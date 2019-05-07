Election 2019 LIVE: Actor Swara Bhaskar Campaigns for AAP Candidate Atishi in Delhi

Addressing media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Lok Sabha results will pull BJP down and a new government will come at the Centre which will follow federal system. State will effectively lend support to anyone who supports the development of the state. Yesterday’s meeting with KC Rao was highly significant as he discussed about national political scenario. His assessment is that both fronts will not come close to the majority mark. Therefore, the regional parties will play a crucial role. Also there was no such discussions about PM candidate in yesterday's discussion."
Event Highlights
The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth. Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
Pragya Singh Thakur hits back at Digvijay Singh and said, “She is not a scape-goat. In fact, they should stop torturing saints as everybody has to go to heavenly abode.” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performed 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog.
There will be 4 hrs Delay in Lok Sabha Result Announcement: Sudeep Jain | Speaking to CNN News18, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said, “ There is no doubt on integrity of EVMs Not a single EVM recorded wrongly. Review petition had no new facts. There is going to be a four-hour delay on May 23 since four additional VVPATs have been added. Result is expected late evening or next morning.”
BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Congress is like a plane. Rahul Gandhi has lost his way. Congress plane will crash on May 23. (On Shahshi Tharoor praising Imran Khan) Congress is always finding reasons how to praise Pakistan and their prime minister, instead of criticising it. They seem in some kind of compulsion to keep praising Pakistan again and again. They are more communal in nature."
Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on SC dismissing VVPAT review petition, “Review petition has been dismissed and we respect court's order. We failed to EC earlier and now SC has given judgement from 1 to 5. We are only demanding transparency in polls. We are thinking to go to Election Commission to revise their guidelines. You have to count all EVMs. Then only you can convince the nation. What we are asking is genuine demands. We will take this to the people and educate them. We all are united on this issue.”
After the Supreme Court junked the review petition of 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting Chief Ministers too. We bow down to the court's order. We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition."
The Supreme Court junks review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.
The Supreme Court will review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs at 10.30 am today. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.
The Supreme Court will review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs at 10.30 am today. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.
BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted on leaders who condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi and said, “(The cheerleaders) go curiously silent when India starts questioning how Sonia Gandhi and the Congress mistreated PV Narasimha Rao after his death. May be because the idea of Indian culture doesn’t apply to Italians and the durbaris know it.”
Cheerleaders of ‘राजीव गांधी की इज़्ज़त बचाओ’ campaign go curiously silent when India starts questioning how Sonia Gandhi and the Congress mistreated PV Narasimha Rao after his death. May be because the idea of भारतीय सभ्यता doesn’t apply to Italians and the durbaris know it.— Chowkidar Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 7, 2019
Congress leader Salman Khurshid tweeted, "The count down has begun for Modi: 16 days and no more. Soon rats will jump the sinking ship. Five horrible years to end. Jai Ho Democracy. He did his best to debase and defile it but truth prevails. We shall overcome!."
Modi is just for Modi; not even for his party and certainly not the country. Political leaders who over look this reality to push their little ambitions will never be forgiven by history. Still not late to wake up and be counted— Salman Khurshid (@salman7khurshid) May 6, 2019
Addressing a press conference, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the concern of farmers. He said, “The farmers are worried as their loans are not waived. The Congress claims that they have waived farmers loan while the farmers still receive notices from bank. I urge Congress to do something for farmers, instead of giving me proof.”
A Congress delegation led by former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri reaches former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence with documents containing details of farmers whose loans have been waived off by the present state government.
Bhopal: A Congress delegation led by former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri reaches former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence with documents containing details of farmers whose loans have been waived off by the present state government. pic.twitter.com/m33w1VbAVa— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures.
Statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Narendra Modi for his remarks on the late Rajiv Gandhi with actual signatures... Sharing some of them here. pic.twitter.com/OYcPFSbwJc— Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 7, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures.
Statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Narendra Modi for his remarks on the late Rajiv Gandhi with actual signatures... Sharing some of them here. pic.twitter.com/OYcPFSbwJc— Sam Pitroda (@sampitroda) May 7, 2019
EVMs and VVPAT were found from a hotel in Muzaffarpur yesterday. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, District Magistrate says, "Sector officer was given some reserved machines so that it could be replaced with faulty ones. After replacing EVMs he was left with 2 balloting unit, one control unit and two VVPAT in his car." Investigation will carried out as unloading the machines in hotel was against the rules.
Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM, Muzaffarpur: He shouldn't have unloaded the machines in the hotel which is against rules. Since he has violated an departmental investigation will be done. #Bihar https://t.co/2LA0O6DGg1— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2019
Amit Shah, Rahul, Sitharaman to Hit Campaign Trail in Bengal | Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to address a public meeting in West Bengal today.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday showered praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “genuine and far-reaching” interest in Indian history, adding in the same vein that it was “disappointing” that it took a Pakistani leader to remember Tipu Siltan. Tharoor was responding to Khan’s tweet on May 4 where he hailed Tipu Sultan as “a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement”.
Adding star power to the party, Actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag would campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning.
SC to Hear on VVPATs Today | In a crucial hearing, the Supreme Court will review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs at 11 am today. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency. Among them were Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, Derek O'Brien, Sharad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Chandra Mishra, M K Stalin, T K Rangarajan, Manoj K Jha, Farooq Abdullah, S S Reddy, Danish Ali, Ajit Singh, Mohd Badruddin Ajmal and Jitin Ram Majhi.
Actor Swara Bhaskar campaigns for AAP candidate Atishi in Delhi.
The opposition’s plea wants verification to be hiked to 50 percent of EVMs per assembly segment. The earlier order was seen as a major setback for the opposition parties as the court has merely increased the quantum of EVM verification using paper trail by 1.99 per cent, that is, out of total 10.35 lakh EVMs, only 20,625 will be used in counting to verify results.
As per apex court's direction, the VVPAT slips of five EVMs in every place will be subjected to physical counting. The court noted that increasing the VVPAT would neither require additional manpower nor delay the results of the Lok Sabha elections.
During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the poll panel several question regarding the information mentioned on the slips and the process in place to authenticate the genuineness of these paper slips.
The court had noted that the EC had put a query before the Indian Statistical Institute regarding a reasonable sample size to verify the EVMs. The institute had responded that a sample of 479 EVMs would generate 99.99 per cent accuracy in results. The opposition parties had demanded raising the number of EVM machines to 5.17 lakh.
In other news, actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi with a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had also joined the AAP campaigning.
Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Rohtak and address two public meetings in Hisar and Ambala. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to take his poll campaign to Haryana’s Hisar.
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 133/720.0 overs 134/116.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 173/620.0 overs 175/319.2 oversEngland beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 170/520.0 overs 173/418.0 oversKings XI Punjab beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs IRE 381/350.0 overs 185/1034.4 oversWest Indies beat Ireland by 196 runs
-
04 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs RCB 175/720.0 overs 178/619.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 4 wickets