SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election 2019 LIVE: EC Orders Stay on Streaming of Modi Web Series, Asks Eros Now to Remove Content

News18.com | April 20, 2019, 4:03 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes in West Bengal by dividing people on communal lines, hours after he held a rally in south Dinajpur, his fifth this month. Addressing a rally in Nadia, Banerjee said he was suffering from 'haratanka' (phobia of losing the elections).

Campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said her brother had the courage to hug the man who called his mother Sonia Gandhi names, and his martyred father Rajiv Gandhi a thief. She was referring to the incident in Lok Sabha when Rahul Gandhi had walked across the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving a fiery speech.
Read More
Apr 20, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

The Election Commission's decision was made in line with its April 10 order according to which, "any biopic material in the nature of biography/hagiography sub-serving the purposes of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which is intended to, or which has the potential to disturb the level playing field during the elections, should not be displayed in electronic media..."

Apr 20, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)

EC Bars Eros Now from Streaming PM Modi Web Series | The Election Commission on Saturday barred Eros Now from streaming the webs series based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Commission said, "It was brought to our notice that a web series 'Modi- Journey of a Common Man', having five episodes is available on your platform. You're directed to stop forthwith the online streaming and remove all connected content of the series till further orders."

Apr 20, 2019 3:45 pm (IST)

Modi Only Roams Around the World and Does No Work, Says Mamata | "I would like to ask him to save Delhi first before eyeing on Bengal. BJP is doing politics in the name of religion. It's not easy to scare me Modi babu. You will get a  rosogolla in Odisha and raj bhog in Bengal (hinting at seats). Modi babu did nothing for India except roaming around in foreign countries," said Mamata Banerjee. 

Apr 20, 2019 3:45 pm (IST)

"Modi starts his day with lie, ends his day with lie," said Mamata Banerjee at her Nadia rally in West Bengal. She continued with her tirade against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the BJP is only concerned about religion and least bothered about development.

Apr 20, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)

Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia files nomination from Guna constituency in Madhya Pradesh. 

Apr 20, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

Rebuking the state BJP unit's method of seeking votes, Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan said, "Shivakumar Udasi is a two-time BJP MP. He's going around saying 'don't vote, look at my face, look at Modi's face and cast your vote'. You must talk about your achievements but instead if you say look at Modi's face and vote, is it possible?"

Apr 20, 2019 2:51 pm (IST)

Modi Suffering from 'Defeat Phobia', Says Mamata Banerjee | Campaigning in Nadia on Saturday, Banerjee said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is suffering from  "defeat phobia". 

Apr 20, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)

Mamata Accuses PM of Divisive Politics#3

Mamata Accuses Modi of Communal Politics in Bengal | On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister flayed Prime Minister with slew of allegations. She accused PM modi of seeking votes in West Bengal by "diving the people on communal lines".

Apr 20, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Taking on the Trinamool Congress and its chief Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi tweeted soon after his rally in Bengal saying, "The Aunt-Nephew combination in West Bengal has proven to be disastrous. Mafias and syndicates are making life miserable for common citizens. Once she is free from promoting Goondas who extort money, Didi may consider doing justice to the middle class and the poor."

Apr 20, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that it's Congress' "votebhakti" versus the BJP's "deshbhakti" this Lok Sabha elections:

Apr 20, 2019 2:16 pm (IST)

"You deserve a prime minister who respects you and one who does not dismiss casually the promises he himself made. By supporting the congress, you will empower your own belief and ideologies," said Priyanka Gandhi.

Apr 20, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)

Even GVL Narasimha raised the same objection on Rahul Gandhi's candidature. "Was Rahul Gandhi a British citizen? Then under the Indian Citizenship Act 1955, he cannot have Indian citizenship. Has he lied to the country? Also, there are questions on your educational qualifications," Narasimha said.

Apr 20, 2019 1:57 pm (IST)

Lawyer of independent candidate from Amethi Dhruv Lal has raised objections on Rahul Gandhi's nomination papers. He said, "On basis of certificate of incorporation of a company registered in UK, he declared himself a UK citizen. A non-citizen can't contest polls here."

Apr 20, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)

At a rally in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi the BJP's "crony capitalism" using interesting similies. He said, "Money has been flowing out of your pocket into theirs. Your money is flowing out like river Kosi. We want to reverse this flow with NYAY. We want to put money into your pockets."

Apr 20, 2019 1:38 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party fields Rajendra Singh Patel as the SP candidate from Allahabad Lok Sabha constituency.

Apr 20, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Did Ticket to Urmila Matondkar Pave Way for Priyanka Chaturvedi's Exit From Congress?

Most people who have worked with Priyanka Chaturvedi over the last couple of years describe her as aspirational and ambitious.

Apr 20, 2019 1:28 pm (IST)

Taking on the Congress and the BJP, Mayawati said, "Like the Congress was dislodged from power after the Bofors scam, similarly the BJP will be dethroned after the Rafale scam in the elections."

Apr 20, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

Mayawati, Akhilesh Joint Rally in Rampur | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati are holding a joint rally in Uttar Pradesh today. The two former chief ministers will are on a rally in Rampur seat, which goes to polls in the third phase of elections on April 23. 

Apr 20, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

Amethi returning officer orders postponement of scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to April 22

Apr 20, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

PM Modi's Veiled Attack on Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav | In a veiled attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There are some people in Bihar who are lying that I will end reservation if I am voted back to power. These are allegations being spread by the son whose father earlier did the same."

Apr 20, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

Further PM Modi "challenged" the opposition to talk about the air strikes and the Indian armed forces. "They will not be able to," he said.

Apr 20, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the opposition for questioning the success of the Balakot airstrikes. He said, "They have stopped asking for a body count and questioning the air strikes because of your response in the first two phases of elections. They have already lost ground. They are afraid whether their remaining leaders will be in parliament or not".

Apr 20, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

On the BJP's repeated attack on Rahul Gadnhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "His education is questioned, his martyred father is called a thief and his mother is ridiculed and yet he stands tall because he has the will to work." 

Apr 20, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

Canvassing votes for her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I stand before you today as a sister. I stand here on behalf of a man whom I have known since the day I was born. He has faced massive attacks in the last 10 years. They have portrayed his character which is very far from the truth."

Apr 20, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Comparing the grand old party with the BJP, Priyanka said, "The fundamental difference between the Congress and them is that we have the intention to fulfil promises. We have proposed in Nyay scheme to give 72000 to any family in distress, young people will be able to start their own business without baggage of policies. Education to poor will be provided for free."

Apr 20, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

Further, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My grandmother Indira ji had a deep respect for your culture and out of that respect came the Congress' policies  to bring you forward while retaining your own identity."

Apr 20, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)

BJP Forgot About Its Promises After Coming to Power, Says Priyanka | At her Wayanad rally, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP at the Centre for not doing enough during the floods. "They (BJP) promised farmers that they will double their income, promised youth for two crore jobs and promised 15 lakh will be credited in accounts but when they came in power they forgot those who gave them the power," she said.

Apr 20, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)
font>

Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad | Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is rallying in Wayanad for his brother Rahul Gandhi. In Wayanad, she said, "This is my country, people from Kerala are my country, Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. All with different religions and culture is my country. All that BJP has done in last five years is to divide you all."

Apr 20, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)
font>

Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad | Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is rallying in Wayanad for his brother Rahul Gandhi. In Wayanad, she said, "This is my country, people from Kerala are my country, Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. All with different religions and culture is my country. All that BJP has done in last five years is to divide you all."

Apr 20, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Owaisi Slams PM Modi | Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narednra Modi for defending the BJP's decision to field Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal. He said, "Shame on You, your symbol is a threat to our Constitution & to its values. It has weakened our fight against terror, has demeaned our serving officers & their families’ sacrifices."

Load More
Election 2019 LIVE: EC Orders Stay on Streaming of Modi Web Series, Asks Eros Now to Remove Content
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, said that the state has decided to tell 'speed breaker' didi that stalling progress of people here will cost her. West Bengal's report after two phases of polling has given sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' didi, Modi said, repeating her jibe at Mamata Banerjee.

The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, flip-flopping over their proposed alliance for the past month, have again traded blame for the tie-up not materialising for Delhi and Haryana.

While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.

“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.

His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.
  • 19 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs KKR
    213/4
    20.0 overs
    		 203/5
    20.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 18 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs DC
    168/5
    20.0 overs
    		 128/9
    20.0 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 17 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    CSK vs SRH
    132/5
    20.0 overs
    		 137/4
    16.5 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs RR
    182/6
    20.0 overs
    		 170/7
    20.0 overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 16 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe
    UAE vs ZIM
    175/10
    47.1 overs
    		 129/7
    24.5 overs
    Zimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram