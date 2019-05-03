Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Says Cong Can't Prove Claim of 6 Surgical Strikes During Manmohan Singh's Term

Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan’s Sikar, dismissed Congress’s claim that six surgical strikes were also conducted during Manmohan Singh’e term and said they have no proof of it.
Referring to the Balakot air strike, Modi said Congress leaders don't trust valour of our jawans and raise doubts on terrorist casualties. "Congress leaders call the Army chief a 'street goon' and the Air chief a 'liar'," he said as he once again stuck to the national security narrative to woo voters.
May 3, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)
Actor Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother and Samajwadi party candidate Poonam Sinha in an event that was also attended by Dimple Yadav.
Lucknow: Actor Sonakshi Sinha campaigns for mother and Samajwadi party candidate Poonam Sinha. Dimple Yadav also present
Akshay Kumar after stirring a controversy over his inability to vote given his Canadian citizenship says, "While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others."
BJP candidate from North East Delhi Hans Raj Hans hits out at the rival Aam Admi Party over their allegations that he converted to Islam and cannot fight from the reserved seat. "The lying man has once once again lied. The one who shines a light on the definition of dirt is Kejriwal. We will slap a defamation case and SC/ST Act case on him," he said.
May 3, 2019 3:52 pm (IST)
In an attack at the neighbouring country PM Modi promises, "When we will form the government for the next five years, we will block water which is going to Pakistan. And will distribute it to the farmers of India."
May 3, 2019 3:36 pm (IST)
Cong Can't Proof Claim of 6 Surgial Strikes, Says PM Modi | Addressing a rally in Rajasthan, PM Modi said, “I think these are people in Congress who play videogames even at thus age and probably saw surgical strikes like a videogame too. Yesterday, a senior Congress leader (referring to Manmohan Singh) made a statement that even during their tenure many surgical strikes did take place. Now the Congress is in no way able to prove that we have made an air strike.”
May 3, 2019 3:30 pm (IST)
Congress leaders call Army chief 'street goon' and Air chief 'liar': Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan's Sikar
May 3, 2019 3:25 pm (IST)
Stopped Children from Raising Wrong Slogans: Priyanka | A day after being served a notice by the apex child rights body, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans and asked them to raise good slogans. "The children were playing among themselves. When I got down to meet them, they raised some slogans. As soon as they raised wrong slogans, I stopped them and told them to raise good slogans instead," Vadra said.
May 3, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)
After joining BJP, Vijay Goel said, “There was no development in Delhi. All the MLA's contacted us and we didn’t. AAP MLA's were disappointed by the talks of Congress merger.
May 3, 2019 3:10 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a poll rally at Rajasthan.
SC Asks EC to Pass Order on Plea to Advance Poll Timing | The Supreme Court asked the Election Commission on Thursday to pass 'necessary orders' on a representation seeking advancing of the voting time to 5 am from 7 am for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections due to heat wave conditions and onset of the holy month of Ramzan. A plea in this regard was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.
May 3, 2019 2:51 pm (IST)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said, “There has been no case of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi or anyone in the cabinet. Even Rahul Gandhi had to apologise to Supreme Court for his claims. Moreover, we all know how many corruption cases were there during UPA’s rule.”
May 3, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)
Congress leader and former Union minister Anand Sharma, during a press conference, said, “In past also there was attacks but no Prime Minister accused the government for attacks. During the Kargil war, it was the BJP government and when Kandahar incident happened it was BJP government in Centre. We have given 11 complaints against Prime Minister and Amit Shah. But there is no action against them.”
May 3, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)
D Raja while responding to Priyanka Gandhi’s statement on Rahul Gandhi not reluctant to become Prime Minister told CNN News18, “I agree with Priyanka Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi is the president of oldest political party. He is doing his job with responsibility. He has grown as a leader and is articulating very well. BJP used to ridicule him, called him Pappu. He is now posing questions to PM Modi. BJP leaders now resort to abuses. Look objectively and don’t judge him personally.”
May 3, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Akhilesh Yadav said, “When he sits with Mayawati on the dais, he is seated on a small chair while Mayawati herself sits on a bigger one. When he goes to meet her, he is asked to keep his footwear out of the room. This is his position.” He further went on to say that Congress themselves are of the view that they are losing in Amethi.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to ANI: People of Congress are themselves of the view that Congress is losing in Amethi. There is a fight in Raebareli, the seat will be ultimately won by BJP.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to ANI on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sharing stage with SP yesterday said, "The SP-BSP have not named any candidate in Amethi and Raebareli. All these parties are playing the role of 'vote katwa' in one or the other place. They are contesting elections to cut votes, not to win.
May 3, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)
On Mahagathbandhan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Atleast 272 seats are needed to become the PM. Only the BJP has this capacity. Those who are contesting on just 37-38 seats, how can they become PM?"
May 3, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)
Dais is not for singing 'bhajans' but to attack the opposition, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Election Commission’s notice over his communal remarks.
May 3, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)
Omar Abdullah tweeted, "Why is the Honourable PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn’t he talk about that also?" His tweet comes after PM Modi in a rally said, "The youth takes a lot of interest in IPL. But there were two occasions when it could not be played in India, it was played in South Africa. This happened in 2009 & 2014. The government at the Centre was so scared of terrorists and had no courage."
Why is the Hon PM talking about IPL? His is the first government since 1996 that has been unable/unwilling to have assembly elections in J&K on schedule. Why doesn't he talk about that also?
BJP president Amit Shah will hold a mega roadshow in Amethi tomorrow. Shah will campaign on the last day for Union minister Smriti Irani which goes to polls on Monday.
May 3, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)
May 3, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally in Rewa, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said, “First he (Modi) said that make me PM, then he became chowkidaar. People thought he will become chowkidaar of poor people, farmers and others but he became a chowkidaar of few industrialists.”
May 3, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.
Two days back, a major enemy of India, terrorist leader Masood Azhar was designated a global terrorist. This terrorist leader, sitting in Pakistan, was giving India injuries after injuries. Several brave mothers of Rajasthan lost their brave sons while they attacked such terrorists but now this terrorist is finding it difficult to enjoy in Pakistan. Surgical strike, air strike and now this major international strike on intentions of Pakistan, terrorists and terrorist leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
May 3, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)
PM Narendra Modi: I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1000 crore was released to the concerned government yesterday in advance. The NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with the administration. I assure the affected people that nation and Centre are with them.
May 3, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called a meeting of senior officers of the Parliament over preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha elections.
Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called a meeting of senior officers of the Parliament over preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha.
Addressing a rally Yogi Adityanath said, “People should ask Congress, they ruled the country for more than 50 years but what have they given to the country besides corruption, terrorism and unemployment. Have you ever seen Rahul Gandhi visiting or helping the poor people? Whenever elections near you can see whole Gandhi family here in Rae Bareli.”
May 3, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)
Talking about the Cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Hindaun, Rajasthan said, “Some parts of India is facing heavy cyclone and our government is in regular contact with Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh government. We have released relief money of Rs 1000 crore in advance to the affected areas. Our government is with all the state government, people and families.
May 3, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan.
Election Commission of India approves the proposal for granting relaxations in the provisions of Model Code of Conduct in East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagram and Srikakulam districts, for all the preventive and relief work associated with Cyclone Fani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Sikar on Friday.
A day after being served a notice by the apex child rights body, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Friday she had stopped children from raising wrong slogans and asked them to raise good slogans.
"The children were playing among themselves. When I got down to meet them, they raised some slogans. As soon as they raised wrong slogans, I stopped them and told them to raise good slogans instead," Vadra said here.
The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) had issued a notice to Vadra on Thursday over alleged use of children in election campaign. The complaint pertains to a video in which children were seen using abusive language in front of Vadra.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to campaign in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan today in the run-up to Phase 5 of the Lok Sabha election. He will battle it out with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will also be in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in the state today. Her visit will culminate with a roadshow in Rae Bareli, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family.