2019 8:51 am (IST)

EC Clears Modi's 'Corrupt No. 1' Speech | Prime Minister Narendra Modi was given a clean chit by the Election Commission for the ninth time on Tuesday after his "bhrashtachari no. 1" speech made at a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh was cleared. "Prima facie, we did not figure out any literal violation of MCC as given in Election Commission of India instructions. The case is therefore disposed of," ANI quoted the poll panel sources as saying. The development comes hours after Congress MP Sushmita Dev filed a complaint in the Supreme Court against Modi's remark and the poll panel for its "arbitrary and opaque" clean chits to him.