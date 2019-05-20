Election 2019 LIVE: As Exit Polls Bring Heartbreak for Oppn, Naidu to Huddle With Mamata on May 23 Moves

May 20, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Revival of Congress- Maharashtra in Maha | Several pollsters have shown between mild to strong revival of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, which with 48 seats, sends the second-most number of MPs in Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh. The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast 42-45 seats for the BJP and Shiv Sena, while the Congress and NCP combine will win four to six seats. The BJP and Shiv Sena had swept Maharashtra in the 2014 general polls, winning 42 of the 48 seats, leaving four seats for the NCP and two for the grand old party.