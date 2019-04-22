Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Same in India Before 2014



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting Maharashtra’s Nandurbar and Nashik districts. After Maharashtra, PM Modi will travel to Rajasthan and hold rallies at Jodhpur and Udaipur.



Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah will be speaking at a press conference in Kolkata and then kick-off his rallies across districts for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.



Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.



Besides, Rahul Gandhi is expected to file his response on his ‘Chowkidar Chor hai’ comment to the media and the public after the top court had passed an order admitting additional documents in the review petition of the Rafale judgment. His affidavit will clarify whether he will apologise or not.



The Supreme Court will hear a plea on the PM Modi biopic after it asked the Election Commission to watch the film before taking a call on its release.