Election 2019 LIVE: Modi, Rahul, Priyanka to Rally in UP as Campaigning for Fourth Phase Ends Today

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: On the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections today, top BJP and Congress leaders have rallies lined up in Uttar Pradesh which will be polling for 13 seats on April 29.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.
Apr 27, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha on Friday said, “Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in development & freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here.”
#WATCH Shatrughan Sinha, Congress in Chhindwara, MP: Congress family from Mahatma Gandhi to Sardar Patel to Mohd Ali Jinnah to Jawaharlal Nehru...it's their party, they had the most important role in development & freedom of the country. This is the reason I've come here. (26.4) pic.twitter.com/HJg3EV8rNE
I’ll Leave Cong: Maharashtra MLA Says After Attending NDA Rally | Congress MLA Kalidas Kolambkar seen at NDA's rally in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, among others addressed the rally. Kolambkar, after attending NDA rally, said, “I'm angry at Congress as no work could happen in my constituency. I'll leave Congress and support those who work. I came here to listen to their speech. I used to come to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's speeches as well.
Apr 27, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
Accusing the Trinamool Congress of aiding the BJP's growth in Bengal, Raj Babbar said the Mamata Banerjee-led party has resorted to violence as it was afraid that free and fair polls might result in its defeat. "The Congress will return to power in the Lok Sabha elections. Rahul Gandhi is the only alternative to the BJP in the country," Babbar, who is also president of the Uttar Pradesh unit of the grand old party, told reporters. Criticising the ruling party in the state, he said, "The TMC is afraid of free and fair polls. That is why it has resorted to violence. It is shameful that the party doesn't have any respect for democratic norms." Babbar also referred to a recent interview of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to question the TMC's anti-BJP stand.
Apr 27, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
Campaigning for the April 29 Lok Sabha polls in 13 out of 25 constituencies in Rajasthan will end Saturday. Chief Electoral Officer Anand Kumar said public meetings, rallies, processions or campaigning through electronic and social media and SMS will be restricted after 6 pm on Saturday. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats will take place on Monday from 7 am to 6 pm.
Apr 27, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a press conference today at 4 pm in Kannauj. Kannauj becomes the centre of political action today as Prime Minister will address his first political rally of the day in Kannauj.
While BJP has had an average vote share of about 30 per cent in the Lok Sabha since 1996, the SP has held 24.45 per cent of the votes during the same time.
Apr 27, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
You and I Have Rights to Ask PM What Happened to His Development Model: Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said opposition parties and people have the right to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi what happened to the development model promised by him and the BJP. He was addressing an election rally on Friday night for NCP candidate from Thane Anand Paranjpe. Modi won the last Lok Sabha elections by promising Gujarat-like development model for the country, but in the last five years he did not say anything about unemployment and the plight of small traders, labourers, Dalits and tribals, Pawar said.
Apr 27, 2019 8:49 am (IST)
'Congress Defaming Her': Modi Defends Pragya Thakur's Candidature | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday made a strong defence of Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, the prime accused in the Malegaon blast case, saying the BJP nominee from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency was being "defamed" by the Congress which had also insulted Hinduism and its sages. The Prime Minister also rubbished the Congress' poll promise of giving up to Rs 72,000 to the 20 per cent poorest families of the country, saying this should be seen in the context of the opposition party's track record.
Apr 27, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi will be in the Congress' home mainstays of Amethi and Rae Bareli while sister Priyanka Gandhi will be in a roadshow in Unnao. Seeking to woo voters ahead of the April 29 polling for the three out of four Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh’s Bundelkhand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday had held a roadshow in Jhansi, the second in two days in the region.
Apr 27, 2019 8:40 am (IST)
Kannauj becomes centre of political action today as Prime Minister will address his first political rally of the day in Kannauj, from where SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is the alliance candidate. After Kannauj, PM will address rallies in Hardoi and Sitapur constituencies as well. Meanwhile Dimple will also hold a road show in her constituency followed by Akhilesh's press conference in the constituency this evening.
Apr 27, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be in Uttar Pradesh on the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. PM Modi will be doing three public meetings today in UP’s Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur. While Gandhi would hold public meetings in his Amethi parliamentary constituency and Rae Bareli.
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: PTI)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Amethi and one rally in Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Unnao district in the morning today.
On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).