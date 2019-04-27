Election 2019 LIVE: No Country Has A PM Who Lies So Much, Says Cong's Digvijaya Singh

Event Highlights
- Prakash Raj, Javed Akhtar Campaign for Kanhaiya
- Patnaik Regrets Sending Panda to Lok Sabha
- Mayawati: Centre Misusing CBI, ED
- Mayawati Attacks BJP, Congress
- Anand Sharma Attacks BJP over Rafale
- Shiv Sena Appoints Chaturvedi as 'Upneta'
- Mulayam Says Mahagathbandhan Will Sweep Polls
- HM Rajnath Singh Meets Mulayam Singh Yadav
BJP President Amit Shah has hit out at Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who had invoked Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru while praising his new party.
Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party MP candidate from Bhopal parliamentary constituency, Pragya Singh Thakur, conducted a roadshow in Hathi Khana area of Bhopal, today.
Considering Pakistan as Friendly Nation Will be our Biggest Weakness: VK Singh | Union minister VK Singh cautioned on Saturday against considering Pakistan as a friendly nation, saying it will be India's "biggest weakness". "I was told in Barmer that a candidate has said that there is no danger from Pakistan," the minister of state for external affairs told reporters at the BJP office here. "This will be our biggest weakness if we consider a country, which is seen as a centre of terrorism and is engaged in proxy war against India, as a friendly nation," Singh, the former Indian Army chief, said.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said he regrets having nominated Baijayant Panda as BJD candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seats twice and supporting his elections in 2009 and 2014. Panda, who had last year resigned from ruling BJD, recently joined BJP and is contesting from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat as a saffron party candidate this time. "I had assigned a young and highly educated person the task of development of Kendrapara. However, he (Panda) betrayed the people and worked for himself," Patnaik alleged ahead of a road show in the constituency which goes to the polls in the fourth and last phase on April 29. "However, the people of Kendrapara will never spare the traitor, said Patnaik who is making all out efforts for Panda's defeat.
Bhopal Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh calls PM Modi a ‘pheku’. He said, “These days whenever one searches for the word ‘pheku’ in Google, whose picture is shown? The whole world knows that he (Referring to Modi) is the biggest liar PM as he lies so much.
Mayawati: Now they are devising new methods.Even when the MCC is in place, they are misusing ED, CBI and other agencies as a caged parrot. BJP is first such party who have used all government agencies against their opponents. This makes it clear that BJP is not coming back to power. Even the selling of sugar mills is now being politicised by CBI. I didn't have any role in sale of the sugar mills. The decision was taken by the cabinet.
Anand Sharma Attacks BJP over Rafale, Demonetisation | Describing demonetisation and Rafale fighter jet deal as "two big scams" that have taken place in the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Anand Sharma Saturday said his party would probe them if voted back to power. The senior leader alleged that certain people were benefitted enormously at the expense of the Indian economy due to note ban.
Rahul Makes Unscheduled Overnight Halt at Sangamner | A snag in his aircraft Friday morning which delayed a packed schedule of poll rallies that ended with a late night one in Sangamner led to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi making an unscheduled overnight stop there at a guest house of party colleague Balasaheb Thorat. Thorat incidentally is a rival of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who is in the the crosshairs of the party for distancing himself from the Lok Sabha campaign after son Sujay joined the BJP and got the saffron party's Ahmednagar Lok Sabha ticket.
OP Rajbhar takes a jibe on PM Modi.
Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on being asked about his health: Aapko kya lagta hai humare baare mein? Hum swasth dikhayi de rahen hain na.
The Shiv Sena has appointed former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recentl joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, as its "Upneta" or deputy leader. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Chaturvedi said it was time to "change the Sena's history of Hindi-speaking leaders not staying in the party for long".
'Article 370 basis of our relationship with India': Mehbooba on PM's remarks | PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Article 370 and Article 35A have caused "maximum damage" to the state, saying it was the basis of its relationship with the country. Article 370 is the basis of our relationship with the country and accession, and if the prime minister thinks Kashmir is in loss because of it, then they should leave Kashmir, Mufti told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about Modi's remarks. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights and privileges on them.
Rahul Gandhi to Blame for Lalu's Woes: Sushil Modi | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is responsible for the pain and sufferings of RJD chief Lalu Prasad as it was him who had tore off an ordinance meant to provide certain immunities to convicted politicians. "Rahul Gandhi is himself responsible for Lalu's problems," Sushil Modi said here, adding had that ordinance been passed, Lalu Prasad would not have been barred from contesting elections after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He said: "Rahul Gandhi is now shedding crocodile tears over the sufferings of Lalu Prasad and his family... He should explain why the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 did not withdraw the cases against Lalu Prasad despite the fact that the government was supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)." The RJD chief is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi following his conviction in four cases of fodder scam.
Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Riyaz Deshmukh, who filed his nomination from Bhopal LS seat as an independent candidate: When she (Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur) called Hemant Karkare 'deshdrohi', at that moment I decided I'll contest against her. Karkare Sahab was my guru. One one hand, BJP asks for vote in the name of martyrs, on the other hand, one their LS candidates insults a martyr. Public knows it all. BJP has failed on all their promises.
A delegation of opposition parties comprising senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel and Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi and Derek O'Brien met CEC Sunil Arora on Saturday.
File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate against PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the road show in the city on April 25 had exceeded the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. The party AAP alleged that over Rs 1.27 crore was spent on the event.
A case was registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (the security guard is a thief) during a rally in Samastipur. The case, filed in a court in Bihar, also names RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was present on the occasion.
Congress's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had not seen any development in his constituency Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi was rumoured to be fighting from the seat against Modi but the Congress fielded Ajay Rai instead.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Rae Bareli that if the government pitched demonetisation as a fight against black money, why did industrialists not join queues of people outside banks. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.
On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).
