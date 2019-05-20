Election 2019 LIVE: As Exit Polls Bring Heartbreak for Oppn, Naidu to Huddle With Mamata on May 23 Moves

Election 2019 LIVE: A day after exit polls predicted a thumping victory for the BJP-led NDA in the Lok Sabha elections, hectic parleys are being seen in the Opposition camp.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, who has been at the forefront of the efforts to cobble together an alliance to halt the BJP juggernaut, is scheduled to meet his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee apart from other regional leaders. The meeting is the latest amid a series of similar interactions the Andhra CM has had with leaders such as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, BSP supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Read More
May 20, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav holds a brief meeting with his ally and BSP supremo Maywati at her residence in Lucknow. " I will speak about anything on May 23," he told the reporters gathered on his way out.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav leaves after meeting BSP Chief Mayawati at her residence in Lucknow. pic.twitter.com/j76Ut5MqBJ
In Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress won the assembly elections six months ago, the polls indicate that the party has not able to retain its ground. They also signal a difference in voting pattern between the assembly polls and the Parliamentary elections.
May 20, 2019 11:56 am (IST)
In Karnataka, the only southern state where the BJP has a strong presence, the party is predicted to win 18-20 seats. In other southern states, the regional parties appear to be maintaining their dominance. The TRS is projected to win a majority of seats in Telangana, while the TDP and the YSRCP seem to be engaged in a close fight in Andhra Pradesh.
May 20, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
Revival of Congress- Maharashtra in Maha | Several pollsters have shown between mild to strong revival of the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, which with 48 seats, sends the second-most number of MPs in Lok Sabha after Uttar Pradesh. The News18-IPSOS Exit Poll has forecast 42-45 seats for the BJP and Shiv Sena, while the Congress and NCP combine will win four to six seats. The BJP and Shiv Sena had swept Maharashtra in the 2014 general polls, winning 42 of the 48 seats, leaving four seats for the NCP and two for the grand old party.
Reacting to the exit poll results, West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee said she doesn't trust exit poll gossip and urged all opposition parties to remain united and strong.
May 20, 2019 11:37 am (IST)
Will Mamata Hold Fort? The Trinamool Congress (TMC) will continue its domination of Bengal, and improve its overall tally from present the 34 to 36-38 seats, News18's IPSOS exit poll has predicted. The BJP is predicted to marginally increase its present tally of two seats to 3-5, the survey said. On the other hand, the India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll suggested a neck-and-neck fight between the TMC and BJP with 19-22 seats for Mamata Banerjee’s party and 19-23 seats for the saffron side.
May 20, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
On Sunday evening, as television channels began to broadcast the survey results, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee expressed lack of trust in the exercise. “I don’t trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all Opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” Banerjee wrote on Twitter.
The exit polls have shown the Bharatiya Janata Party climbing down to 71 seats from 80 it had won in Uttar Pradesh in the last general elections.
May 20, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
While Times Now-CVoter has given 38 seats to BJP+ in UP, 40 seats to Gathbandhan and two seats to the Congress, ABP Nielsen has predicted the Gathbandhan winning 56 seats, BJP 22 and Congress two seats. NDTV’s poll of polls has predicted BJP+ winning 46 seats, Mahagathbandhan winning 31 seats, and Congress winning three.
May 20, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
Pollsters Stand Divided on Modi Wave in UP | When it came to resisting the Modi wave, it seems that not the Congress but regional satraps, most prominently the BSP and the SP, fought Modi and his huge poll machinery with the greatest success. News18-IPSOS has predicted BJP+ getting between 60 and 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, SP+BSP+RLD getting between 17 and 19 seats, and the Congress getting 1-2 seats.
May 20, 2019 11:27 am (IST)
The BJP’s strong showing will take the edge away from the Shiv Sena, an irate ally the BJP had to bear till now, at an opportune moment when Maharashtra is going to vote in assembly elections. It will also help the BJP reinforce its ground strength in Haryana, Jharkhand and Delhi, which are also going to polls in the next 12 months.
May 20, 2019 11:26 am (IST)
But the BJP will not just gain from the power it wields at the Centre. BJP’s mammoth victory in general elections will put a severe strain on alliances like Congress-JD(S) in Karnataka which is already going through a rough patch. Could we see a return of ‘Operation Kamal’ in the southern state? An encore by the BJP may also have a bearing on the small alliances the Congress has stitched in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh to come to power.
May 20, 2019 11:25 am (IST)
Although the BJP did not raise this slogan in this campaigning season, if pollsters are proven correct, it will mean not just an existential crisis for the Congress but an unprecedented influence of a party that sees itself as an antithesis to the grand old party. Up on the table will be same issues — abrogation of articles 370 and 35A, Ram Mandir and Uniform Civil Code. This time, building a consensus on them may be easier.
May 20, 2019 11:23 am (IST)
Overall, the NDA was projected to get 339-365 seats by India Today-Axis-MyIndia, 350 by News24-Today’s Chanakya, 336 by News18-IPSOS, 306 by Times Now-VMR, 305 by Republic Bharat-Jan ki Baat, 300 by India TV-CNX, 287 by Republic-C Voter, 267 by ABP News-Nielsen and 242 by NewsX-Neta. The Congress-led UPA projections ranged from 77-164.
If exit polls are to be believed, not only was there a Modi wave in the elections, but this wave was bigger than the 'TsuNamo' of 2014.
May 20, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
As the mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha election concluded on Sunday, all exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for the NDA and another term for PM Modi. The PM is likely to beat all odds and create history by being the leader of the first non-Congress led alliance to return to power at the Centre, possibly by a bigger margin this time. According to News18-Ipsos exit poll, the BJP and its allies are likely to win 336 seats, with the Congress winning only 46.
May 20, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday sacked estranged BJP ally OP Rajbhar from the cabinet, a day after the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief predicted a massive victory for the SP-BSP alliance in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
आज #UPCM@myogiadityanath जी ने महामहिम श्री राज्यपाल को पिछड़ा वर्ग कल्याण और दिव्यांग जन कल्याण मंत्री ओमप्रकाश राजभर को मंत्रिमंडल से तत्काल प्रभाव से बर्खास्त करने की सिफारिश की।
Naidu to Meet Regional Leaders, Mamata Banerjee | Continuing his efforts to formulate a strategy in case the NDA falls short of the majority mark and there is a need to stake claim to form the government quickly, Chandrababu Naidu is going to be in Delhi and is expected to meet regional leaders today. He is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee later in the evening.
May 20, 2019 11:00 am (IST)
On Sunday, reports surfaced that Mayawati will meet opposition leaders to step-up efforts of consolidating an anti-NDA bloc. The two sides were brought together by Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, who has recently held a flurry of meetings with opposition leaders to rally support for a grand alliance. Naidu had met Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and her alliance partner — Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav — on Saturday.
May 20, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
No Delhi Meet for Mayawati, Says BSP | A day after all exit polls indicated that the NDA will return to power with a thumping majority after a bitterly fought election, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) clarified that party chief Mayawati will not hold talks about a post-poll alliance with UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi today. “Mayawati ji has no programme or meetings scheduled in Delhi today, she will be in Lucknow,” senior BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
File photo of Chandrababu Naidu with Mamata Banerjee.
While efforts are on in full swing for a non-NDA front, the exit polls seem to have played a dampener of sorts. The results also cast a shadow on a reported meeting between Mayawati and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, with the BSP denying any such interaction was scheduled.
Sources have also said that leaders of all regional parties are in touch with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and none of the possibilities of an alliance are being discarded as of now.
Meanwhile, ally trouble also seems to be plaguing the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath sacking disgruntled ally and minister OP Rajbhar from the cabinet. Rajbhar, who had earlier tendered his resignation after a feud over seats, welcomed the decision and said he would continue fighting for his rights.