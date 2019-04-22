Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Same in India Before 2014

Tearing into the Congress-led UPA government, "Yesterday bomb blasts happened in Sri Lanka which killed hundreds of worshippers. They were praying to their Gods when they were killed. Before 2014, bomb blasts used to happen in Pune, Bombay and parts of Gujarat and our government used to only shed fake tears and go around the world crying about Pakistan. But after this Chowkidar was given the power, we attacked the terrorists in their factory and as a result terrorism is just restricted to few districts of Jammu and not a day goes when they are not being killed by our forces."
Apart from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
Jaya Prada Reacts on Azam Khan's Son's Comments | Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has reacted on Azam Khan's son's sexist remarks at her. "Like father like son. I didnt expected this from him, he (Adhullah) has grown up in front of me and is an educated person. I always looked at him like my son. This is the sort of mentality they have for the women of the society. People are watching, women of the country will give them a reply in this elections. They are doing it deliberately just to make me run away. People of Rampur love me and that is why the BJP has asked me to fight elections from here. He (Azam) is a mentally distorted person," Jaya Prada said.
Rahul Expresses Regret Over 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe in the Supreme Court. Terming it unfortunate, Gandhi said his words got mingled in the heat of the moment and political campaigning. He accepted that the court never used these words.
The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.
Kanhaiya Kumar's Supporters Clash With Protesters | Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday after the former JNU students’ union president was shown black flags here during a roadshow. The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency.
Jaya Prada told a gathering in Rampur that the way Khan was commenting on her, the 'BSP chief can imagine what all he will be looking at with his X-Ray vision if she comes along with him'.
AMMK Announces Candidates for Bypolls | TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has announced Mahendran as its candidate for Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai , while Shahul Hameed has been fielded from Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Karur. By-polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on May 19.
Regarding the controversy on Sadhvi Pragya's candidature, Amit Shah said that she was "framed" in the case. "Sadhvi Pragya's was a fabricated case and termed as Hindu terror. When the case went to court, it was proved that there was no basis to it." Further, regarding Swami Aseemanand, he said, "He was implicated in a false case with others. Where are the real people who were behind the Samjhauta blast? Who let them go?"
His comments come at a time when his father is already facing flak over his sexist jibes at his friend-turned-foe Jaya Prada.
BJP Will Implement NRC in Bengal, Says Amit Shah | Staying firm on the party's position to implement NRCin the whole of India, BJP chief Amit Shah vowed to do the same in West Bengal once it secures power in the state. Besides, Shah mocked the Mamata government's decision to prevent the BJP leaders' helicopters from landing in Bengal and said, "I am glad Didi is talking about democracy. Our helicopters were not given permission and now there is no crowd at Mamata’s rallies."
Amit Shah's Kolkata Presser Begins | Amit Shah's press conference has begun in Kolkata. As the presser began, the BJP chief claimed that the trends after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections clearly show a wave of change in West Bengal. He further said that the trends show that the people of Bengal have voted for the party that will protect the country.
Amit Shah to Rally in 4 Districts in Bengal | Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign – Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and hold rallies at Jodhpur and Udaipur.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.
Besides, Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his response on his ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ comment to the media and the public after the top court had passed an order admitting additional documents in the review petition of the Rafale judgment. His affidavit will clarify whether he will apologise or not.
The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the PM Modi biopic after it asked the Election Commission to watch the film before taking a call on its release.
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 161/720.0 overs 160/820.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs SRH 159/820.0 overs 161/115.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 163/720.0 overs 166/519.4 oversDelhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 161/520.0 overs 162/519.1 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
19 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 213/420.0 overs 203/520.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs