Election 2019 LIVE: Actor Swara Bhaskar Campaigns for AAP Candidate Atishi in Delhi

News18.com | May 7, 2019, 12:57 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court today junked the review petition filed by 21 opposition parties seeking a direction to increase VVPAT verification from five to at least 50 per cent of EVMs during counting of votes in the general elections 2019.

The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth. Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
May 7, 2019 12:57 pm (IST)

Addressing media, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, “Lok Sabha results will pull BJP down and a new government will come at the Centre which will follow federal system. State will effectively lend support to anyone who supports the development of the state. Yesterday’s meeting with KC Rao was highly significant as he discussed about national political scenario. His assessment is that both fronts will not come close to the majority mark. Therefore, the regional parties will play a crucial role. Also there was no such discussions about PM candidate in yesterday's discussion."

May 7, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Pragya Singh Thakur hits back at Digvijay Singh and said, “She is not a scape-goat. In fact, they should stop torturing saints as everybody has to go to heavenly abode.” Congress leader Digvijaya Singh performed 'pooja' in the presence of Computer Baba, at the venue where he is camping along with thousands of sadhus to undertake Hat Yog.

May 7, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

TRS MP K Kavitha said, “There is no appointment fixed between Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and DMK President MK Stalin yet.”

May 7, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

May 7, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

There will be 4 hrs Delay in Lok Sabha Result Announcement: Sudeep Jain | Speaking to CNN News18, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said, “ There is no doubt on integrity of EVMs Not a single EVM  recorded wrongly. Review petition had no new facts. There is going to be a four-hour delay on May 23 since four additional VVPATs have been added. Result is expected late evening or next morning.”

May 7, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

Image of Actor Swara Bhaskhar campaigning in support of AAP candidate for East Delhi Atishi in a bike rally. 

May 7, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Speaking to CNN News18, Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are now going to take this issue (of VVPAT) to the people. The opposition party will sit together and decide its prime minister candidate with consensus.”

May 7, 2019 11:58 am (IST)

BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said, "Congress is like a plane. Rahul Gandhi has lost his way. Congress plane will crash on May 23. (On Shahshi Tharoor praising Imran Khan) Congress is always finding reasons how to praise Pakistan and their prime minister, instead of criticising it. They seem in some kind of compulsion to keep praising Pakistan again and again. They are more communal in nature."

May 7, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said on SC dismissing VVPAT review petition, “Review petition has been dismissed and we respect court's order. We failed to EC earlier and now SC has given judgement from 1 to 5. We are only demanding transparency in polls. We are thinking to go to Election Commission to revise their guidelines. You have to count all EVMs. Then only you can convince the nation. What we are asking is genuine demands. We will take this to the people and educate them. We all are united on this issue.”

May 7, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

After Supreme Court junked the review petition on VVPAT, Farooq Abdullah, “Our aim is that election should be fair for every party. We respect the court's order but we have to still take this to the people of the country.”

May 7, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

The Election Commission has got no guidelines in case either of the five machines go bad: Abhishek Singhvi

May 7, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

After the Supreme Court junked the review petition of 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs, Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “21 parties represented this petition. This included some sitting Chief Ministers too. We bow down to the court's order. We must make it clear that this is an All India political campaign to make people aware at hand. Today was a hearing on the review petition by 21 opposition parties of India on issue increase of VVPAT. We bow down to the court order which has dismissed our petition."

May 7, 2019 10:51 am (IST)

The Supreme Court junks review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency.

May 7, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Supreme Court allows Karti Chidambaram to travel to United States, Spain and Germany in May and June. A Bench headed by CJI asked Karti Chidambaram to deposit a security deposit of Rs 10 Crore.

May 7, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

The Supreme Court will review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs at 10.30 am today. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency. 

May 7, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

May 7, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

BJP leader Amit Malviya tweeted on leaders who condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark on Rajiv Gandhi and said, “(The cheerleaders) go curiously silent when India starts questioning how Sonia Gandhi and the Congress mistreated PV Narasimha Rao after his death. May be because the idea of Indian culture doesn’t apply to Italians and the durbaris know it.”

May 7, 2019 10:17 am (IST)

Congress leader Salman Khurshid tweeted, "The count down has begun for Modi: 16 days and no more. Soon rats will jump the sinking ship. Five horrible years to end. Jai Ho Democracy. He did his best to debase and defile it but truth prevails. We shall overcome!."

May 7, 2019 10:14 am (IST)

Addressing a press conference, former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan raised the concern of farmers. He said, “The farmers are worried as their loans are not waived. The Congress claims that they have waived farmers loan while the farmers still receive notices from bank. I urge Congress to do something for farmers, instead of giving me proof.”

May 7, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

A Congress delegation led by former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri reaches former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence with documents containing details of farmers whose loans have been waived off by the present state government.

May 7, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures. 

May 7, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

May 7, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Rohtak and addresses two public meetings in Hisar and Ambala. While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to take his poll campaign to Haryana’s Hisar.

May 7, 2019 9:18 am (IST)

EVMs and VVPAT were found from a hotel in Muzaffarpur yesterday. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, District Magistrate says, "Sector officer was given some reserved machines so that it could be replaced with faulty ones. After replacing EVMs he was left with 2 balloting unit, one control unit and two VVPAT in his car." Investigation will carried out as unloading the machines in hotel was against the rules. 

May 7, 2019 9:13 am (IST)

Amit Shah, Rahul, Sitharaman to Hit Campaign Trail in Bengal | Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to address a public meeting in West Bengal today.

May 7, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday showered praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “genuine and far-reaching” interest in Indian history, adding in the same vein that it was “disappointing” that it took a Pakistani leader to remember Tipu Siltan. Tharoor was responding to Khan’s tweet on May 4 where he hailed Tipu Sultan as “a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement”.

May 7, 2019 8:59 am (IST)

Adding star power to the party, Actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag would campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning.

May 7, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

SC to Hear on VVPATs Today | In a crucial hearing, the Supreme Court will review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs at 11 am today. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency. Among them were Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, Derek O'Brien, Sharad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Chandra Mishra, M K Stalin, T K Rangarajan, Manoj K Jha, Farooq Abdullah, S S Reddy, Danish Ali, Ajit Singh, Mohd Badruddin Ajmal and Jitin Ram Majhi.

Election 2019 LIVE: Actor Swara Bhaskar Campaigns for AAP Candidate Atishi in Delhi
Actor Swara Bhaskar campaigns for AAP candidate Atishi in Delhi.

The opposition’s plea wants verification to be hiked to 50 percent of EVMs per assembly segment. The earlier order was seen as a major setback for the opposition parties as the court has merely increased the quantum of EVM verification using paper trail by 1.99 per cent, that is, out of total 10.35 lakh EVMs, only 20,625 will be used in counting to verify results.

As per apex court's direction, the VVPAT slips of five EVMs in every place will be subjected to physical counting. The court noted that increasing the VVPAT would neither require additional manpower nor delay the results of the Lok Sabha elections.

During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the poll panel several question regarding the information mentioned on the slips and the process in place to authenticate the genuineness of these paper slips.

The court had noted that the EC had put a query before the Indian Statistical Institute regarding a reasonable sample size to verify the EVMs. The institute had responded that a sample of 479 EVMs would generate 99.99 per cent accuracy in results. The opposition parties had demanded raising the number of EVM machines to 5.17 lakh.

In other news, actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi with a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had also joined the AAP campaigning.

Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state.

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Rohtak and address two public meetings in Hisar and Ambala. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to take his poll campaign to Haryana’s Hisar.
