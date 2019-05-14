Election 2019: After Kolkata Violence, BJP Asks EC to Ban Mamata Banerjee from Campaigning

File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.



With campaigning in full swing for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, all political parties are giving a final push to their poll rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Ballia, Buxar, Sasaram and Chandigarh today, while BJP president Amit Shah will begin his road show from Shahid Minar, Dharmatala, in West Bengal.



Shah’s rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadavpur, which goes to polls on May 19 in the last phase, but permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, the BJP claimed on Monday.



Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three public meetings in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa. His sister, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is expected to address meetings in Shimla, Bhatinda and Gurudaspur.



Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear the plea of Priyanka Sharma, a BJP activist who was arrested on Friday in West Bengal for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.



The bench posted the plea for hearing on Tuesday after the senior lawyer submitted that there has been a complete strike in West Bengal and it has forced the woman to challenge her arrest in the apex court. The senior lawyer said the woman activist is in judicial custody following her arrest by the police.



Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks' judicial custody. She is seeking bail. Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other social media users.