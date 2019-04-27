Election 2019 LIVE: No Country Has A PM Who Lies So Much, Says Cong's Digvijaya Singh

File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.



Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate against PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the road show in the city on April 25 had exceeded the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. The party AAP alleged that over Rs 1.27 crore was spent on the event.



A case was registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (the security guard is a thief) during a rally in Samastipur. The case, filed in a court in Bihar, also names RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was present on the occasion.



Congress's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had not seen any development in his constituency Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi was rumoured to be fighting from the seat against Modi but the Congress fielded Ajay Rai instead.



Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Rae Bareli that if the government pitched demonetisation as a fight against black money, why did industrialists not join queues of people outside banks. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.



On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).