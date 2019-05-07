Election 2019 LIVE: Actor Swara Bhaskar Campaigns for AAP Candidate Atishi in Delhi

Actor Swara Bhaskar campaigns for AAP candidate Atishi in Delhi.



The opposition’s plea wants verification to be hiked to 50 percent of EVMs per assembly segment. The earlier order was seen as a major setback for the opposition parties as the court has merely increased the quantum of EVM verification using paper trail by 1.99 per cent, that is, out of total 10.35 lakh EVMs, only 20,625 will be used in counting to verify results.



As per apex court's direction, the VVPAT slips of five EVMs in every place will be subjected to physical counting. The court noted that increasing the VVPAT would neither require additional manpower nor delay the results of the Lok Sabha elections.



During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the poll panel several question regarding the information mentioned on the slips and the process in place to authenticate the genuineness of these paper slips.



The court had noted that the EC had put a query before the Indian Statistical Institute regarding a reasonable sample size to verify the EVMs. The institute had responded that a sample of 479 EVMs would generate 99.99 per cent accuracy in results. The opposition parties had demanded raising the number of EVM machines to 5.17 lakh.



In other news, actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi with a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had also joined the AAP campaigning.



Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state.



AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Rohtak and address two public meetings in Hisar and Ambala. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to take his poll campaign to Haryana’s Hisar.