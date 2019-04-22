Election 2019 LIVE: Mehbooba Counters Modi's 'Diwali Nukes' Comment, Says Pak Weapons Aren't Meant for Eid Either

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti



Putting to rest speculation that he may be disqualified from the poll process, the Election Commission has deemed valid Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally referred to the Sri Lanka bomb blasts to say the situation in India was similar before the BJP came to power in 2014. Modi, who was in Maharashtra, said India’s enemies were sure that he would hunt them out and take action against them. Modi will now move to Rajasthan for rallies in Jodhpur and Udaipur.



UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a rally in Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi will address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.



Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Kolkata attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, saying voters must not live in fear and weed out the TMC. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.



Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.