Election 2019 LIVE: Mehbooba Counters Modi's 'Diwali Nukes' Comment, Says Pak Weapons Aren't Meant for Eid Either

It seems like everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan is trying to get people to go out and vote. Just a day ahead of Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, Khan in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment released the song "Karo Matdan (Exercise Your Franchise)".
Event Highlights
Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer town on Sunday, PM Modi had said the strategic experts earlier used to warn that Pakistan had the nuclear button. "What do we have then? Have we kept our nuclear bomb for Diwali," he asked, while affirming that India had the capability to launch nuclear attacks from land, air and sea.
Cong Names Candidates For Allahabad, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar | Congress releases a fresh list of candidate names for three Uttar Pradesh constituencies. The grand-old party has decided to field Yogesh Shukla from Allahabad, Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar.
Ahead of the third phase of polling, Election Commission transferred seven police officers in West Bengal, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bishnupur. The poll panel issued a notification, three in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, two in Burdwan district, one in Bankura district of North 24 Parganas district.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and AAP's Pankaj Gupta file nominations from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and AAP's Pankaj Gupta file nominations from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/NbvN8DqUz5— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him for 15 minutes on corruption.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: I would like to challenge Narendra Modi to debate with me on corruption for 15 minutes. Dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani ho jayenga. I am telling you, Narendra Modi Ji won't be able to show his face before the nation. pic.twitter.com/Ic3K317fq2— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 22, 2019
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out at PM Modi | Hitting out at PM Modi's "nuclear bombs not kept for Diwali" comment, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying, "If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."
CLICK TO READ | Election Commission Transfers Seven Police Officers in West Bengal Day Before Polls
So far, the Commission has transferred nearly 12 police officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and appointed Dr Rajesh Kumar in his place.
BJP leader Pankaja Munde sparked a row saying that a bomb "should have been tied around rahul Gandhi sent to some other country." While addressing a rally in Jalna yesterday Pankaja said, "After the cowardly attack on our jawans, first time in the history of India, a surgical strike was conducted and these people ask why do you do surgical strike? Who did this? Show us proof? A bomb should have been tied around rahul Gandhi and he should have been sent to some other country."
BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency
BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LoNxvVejBm— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Rahul Gandhi Says Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC in Heat of the Moment, Expresses Regret
A day before the Supreme Court is to hear this matter, his affidavit also sought to point out how PM Modi and the BJP have used the court orders in the Rafale case to gain political mileage.
In West Bengal's Birbhum district, BJP national president Amit Shah said that the Modi government "refuses to talk to terrorists" and the country that sponsors it. Then, attacking Mamata Banerjee, he said, "If Didi wants to romance with 'Terroristan', she can, but this is Modi's government where India will respond with bullets from this side when Pakistan fires from that side."
CLICK TO READ | Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Was Same in India Before 2014
Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.
Sambit Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple.
#WATCH Odisha: BJP LS candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. #LokSabhaElections2019 (21.4.19) pic.twitter.com/Mb13a3lr6v— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
Actor Akshay Kumar ended all speculation around him joining politics.
Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019
Akshay Kumar to Join Politics? | Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar kick-off speculation of joining politics with a cryptic tweet on Monday. Kumar, who is known to be a supporter of the Modi government and the face of many its scheme, tweeted saying, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."
CLICK TO READ | Sheila Dikshit In, Kapil Sibal Out as Congress Declares Six Candidates for Delhi in Snub to AAP
The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Monday about the Centre's "insensitivity" towards Yasin Malik, who is ailing at Tihar jail. She said, "Yasin Malik’s family concerns about his declining health in Tihar jail are genuine. Sadly GoI has been insensitive to their plight. They’d much rather facilitate bail for a bigot queen like Sadhvi who serves their political agenda by inflaming communal passions. Bigot Janata party (SIC)."
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of 'Stopping' Developmental Projects in Amethi | In his home turf, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP wittingly stalled the Congress' developmental programmes for Amethi. "Whatever we have done for amethi, the PM has stopped it. We had planned to open a food park in Amethi which would have made it possible for the fruits and vegetables of amethi to reach the world. We planned to open a hospital which was again stopped by the Modi government. "Chowkidar ne sabse badi chori Amethi ki logo se ki ha(Chowkidar has robbed most from the people of Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said.
CLICK TO READ | 'Woh Doosra Modi Hai': Town Settled by Lalit Modi's Grandfather Fed Up of Political Slugfest
New Delhi: In Modinagar, a highway town 45 kilometer northeast of Delhi, elections have taken a personal tone.
Meanwhile in Bengal, Amit Shah attacked Mamata Banerjee for increasing the allowances of the Imams but leaving out the 'Poojaris'. "This is nothing but discrimination," said Amit Shah. The BJP chief further said that the CPI(M) and the Congress can't fight the TMC, therefore, voting for either of them means voting for the TMC. " If you vote for BJP, we will remove Mamata from West Bengal," Shah added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti
Putting to rest speculation that he may be disqualified from the poll process, the Election Commission has deemed valid Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally referred to the Sri Lanka bomb blasts to say the situation in India was similar before the BJP came to power in 2014. Modi, who was in Maharashtra, said India’s enemies were sure that he would hunt them out and take action against them. Modi will now move to Rajasthan for rallies in Jodhpur and Udaipur.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a rally in Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi will address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Kolkata attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, saying voters must not live in fear and weed out the TMC. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 161/720.0 overs 160/820.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs SRH 159/820.0 overs 161/115.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 163/720.0 overs 166/519.4 oversDelhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 161/520.0 overs 162/519.1 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
-
19 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 213/420.0 overs 203/520.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs