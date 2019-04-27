Election 2019 LIVE: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka to Rally in UP as Campaigning for Fourth Phase Ends Today

Apr 27, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Accusing the Trinamool Congress of aiding the BJP's growth in Bengal, Raj Babbar said the Mamata Banerjee-led party has resorted to violence as it was afraid that free and fair polls might result in its defeat. "The Congress will return to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to the BJP in the country," Babbar, who is also president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the grand old party, told reporters. Criticising the ruling party in the state, he said, "The TMC is afraid of free and fair polls. That is why it has resorted to violence. It is shameful that the party doesn't have any respect for democratic norms." Babbar also referred to a recent interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to question the TMC's anti-BJP stand.