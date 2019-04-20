Election 2019 LIVE: EC Orders Stay on Streaming of Modi Web Series, Asks Eros Now to Remove Content

The Election Commission's decision was made in line with its April 10 order according to which, "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media..."
Event Highlights
Campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said her brother had the courage to hug the man who called his mother Sonia Gandhi names, and his martyred father Rajiv Gandhi a thief. She was referring to the incident in Lok Sabha when Rahul Gandhi had walked across the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving a fiery speech.
EC Bars Eros Now from Streaming PM Modi Web Series | The Election Commission on Saturday barred Eros Now from streaming the webs series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Commission said, "It was brought to our notice that a web series 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man', having five episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders."
Modi Only Roams Around the World and Does No Work, Says Mamata | "I would like to ask him to save Delhi first before eyeing on Bengal. BJP is doing politics in the name of religion. It's not easy to scare me Modi babu. You will get a rosogolla in Odisha and raj bhog in Bengal (hinting at seats). Modi babu did nothing for India except roaming around in foreign countries," said Mamata Banerjee.
Rebuking the state BJP unit's method of seeking votes, Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "Shivakumar Udasi is a two-time BJP MP. He's going around saying 'don't vote, look at my face, look at Modi's face and cast your vote'. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi's face and vote, is it possible?"
Taking on the Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi tweeted soon after his rally in Bengal saying, "The Aunt-Nephew combination in West Bengal has proven to be disastrous. Mafias and syndicates are making life miserable for common citizens. Once she is free from promoting Goondas who extort money, Didi may consider doing justice to the middle class and the poor."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that it's Congress' "votebhakti" versus the BJP's "deshbhakti" this Lok Sabha elections:
PM in Araria,Bihar:Desh mein ek taraf vote bhakti ki rajneeti hai,to doosri taraf deshbhakti ki.Yaad kijiye 26/11 ko Mumbai mein jab aatanki hamla hua,to Congress aur us ke sathiyon ki sarkar ne kya kiya?Tab desh ke veer jawanon ne Pak mein ghus ke badla lene ki ijazat mangi thi. pic.twitter.com/ryBdml1bkG— ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2019
Most people who have worked with Priyanka Chaturvedi over the last couple of years describe her as aspirational and ambitious.
Mayawati, Akhilesh Joint Rally in Rampur | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati are holding a joint rally in Uttar Pradesh today. The two former chief ministers will are on a rally in Rampur seat, which goes to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23.
PM Modi's Veiled Attack on Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav | In a veiled attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There are some people in Bihar who are lying that I will end reservation if I am voted back to power. These are allegations being spread by the son whose father earlier did the same."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the opposition for questioning the success of the Balakot airstrikes. He said, "They have stopped asking for a body count and questioning the air strikes because of your response in the first two phases of elections. They have already lost ground. They are afraid whether their remaining leaders will be in parliament or not".
Canvassing votes for her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I stand before you today as a sister. I stand here on behalf of a man whom I have known since the day I was born. He has faced massive attacks in the last 10 years. They have portrayed his character which is very far from the truth."
Comparing the grand old party with the BJP, Priyanka said, "The fundamental difference between the Congress and them is that we have the intention to fulfil promises. We have proposed in Nyay scheme to give 72000 to any family in distress, young people will be able to start their own business without baggage of policies. Education to poor will be provided for free."
BJP Forgot About Its Promises After Coming to Power, Says Priyanka | At her Wayanad rally, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP at the Centre for not doing enough during the floods. "They (BJP) promised farmers that they will double their income, promised youth for two crore jobs and promised 15 lakh will be credited in accounts but when they came in power they forgot those who gave them the power," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad | Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is rallying in Wayanad for his brother Rahul Gandhi. In Wayanad, she said, "This is my country, people from Kerala are my country, Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. All with different religions and culture is my country. All that BJP has done in last five years is to divide you all."
Owaisi Slams PM Modi | Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narednra Modi for defending the BJP's decision to field Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal. He said, "Shame on You, your symbol is a threat to our Constitution & to its values. It has weakened our fight against terror, has demeaned our serving officers & their families’ sacrifices."
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, said that the state has decided to tell 'speed breaker' didi that stalling progress of people here will cost her. West Bengal's report after two phases of polling has given sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' didi, Modi said, repeating her jibe at Mamata Banerjee.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, flip-flopping over their proposed alliance for the past month, have again traded blame for the tie-up not materialising for Delhi and Haryana.
While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.
“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.
His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.
