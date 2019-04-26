Election 2019 LIVE: J&K Assembly Elections Not Possible in June, Says Govt, EC May Move Date to November

Apr 26, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

PM always say that he belongs from a backward class but if he really does he has not done anything for the people of backward classes. He says so just to gather votes from them, he has lied to the people of India. Modi is a 'farzi backward class'. It is because of the vote bank politics that he goes around saying so. Mulayam and Akhilesh are from the real backward class and have worked for their upliftment, they do not need a false certificate for the same like Modi to prove so: Mayawati