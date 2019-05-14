Election 2019: After Kolkata Violence, BJP Asks EC to Ban Mamata Banerjee from Campaigning

Event Highlights
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala on Tuesday said the party condemned a comment made by senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in which he justified a slur previously used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aiyar was suspended from the party for the same remarks two years ago. "Appropriate forum in the party will look at it and take appropriate action," said Surjewala.
Condemning the desecration of polymath Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's statue in a college in Kolkata, the Sitaram Yetchury of the CPI(M) today alleged "attacking knowledge" was central to the BJP's "poisonous project".
Vidyasagar was conferred the title of the ocean of knowledge. A leading figure in the Bengal renaissance, he stood for progress, pathbreaking reform and enlightenment. It is very clear why the Sangh parivar would seek destruction of his ideas. https://t.co/3f3dXJGaY4— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) May 14, 2019
Spandana's attack came after the Supreme Court directed the immediate release of BJP's youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma on bail, days after she was arrested for allegedly posting a morphed image of Mamata Banerjee on social media.
An election commission squad, along with income tax and enforcement directorate sleuths, today carried out searches in two hotels at Hubballi where State minister D K Shivakumar and some Congress and JD(S) leaders were staying. The sleuths seized from the rooms in the hotels gold utensils and other materials allegedly meant for bribing voters.
"If anyone insults Bangla’s heritage, I will not spare them. After doing this, do they think people will like them? Bangla is good without all this. There is no need for them to come and create trouble. Modi and Amit Shah have done nothing except create trouble. Vidyasagar’s statue cannot be damaged like this, they cannot set fire like this. I will not sit idle. I will take steps and now I am full of anger. I will not take this lying down," says West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement after she inspected the damage in Vidyasagar College.
Following the clash that broke out between BJP and TMC student activisit today in Kolkata, TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has announced to hold a protest at the Vidyasagar College.
#BREAKING Extremely unfortunate incident. The #BJP is desperate. They do not even respect our icons. How could they vandalise the bust of Vidyasagar? We will hold a protest rally tomorrow: @mamataofficial at Vidyasagar College pic.twitter.com/hqnJExTFMj— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2019
Ban Mamata Banerjee from Campaign: BJP to EC | A BJP delegation comprising of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Anil Baluni, GVL Narasimha Rao and others met the EC today to file a complaint against Mamata Banerjee. The BJP alleged that "constitutional machinery has collapsed in West Bengal, CM Mamata Benerjee be barred from campaigning".
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has reached Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar College in Kolkata to personally inspect the damage. A visibly angry Mamata refused to talk to media and went inside the college. She collected the broken pieces Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue and kept it inside a staff room. Injured individuals in the attack including a girl student also met Mamata and narrated the ordeal.
EC Receives Complaints Against Media Houses | The Election Commission of India has received complaints against three media houses with respect to displaying of poll surveys predicting results of Lok Sabha General Elections 2019. The poll body has sought an explanation from these media houses namely IANS India Pvt Ltd, Economic Times and Swaraj Mass Media as to why action should not be taken against them for violation of the provision of section 126A of RP Act. Response within 48 hours of the receipt of the letter has been called by EC.
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on BJP after clashes broke out between TMC and BJP students activists in Kolkata today.
Each vote against #BJP will be revenge for attack on #Vidyasagar’s statue pic.twitter.com/GyHXbB70pQ— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2019
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who failed to attend a rally in Shimla due to adverse weather conditions, today sent a video clip urging voters to extend their support to party's Mandi candidate Aashray Sharma. In the 55-second-long video clip, she appealed to the people to vote for the Congress if they wish to see development in their constituency. Priyanka was scheduled to address a rally in Sundernagar in support of Aashray Sharma. He is pitted against sitting BJP MP Ram Swaroop Sharma.
The EC has issued a notice to Congress' Sanjay Nirupam for violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech delivered in Varanasi.
Election Commission has issued notice to Sanjay Nirupam, Congress leader for prima facie violation of Model Code of Conduct in a speech delivered in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. He has been asked to furnish his response within 24 hours. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/m36CqXi7FQ— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
Following the violence that broke out between TMC and BJP student activists today, West Bengal chief minister in a warning to the BJP said "You are lucky that I am still keeping cool. It will take no time for me to touch your party office. But I will not because I hate your party office. I can reach you in Delhi also. I will not spare anyone who broke Vidyasagar statue and damaged college property. It’s a shame Bengal that today they broke the statue of Vidyasagar".
FIR Against Kamal Haasan | An FIR was registered against Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) President Kamal Haasan in Aravakurichi today for his "free India's first extremist was a Hindu" statement. The case was registered under Sections 153A and 295A of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with 'outraging religious feelings' and 'promoting enmity between different groups', respectively.
The AAP today alleged that some "political forces" are trying to give "religious colour" to the killing of a businessman, who was stabbed for objecting to lewd comments made by some boys on his daughter. "It was an unfortunate incident and religion must not be brought into it. Some political forces are trying to give religious colour to the incident, but that is unacceptable," senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh said. He said his party would give full support to the victim's family.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a poll rally in Chandigarh today continued his attack on the Congress, saying the country is electing a strong government and it is choosing "India first", than "family first". "The country is electing a strong government and not a helpless government. It is choosing 'India first', than 'family first', not dynasty but development," he said, adding the country was choosing those who hit terrorists in their den.
The former Chief Minister also stated that the rift between the ruling coalition partners in Karnataka would intensify after the Lok Sabha poll results are declared.
Visuals from the scene of violence in Kolkata after TMCY and ABVP members clash during Amit Shah's rally.
#WATCH Clashes broke out in roadshow of BJP President Amit Shah in Kolkata after sticks were hurled at Shah’s truck. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/t8bnf31vGA— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
Violence Erupts in Kolkata | The situation is tense at Vidyasagar College at Shankar Ghose Lane in Kolkata after a section of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members hurled bricks at the college campus. Stones have also been pelted at Amit Shah's convoy from a college hostel on Bidhan Sarani. BJP supporters have gheraoed the building and return the attack. A fire has been set outside the college hostel by BJP supporters.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi today came out in support of Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder Kamal Haasan's remarks on Nathuram Godse and asked what else should a person who killed Mahatma Gandhi be called, if not a terrorist. "The one who killed Mahatma Gandhi, whom we regard as Father of the Nation, what do we call him? We call him Mahatma or 'rakshas' (demon)? Call him terrorist or assassin?" he said. "If not calling the person who killed Bapu as terrorist, what else you call him?" he told reporters in Hyderabad.
Clash in Amit Shah's Kolkata Rally | Situation tense in BJP president Amit Shah's Kolkata rally as a clash breaks out between TMCP and ABVP supporters near College Street. TMC workers allegedly raised slogans criticising the BJP and Shah and waved black flags at the convoy of cars in the roadshow. They raised slogans against the BJP for indulging in divisive politics.
DMK president MK Stalin has responded to BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan's allegation that DMK is in contact with the BJP for an alliance.
DMK President MK Stalin in a statement: If Tamilisai & Modi prove I was in contact with BJP to form an alliance with them, I'll quit politics. If they fail to prove, will she & Modi quit politics? I condemn the statement made by BJP State President Tamilisai. #TamilNadu https://t.co/qEVJff7MHy— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
Ruling out any possibility of BJP MLA's switching over to Congress after the May 23 Lok Sabha poll results, as claimed by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal, the saffron party's state chief B S Yeddyurappa Tuesday dared him to spell out the number of seats the Congress party would win in Karnataka. "What does Venugopal know about Karnataka? Which corner of Karnataka has he visited? I want to ask Venugopal how many seats you will win..tell me if you have the guts. Yours is a coalition government... tell us- you will win these many numbers of seats," Yeddyurappa said.
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee at a public rally in Jadavpur said, "There is a section of national media who are misleading the people by saying that I don’t allow Hindus to cast their votes. So many people present here. How many of you are Hindus, please raise your hands. You tell me the truth and show it to the section of national media. BJP is threatening these media houses. They are also helpless".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election rally for the last phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Buxar. Take a look at the pictures...
Congress' UP east general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today at a public meeting in Bathinda, Punjab took a jibe at RSS and the BJP nationalist narrative
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Bathinda, Punjab: When the entire Punjab was fighting for country's independence, RSS people were doing 'chamchagiri' (flattery) of Britishers, they never fought in the independence movement. pic.twitter.com/ObeOD0R549— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2019
File photo of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.
With campaigning in full swing for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, all political parties are giving a final push to their poll rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Ballia, Buxar, Sasaram and Chandigarh today, while BJP president Amit Shah will begin his road show from Shahid Minar, Dharmatala, in West Bengal.
Shah’s rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadavpur, which goes to polls on May 19 in the last phase, but permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, the BJP claimed on Monday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three public meetings in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa. His sister, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is expected to address meetings in Shimla, Bhatinda and Gurudaspur.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear the plea of Priyanka Sharma, a BJP activist who was arrested on Friday in West Bengal for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.
The bench posted the plea for hearing on Tuesday after the senior lawyer submitted that there has been a complete strike in West Bengal and it has forced the woman to challenge her arrest in the apex court. The senior lawyer said the woman activist is in judicial custody following her arrest by the police.
Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks' judicial custody. She is seeking bail. Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other social media users.
