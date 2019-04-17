Election 2019 LIVE: AAP-Congress Talks in Final Stage as Sonepat Only Hurdle in Delhi-Haryana Seat Formula

Kashmiris Shiver Over Memories of Oppression: Mufti | PDP president Mehbooba Mufti at a convention of party workers in Anantnag district of Jammu and kashmir today claimed that the situation in the state has worsened to an extent that the people have begun rethinking over the state's accession to India. "There is a law of jungle here. Yesterday an SDM and other staffers with him were beaten up by the Army. Prison inmates are beaten up, bodies (of militants killed) in encounters are mutilated and burnt by some chemical..," she said. The former chief minister added that Kashmiris now shiver in the memories of the oppression and the atrocities committed.
BJP has given the coveted Bhopal ticket against senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh to Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who is facing trial in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The announcement was made hours after Thakur joined the BJP and expressed interest in contesting the Lok Sabha election from Bhopal.
PDP Leaders Join BJP | Several PDP leaders, including party's district president Leh Tashi Gyalson, have joined the BJP, PTI reported. Besides Gyalson, PDP's women wing president and nominated councillor Rinchen Lhamo, vice president Tsewang Dorjay Onpo, zonal president Nubra Capt Phunstog, general secretary Sangay Dorjay and executive members Tundup and Phuntsog have also joined the party. The region is set to go to polls on May 6.
AAP-Congress Alliance Talks | The Aam Admi Party and the Congress today entered into talks for a pre-poll alliance in Delhi and Haryana. In Haryana, the AAP has proposed a seat-sharing formula of 6 seats for Congress, 3 for JPP and 1 for AAP. The Congress, however, has declined this proposal. Instead, it proposed a 7:2:1 seat-sharing formula. In Delhi, the AAP proposal stands at a 5:2 seat-sharing formula between the two parties. If an alliance is sealed for both Delhi and Haryana then the ratio can be 4:3 in the national capital and 6:3:1 in Haryana, said AAP.
BJP Will Respond to Your Violence With Non-violence: Amit Shah | BJP president Amit Shah in Dhenkanal, Odisha says "I would like to tell the chairman of the Biju Janata Dal and the chief minister that if they think they can attack BJP workers and scare them, then Naveen Babu please listen to me loud and clear, BJP workers know how to respond to such attacks without resorting to violence".
BJP Releases New Candidate List | Ahead of Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP released another list of 4 candidates today. The party has fielded Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal against Congress' Digvijaya Singh, while Dr KP Yadav is set to battle Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna.
BJP Fields Malegaon Blast Accused From Bhopal | Malegaon Blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party today, will be contesting from Bhopal against Congress' Digvijaya Singh. Thakur is a key accused in the 2008 blast in which six people were killed and over 100 injured. She has been charged for being a part of a terror act under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). She is currently out on bail but has not been discharged by the NIA Court hearing the case.
Review Mamata Biopic, Same as PM Modi Biopic: BJP | The West Bengal BJP today wrote to the Election Commission of India to review "on similar lines" as the PM Narendra Modi biopic the film 'Bhaghini' before its release on May 3. The BJP has alleged that the movie is based on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and is part of the TMCs pre-poll propaganda.
Satish Gautam of BJP is fighting
Misquoted by Media Houses: Ashok Gehlot | Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot took to Twitter to respond to the criticism he is facing from the BJP. "It is very unfortunate that my comments during PC have been misquoted by few media houses. I have the greatest regards for the President of India, and personally for Sh. Ramnath ji whom I have met in person and highly impressed with his simplicity and humbleness," he said. Earlier today, Gehlot had accused the BJP of mistreating veteran leader LK Advani, saying the party denied him office of the President and pushed for Ram Nath Kovind, a Dalit, instead for “vote bank politics”.
No Recorded Programme Before Polls: EC | The Election Commission today set broadcasting guidelines for NAMO TV. According to the new rules set, live coverage can be done on Namo TV but any pre-recorded content cannot be streamed for 48 hours before the polling date. The State Chief Election Commissioners (CEC) have been informed to observe this strictly. This move comes after the Opposition came down on the BJP for using the television channel as a platform for campainging.
Raids conducted at the residence of AIADMK leader Devadas by Election Commission Flying Squad.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally, said, "Iin UPA government jailed Amit Shah, police officers to topple his government in Gujarat. This poll will decide ifthe nationalist government comes to power or "tukde tukde" gang". British relied on golis (bullets), Congress relying on gaalis (abuse).
BJP writes to Election Commission alleging campaign by a Bangladeshi National Gaazi Noor for TMC MP candidate Sougata Roy in Dum Dum, West Bengal.
Tariq Anwar Disapproves of Sidhu Urging Muslims to Vote for Him | Senior Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Wednesday disapproved of Navjot Singh Sidhus appeal to Muslims to defeat BJP and said he would have stopped the Punjab minister from doing so had he been present at the rally held in his Lok Sabha constituency of Katihar. "I have always held the view that votes must never be sought in the name of religion and caste. This has also been the policy of the Congress party. I do not approve of what Sidhu has uttered. I would request the party leadership to take note for suitable action," Anwar said in a statement.
On I-T raids at her house in Tuticorin, DMK leader Kanimozhi said, "Over the last 5 years, every government agency has been exploited. They've become a part of BJP. CBI, ED, RBI IT, EC all have been compromised. Only opposition leaders have been targeted repeatedly. This is a political vendetta against me. Leaders of opposition are regularly complaining that money is being distributed by AIADMK and BJP candidates, but no action is being taken."
Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets Sreedhanya, the first person from a tribal community in Wayanad to clear civil services exam.
BJP moves Election Commission against the scheduled release of Mamata biopic. The film, which producers say has been inspired by the life and struggles of Mamata Banerjee, has received the censor board certificate and is scheduled for release on 3 May. BJP calls the move "Mamata's hypocrisy" since she had opposed Modi's biopic. The CPI(M) had urged the Election Commission to ban the trailer of a movie, titled 'Baghini: Bengal Tigress' (biopic of Mamata Banerjee). A delegation of CPI(M) leaders, led by party general secretary Sitram Yechuery, met Election Commissioner Sunil Arora on Monday and protested the “gross irregularities” during the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal and Tripura on April 11.
AIADMK Files Complaint Against Stalin for Violating MCC | The ruling AIADMK on Wednesday approached the Election Commission with a complaint of violation of model code of conduct against DMK president MK Stalin for addressing the media during the "silence period," saying it was an attempt at "indirect canvassing." The party also filed a number of other complaints with Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo, including seeking action against MNM founder Kamal Haasan for a specific advertisement put out by it. Stalin was giving interview to private channels and criticising the leaders of other parties and this was clear violation of the model code of conduct, the complaint filed by party spokesperson and advocate R M Babu Murugavel said. The "silence period" had come into effect from 6 PM since Tuesday under the MCC, he said in an apparent reference to campaigning for Thursday's Lok Sabha polls to 38 seats in the state coming to an end.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Public Meeting at Himmatnagar, Gujarat.
EC Likely to Watch PM Modi Biopic Today | Officials of the Election Commission, drawn from its model code and legal divisions, are likely to watch the biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday on the directions of the Supreme Court. The EC has asked the producers of the film to arrange for a screening for a committee set up for the purpose. The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Commission to watch the full biopic on Modi and take an informed decision on banning its pan India release by April 19. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also directed the poll panel to submit its decision to the court in a sealed cover and said it will consider the matter on April 22.
Election Commission flying squad checks the luggage of Odisha Chief Minister and BJD leader Naveen Patnaik at a helipad in Rourkela, Odisha.
BJP Talks About Surgical Strike as They are Inexperienced: Gehlot | Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said not only India did surgical strike Pakistan also did the surgical strike but no one comments on this from their side. Gehlot said surgical strike happened in each prime minister’s tenure, but no one had spoken. Gehlot said BJP leaders are inexperienced so they are shouting about surgical strike.
BJP president Amit Shah hits out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and tweeted, "Finally, Mamata didi's trusted lieutenant accepts that her party believes in the idea of violence and anarchy. But I want to remind Mamata Didi that such destruction of democracy won't last long. People of Bengal will vote out TMC at the hustings. Her time is up!"
Born in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh, Thakur has had a long association with the Sangh Parivar. A post-graduate in history, she worked with the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and Durga Vahini, women's wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.
Arrested in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, she was given a clean chit by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), but the trial court refused to discharge her from the case.
The court dropped the charges under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against her, and she is now being tried under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court in 2017.
Six people were killed and over 100 injured when a bomb went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra, on September 29, 2008. According to the prosecution, it was the handiwork of a Hindu extremist group.
The BJP has been holding Bhopal Lok Sabha seat, where about 4.5 lakh of the 18 lakh voters are Muslim, since 1989. According to sources, BJP leaders went into a huddle after Digvijay Singh's candidature was announced.
In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Congress won three out of the eight assembly segments in the Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency, and in the remaining segments the BJP's victory margin decreased.
