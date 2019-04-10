Election 2019 LIVE: These Polls Are To Ensure Modi Never Becomes PM Again, Says Mamata

Every vote for CPI(M)-Congress, is a vote wasted, Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Chopra. "In the past, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) have won from Darjeeling seats. They have done nothing for the people. Last time, BJP candidate won from Darjeeling. He did a vanishing act after winning. A vote for the Congress and the CPI(M) is a vote wasted as it will benefit the BJP," she said.
The Election Commission has banned the release of all biopics during election season, stalling the film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. The Opposition had complained to the poll body against the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer, saying it was an attempt to influence voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Chief Election Commissioner seeking review of Election Commission order relieving IG Kunwar V Pratap Singh as a member of SIT probing Bagari firing; says SIT was carrying out its legal mandate of probe and wasn't affected by Model Code of Conduct.
The decision comes after Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi got U certificate from Central Board of Film Cetification (CBFC).
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “I'm asking I-T department who are you to do one-sided raids, on TDP. Once elections are announced, it is a level playing field; you have to treat everybody equal. Otherwise, it's unjustified. Modi wanted to demolish democracy, so I launched 'Save India Save Democracy'.
These Polls Are To Ensure Modi Never Becomes PM Again: Mamata | This election is to ensure that Narendra Modi never becomes the PM of the country again: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in North Dinajpur said. Trinamool Congress will drive out BJP from the country and help form the next government at the Centre.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Songadh.
Farooq Abdullah on Yasin Malik's arrest by NIA: Mujhe bahot afsos hai, isse koi chiz milegi nahi.Jitna inpe zulm karenge utni aag aur bhadkegi. Insan differences rakh sakta hai. Iska matlab ye nahi ki jo tumahri soch mein nahi hai,usko band karein. Ye Hindustan ka raasta nahi hai
TDP delegation led by Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu meets state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Gopal Krishna Dwivedi over I-T raids on party leaders.
Election Commission said any Biopic material in nature of biography sub serving the the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph. Earlier, the EC had also issued a notice to makers of the Narendra Modi biopic. While the producers of the film had replied to the EC notice, the poll panel was awaiting the reply of the BJP before taking a call on whether to allow the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to Election Commission seeking action against PM for his remark "I want to ask 1st-time voters: can your 1st vote be dedicated to brave soldiers who carried out an air strike in Pakistan “Can your 1st vote be dedicated to martyrs of Pulwama?" in a rally in Maharastra.
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Firozabad.
He said that he cannot disclose the price in public keeping in mind the national security. Today the truth is out when the Supreme Court said that Modi cannot hide his corruption under the name of the official secret act. The lairs of corruption are out in open, an entire structure of lies built by PM Modi shatters. PM Modi used to hide behind his self-pronounced clean chit by Supreme Court on Rafale: Randeep Surjewala while addressing a press conference
The Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a public gathering in Etah today said that Bhartiya Janata Party was taking due credit of soldiers for protecting the borders of the country. Yadav also claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan came back to our country due to the pressure from the US and not because of our government.
Legitimate Action Against Corruption is Not Vendetta: Arun Jaitley | In the public space evidence has come from Karnataka where allocations made to the PWD for public welfare were being round-tripped by engineers for a political purpose. Similarly in Madhya Pradesh, an institutional mechanism has been created where the money that is meant for development & social welfare of the weaker sections are now being channelled into politics.
After filing nomination from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate every day...and I am challenging him again. The nation is eager to know about the details of the Rafale deal...I am ready to debate with PM Modi at a location of his choosing...the corruption in the deal is very evident...he has given IAF's money to Anil Ambani. There is open corruption in Rafale deal. Justice has prevailed...the SC has also indicated that Chowkidar committed the theft."
Dhavalsinh Zala, Congress: Thakor Sena core committee have held a meeting. In that meeting they gave an ultimatum to leave Congress. Right now, Alpesh Thakor is out of Gujarat, when he comes back we will take further decision.
We cannot have talks with terrorists. Omar Abdullah says there should be second Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. I have been asking Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav but they are involved in vote bank politics. Kashmir was a part of India and will remain one. BJP has provided electricity in each and every house of UP...for 55 years Congress, BSP and SP failed to do so: Amit Shah
Addressing a rally in Kasganj, Amit Shah said, “What has Rahul baba and the Congress given to UP in last so many decades? In our manifesto, we have decided that once a farmer is 60-year-old, a pension will be given by Modi government. For 10 years Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh - Congress party was in power and every day or another there were terrorist attacks. But this time after Pulwama attack, Modi-led government gave a befitting reply to them.”
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kasganj. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also address an election rally at GIC ground in Etah, Uttar Pradesh today. There are over 12.27 lakh voters in the district according to the Election Commission. Etah will choose their three MPs in three phases on April 18, 23 and 29.
Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy campaigns for his son and party's candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency - Nikhil.
Visuals from Shamli as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Eight parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses during her election campaign rally ahead of Lok Sabha, in Cooch Behar. (Image: PTI)
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been battling jibes from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination from his pocket borough Amethi today. Gandhi, who held a mega road show, was flanked by his sister and party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He will head to Katihar in Bihar and Raiganj in West Bengal to carry forward the Congress’s campaign blitzkrieg.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.
In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.
Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.
