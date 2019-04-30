SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election 2019 LIVE: MHA Notice to Rahul Gandhi Over Citizenship After Subramanian Swamy's Complaint

News18.com | April 30, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court will today hear a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls. The top court will hear the petition seeking “urgent and necessary” directives to EC to take poll code violation complaints against Modi and Shah in cognizance.

The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.
Read More
Apr 30, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after Subramanian Swamy's complain. MHA requests Gandhi to "intimate factual position on the matter"

Apr 30, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in MP | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been excused from making a personal appearance in SC, will also be rallying across Madhya Pradesh  today. He is scheduled to campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh of MP and then will head to Panna for another public meeting. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

PM Modi in UP, Bihar Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be adressing rallies in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. He will kick start the day by campaigning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur post which, he will be headed to Bahraich and Barabanki in UP.

Apr 30, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

However, in an interesting development, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to circulate a letter among parties, including the petititoners for adjournment in today's Rafale hearing. The Centre, in its letter, said it needs time to file reply on merits on the review petitions. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

The review petitions filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan is listed for hearing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice today in the post-lunch session. Two other review petitions -- filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and advocate Vineet Dhanda -- are also listed for hearing today.

Apr 30, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

SC Hearing on Rafale Deal Today | The Supreme Court today will hear pleas seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict of December 14 last year. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on April 10 allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

Apr 30, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Though excused from a personal appearance, the Supreme Court has asked the Congress chief to explain today why he should not be held in contempt for claiming that it had "accepted" his "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" slogan attacking PM Modi. 

Apr 30, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

In his submission to a bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Gandhi adopted his earlier reply and said that the BJP was abusing the legal process to "gag" him from raising the Rafale issue. He has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the contempt case with a fine.

Apr 30, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

SC to Hear Contempt Case Against Rahul Today | Rahul Gandhi will be under scanner today after being accused of contempt of court with his comments on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The 48-year-old leader on Monday filed his reply in the Supreme Court on the contempt notice issued to him following a case filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi. He reiterated his regret for suggesting that the Supreme Court had endorsed his sharpest political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Apr 30, 2019 8:42 am (IST)

The BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan. Transcripts of his two media interactions/interviews in which he had reportedly made these remarks have been obtained and it is under the consideration of the Commission.

Apr 30, 2019 8:36 am (IST)

The petition against Modi and Shah was filed by Silchar MP and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev. The Congress, the petition said, has filed 40 such complaints with the EC. But the EC hasn't taken any decision on any of its complaints.  The petition said inaction by the EC and its reluctance to ensure a level playing field amounted to an abdication of its constitutional responsibilities 

Apr 30, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

The officials were also examining the complaint against BJP chief Amit Shah for dubbing the armed forces "Modi Sena" - a remark that army officers had objected to and wrote to the defence ministry. 

Apr 30, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

The Prime Minister was accused of violating the Model Code for his references to the Pulwama and Balakot air strikes during election campaign, which has been banned by the Commission. Another complaint is pending with the Commission for the Prime Minister's mini roadshow and speech in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, when he went there to vote last week. The Commission had sought a report on the matter from the Chief Election Officer of Gujarat.

Apr 30, 2019 8:32 am (IST)

EC to Take a Call on Violation of Poll Conduct by Heavyweights | The EC will take decision on the alleged Model Code violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, will be taken at a meeting today. The crucial meeting will be held as the Supreme Court hears a Congress appeal filed on Monday to direct the commission to speed up the decision on poll code violations by PM Modi and Amit Shah.

Election 2019 LIVE: MHA Notice to Rahul Gandhi Over Citizenship After Subramanian Swamy's Complaint
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi addressing a poll rally. (PTI)

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Congress candidates across the state. Gandhi will first reach district Tikamgarh and then Damoh. Later in the day, he is scheduled to campaign in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in one seat in Bihar and multiple seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s first rally will be in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Ajay Nishad who had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Then, the Prime Minister will proceed to UP to rally in Bahraich and Barabanki.
  • 29 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KXIP
    212/6
    20.0 overs
    		 167/8
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    232/2
    20.0 overs
    		 198/7
    20.0 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    DC vs RCB
    187/5
    20.0 overs
    		 171/7
    20.0 overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    CRC vs BIZ
    89/10
    19.3 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Belize beat Costa Rica by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RR
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 161/3
    19.1 overs
    Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram