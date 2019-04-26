Election 2019 LIVE: J&K Assembly Elections Not Possible in June, Says Govt, EC May Move Date to November

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a mega show of strength, filed his nomination from Varanasi constituency today. Modi, who was accompanied by several leaders of the NDA such as Parkash Singh Badal, Uddhav Thackeray and Nitish Kumar, addressed BJP workers before filing his nomination, asking them to ensure the party’s victory in every booth. Later, he addressed a rally in Madhya Pradesh where he hit out at the Opposition for Income Tax raids.
Rajnath Singh: Curbing Insurgency in Northeast my Biggest Achievement as Home Minister | Curbing insurgency in the Northeast has been his biggest achievement as home minister, according to Rajnath Singh who says Naxal violence in the country is also on the wane. The Union home minister asserts that BJP will come back to power with a thumping majority as people want the good governance of the Narendra Modi dispensation to continue.
CLICK TO READ | As UP Alliance Repairs Dailt-Yadav Faultlines, BJP Also Banks on Social Engineering in Etawah
The SP-BSP alliance are depending on the social engineering between Dalits, Muslims and OBCs to win back this seat from the BJP. The SP-BSP alliance has announced Kamlesh Katheria as their candidate from Etawah.
Mayawati, at a rally in Jalaun, said, "He (Modi) is playing politics in the name of our soldiers. BJP in last elections promised 'acche din' in their manifesto but have failed to do so. Their 'Sabka sath sabka vikas' also failed miserably. Even in the Congress ' reign, there was no development. Stray animals are being released in our electoral rallies nowadays.
PM always say that he belongs from a backward class but if he really does he has not done anything for the people of backward classes. He says so just to gather votes from them, he has lied to the people of India. Modi is a 'farzi backward class'. It is because of the vote bank politics that he goes around saying so. Mulayam and Akhilesh are from the real backward class and have worked for their upliftment, they do not need a false certificate for the same like Modi to prove so: Mayawati
Addressing a public meeting in Sidhi, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi said, "Congress had promised to reduce electricity bills and found a solution to do so by reducing electricity supply in your homes. Congress govt here is running on the formula of supplying lesser electricity than previous Shivraj government. Is this not betrayal?"
After AAP candidate Atishi said she filed a complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar, Sanjay Singh asked if Election Commission will remain silent on the matter now. While Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Voters should not waste their vote on someone who will get disqualified soon."
You can go and compare our manifesto with BJP...from the past so many years they are only repeating the same in every manifesto. If any person or any political party has any doubts on EVM functioning it is the job of the EC to look into the matter. Our armed forces who keep our country safe, doesn’t belong to any specific person or a party. The BJP have neglected the farmers and unemployment issues: Sachin Pilot
Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, at a public meeting in Gursarai.
Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief, on Priyanka Gandhi not contesting from Varanasi, said, “It (not contesting from Varanasi) was Priyanka ji's decision, she has other responsibilities. She thought rather than concentrating on one seat she should focus on the job she has at hand. So, that decision was her and she decided it.”
AAP candidate Atishi tweeted that she filed a criminal complaint against the BJP candidate from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir over his possession of two voter IDs in two separate constituencies of Delhi, Karol Bagh and Rajinder Nagar. Under Section 17, read with Section 31, false declaration in the matter of electoral rolls is punishable with jail time of up to one year.
If this information had been revealed by us at the time of scrutiny, his nomination would have been cancelled. This is a disqualifiable offence that will lead to his disqualification sooner or later. #GambhirApradh— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 26, 2019
EC Not Letting State Govt to Discharge Duties, Andhra CM | Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu Friday accused the Election Commission of usurping the powers of his government and preventing it from discharging its duties. In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, he said the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Andhra Pradesh had reportedly told the media that the chief minister does not have the power to conduct review meetings as the model code of conduct is in force. The CEO has also directed the ADG (Intelligence) not to report to the chief minister, Naidu alleged. "There's no such provision in the model code of conduct... I am duty bound and empowered to conduct review meetings. The CEO is spreading misinformation and exceeding his jurisdiction," Naidu alleged in the letter.
PM Filing Nomination an Event Management Programme: Rajiv Shukla | On Prime Minister filing nomination, senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla said, “Today Prime Minister Modi filed his nomination from Varanasi. It was an event management programme. After which, while addressing media he said that people are saying Modi is winning - PM Modi had to appeal to people as he knows that after 3 phases of polling they (BJP) are losing. Modi called up all leaders from NDA, which shows that he is not confident of winning these elections. He couldn’t deliver his promises made in 2014.
The Great Khali accompanying BJP’s Jadavpur candidate Anupam Hazra as he goes to file his nomination. Hazra is the TMC Bolpur MP who switched loyalties to contest from Jadavpur constituency on a BJP ticket.
It Would Have Been Interesting if Priyanka Contested from Varanasi: Ramdev | Baba Ramdev, on Priyanka Gandhi not contesting from Varanasi, said it would have been an interesting fight if Priyanka Gandhi would have contested from Varanasi. On Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate, he said, “We cannot decide on who will be the Prime Minister. People of the country will decide. Modi’s leadership is like Himalayas and every other people look smaller in front of his image.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi after filing nomination papers from Varanasi parliamentary constituency said, “I urge all people to cast their vote. This is a festival of democracy. People are making this atmosphere that 'Modi jeet gaya' but don't go by it and cast your vote for a strong country and government.”
WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination for Varanasi.
BJP president Amit Shah thanked NDA leaders for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for filing his nomination from Varanasi.
For PM Narendra Modi's nomination, his proposers will also include a chowkidar, apart from him, son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste). A candidate of the national party needs five proposers and the other's include an old Sangh worker and principal of a girls degree college.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose programme was delayed due to a technical snag in his flight, reiterated the benefit of the NYAY scheme.
While PM Modi campaigned in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah will cover Rajasthan. Shah will address a public rally in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.
In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao and Barabanki constituencies on the same day.
Campaigning for BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Begusarai constituency where he is likely to attack former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh has been pitted against Kumar, the CPI(M) candidate.
