Election 2019 LIVE: These Polls Are To Ensure Modi Never Becomes PM Again, Says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses during her election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha, in Cooch Behar. (Image: PTI)



Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been battling jibes from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination from his pocket borough Amethi today. Gandhi, who held a mega road show, was flanked by his sister and party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He will head to Katihar in Bihar and Raiganj in West Bengal to carry forward the Congress’s campaign blitzkrieg.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.



In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.



Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.