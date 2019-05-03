Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Says Cong Can't Prove Claim of 6 Surgical Strikes During Manmohan Singh's Term

May 3, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)

Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Why is the Honourable PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn’t he talk about that also?" His tweet comes after PM Modi in a rally said, "The youth takes a lot of interest in IPL. But there were two occasions when it could not be played in India, it was played in South Africa. This happened in 2009 & 2014. The government at the Centre was so scared of terrorists and had no courage."