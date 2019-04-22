SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Same in India Before 2014

News18.com | April 22, 2019, 12:38 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Star campaigners of the Congress will be on a campaigning spree today, with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding a rally in Rae Bareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in his pocket borough Amethi and address ‘nukkad sabhas’ during the event.

Apart from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi will also address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
Read More
Apr 22, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Tearing into the Congress-led UPA government, "Yesterday bomb blasts happened in Sri Lanka which killed hundreds of worshippers. They were praying to their Gods when they were killed. Before 2014, bomb blasts used to happen in Pune, Bombay and parts of Gujarat and our government used to only shed fake tears and go around the world crying about Pakistan. But after this Chowkidar was given the power, we attacked the terrorists in their factory and as a result terrorism is just restricted to few districts of Jammu and not a day goes when they are not being killed by our forces."

Apr 22, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

"Today, every Indian standing tall with pride because of a strong government, which was only possible because of your votes. The strength of India lies in your vote," PM Modi said.

Apr 22, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhindori where he took on the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party for "not doing enough" to deter terrorism.
 

Apr 22, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Jaya Prada Reacts on Azam Khan's Son's Comments | Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has reacted on Azam Khan's son's sexist remarks at her. "Like father like son. I didnt expected this from him, he (Adhullah) has grown up in front of me and is an educated person. I always looked at him like my son. This is the sort of mentality they have for the women of the society. People are watching, women of the country will give them a reply in this elections. They are doing it deliberately just to make me run away. People of Rampur love me and that is why the BJP has asked me to fight elections from here. He (Azam) is a mentally distorted person," Jaya Prada said.

Apr 22, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Rahul Expresses Regret Over 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe in the Supreme Court. Terming it unfortunate, Gandhi said his words got mingled in the heat of the moment and political campaigning. He accepted that the court never used these words.

Apr 22, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

"We want to win all seven seats in Delhi," said  Sheila Dikshit after she was announced as the candidate from Northeast Delhi seat.  "I have fought elections from here and I know the people. We have always worked for the people," she said soon after the announcement of her candidature.

Apr 22, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

The Election Commission has submitted its report on the Modi Biopic to the Supreme Court. The report has also been given to the producers of the film. The court will hear the matter on Friday

Apr 22, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sheila Dikshit In, Kapil Sibal Out as Congress Declares Six Candidates for Delhi in Snub to AAP

The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.

Apr 22, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has issued notice to BJP leader Smriti Irani on an appeal of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam seeking to set aside the summons issued against him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Irani, th ANI reported. 

Apr 22, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

BJP's Northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari is on his way to file nomination papers . Tiwari is accompanied by Sapna Choudhary. 

Apr 22, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Congress's list of six candidates for Delhi. 

Apr 22, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

The Congress has fielded  Arvind Singh Lovely from East Delhi,  Rajesh Lilothia from Northwest Delhi and Mahabal Mishra from West Delhi 

Apr 22, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

From the Chandni Chowk constituency, the Congress has fielded JP Aggarwal. Kapil Sibal represented the constituency from 2004 to 2014. Sibal was defeated by BJP's Dr Harsh Vardhan in 2014 general elections. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Congress Announces Candidates for Delhi | The Congress has announced candidates for the six out of seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi. While Sheila Dikshit will be contesting from Northeast Delhi, Ajay Maken has been fielded from New Delhi. The announcement also puts end to the speculations of AAP-Congress tie-up. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:39 am (IST)

Kanhaiya Kumar's Supporters Clash With Protesters | Supporters of CPI candidate from Bihar’s Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar and a group of locals clashed on Sunday after the former JNU students’ union president was shown black flags here during a roadshow. The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show at Koray village in Gadhpura block of the constituency. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Case Registered Against Jaya Prada for 'Advice' to Mayawati on Azam Khan

Jaya Prada told a gathering in Rampur that the way Khan was commenting on her, the 'BSP chief can imagine what all he will be looking at with his X-Ray vision if she comes along with him'.

Apr 22, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

AMMK Announces Candidates for Bypolls | TTV Dhinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam has announced Mahendran as its candidate for Thiruparankundram Assembly constituency in Madurai , while Shahul Hameed has been fielded from Aravakurichi Assembly constituency in Karur. By-polls in Tamil Nadu will be held on May 19. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:30 am (IST)

JJP Announces Candidates | The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) has fielded Digvijay Chautala from Sonipat against former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. The party also announced Jaybhagwan DD Sharma's candidature from Kurukshetra and Mehmood Khan from Gurugram.

Apr 22, 2019 10:29 am (IST)

For India, this election is about taking it to new heights. For Bengal, it is about establishing democracy, Amit Shah said. 

Apr 22, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

Regarding the controversy on Sadhvi Pragya's candidature, Amit Shah said that she was "framed" in the case. "Sadhvi Pragya's was a fabricated case and termed as Hindu terror. When the case went to court, it was proved that there was no basis to it." Further, regarding Swami Aseemanand, he said, "He was implicated in a false case with others. Where are the real people who were behind the Samjhauta blast? Who let them go?"

Apr 22, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

Amit Shah also asked Mamata Banerjee to clear her stand on another PM in Kashmir and whether she supports the scrapping of Section 370.

Apr 22, 2019 10:09 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'Rampur Will Reject Anarkali': After Azam Khan, His Son Takes Sexist Jibe at Jaya Prada

His comments come at a time when his father is already facing flak over his sexist jibes at his friend-turned-foe Jaya Prada.

Apr 22, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

When asked whether the BJP is focusing on Bengal because they feel they will get less seats in UP, Amit Shah said that the saffron party will not get less number of seats in Uttar Pradesh and their focus on Bengal is "to restore democracy" in the state.

Apr 22, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

PM Modi Has No Plans of Contesting from Bengal | After BJP leader Mukul Roy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest from West Bengal, party chief confirmed that the PM has no such plans. 

Apr 22, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

Then, Amit Shah said that this Lok Sabha election is "very important" for Bengal. "TMC is the disrupting culture and resorting to appeasement politics. Communists were better than Mamata. Only the BJP can restore the respect of Saraswati Puja and Durga Puja in Bengal," said Amit Shah.

Apr 22, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

BJP Will Implement NRC in Bengal, Says Amit Shah | Staying firm on the party's position to implement NRCin the whole of India, BJP chief Amit Shah vowed to do the same in West Bengal once it secures power in the state. Besides, Shah mocked the Mamata government's decision to prevent the BJP leaders' helicopters from landing in Bengal and said, "I am glad Didi is talking about democracy. Our helicopters were not given permission and now there is no crowd at Mamata’s rallies."

Apr 22, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

Amit Shah said, "In our Sankalp Patra, we have set targets for 2022, which marks our 75 years of independence. In 2022, there will be no family without a house. The BJP has a leadership that can take difficult decision whereas the opposition is without a leader."

Apr 22, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Amit Shah's Kolkata Presser Begins | Amit Shah's press conference has begun in Kolkata. As the presser began, the BJP chief claimed that the trends after the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections clearly show a wave of change in West Bengal. He further said that the trends show that the people of Bengal have voted for the party that will protect the country. 

Apr 22, 2019 9:34 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Rally in 4 Districts in Bengal | Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata, West Bengal and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign – Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan. 

Apr 22, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kanhaiya Kumar Supporters Clash With Locals in Bihar's Begusarai After Facing Protests

The incident occurred when more than a dozen local youths raised slogans against Kumar and waved black flags at him, while he was taking out a road show.

Load More
Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Same in India Before 2014

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and hold rallies at Jodhpur and Udaipur.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.

Besides, Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his response on his ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ comment to the media and the public after the top court had passed an order admitting additional documents in the review petition of the Rafale judgment. His affidavit will clarify whether he will apologise or not.

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the PM Modi biopic after it asked the Election Commission to watch the film before taking a call on its release.
  • 21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs CSK
    161/7
    20.0 overs
    		 160/8
    20.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs SRH
    159/8
    20.0 overs
    		 161/1
    15.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs DC
    163/7
    20.0 overs
    		 166/5
    19.4 overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs RR
    161/5
    20.0 overs
    		 162/5
    19.1 overs
    Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 19 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    RCB vs KKR
    213/4
    20.0 overs
    		 203/5
    20.0 overs
    Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 10 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram