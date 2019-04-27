SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: No Country Has A PM Who Lies So Much, Says Cong's Digvijaya Singh

News18.com | April 27, 2019, 10:04 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav expressed confidence that the alliance between his party and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party would trump the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The statement came after Yadav met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, who paid him a visit to check on his health.

BJP President Amit Shah has hit out at Congress leader Shatrughan Sinha, who had invoked Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah along with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru while praising his new party.
Apr 27, 2019 10:04 pm (IST)

Congress declares candidates for Chincholi and Kundgol bypolls in Karnataka. 

Apr 27, 2019 10:01 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh: Bharatiya Janata Party MP candidate from Bhopal parliamentary constituency, Pragya Singh Thakur, conducted a roadshow in Hathi Khana area of Bhopal, today.

Apr 27, 2019 9:56 pm (IST)

Considering Pakistan as Friendly Nation Will be our Biggest Weakness: VK Singh | Union minister VK Singh cautioned on Saturday against considering Pakistan as a friendly nation, saying it will be India's "biggest weakness". "I was told in Barmer that a candidate has said that there is no danger from Pakistan," the minister of state for external affairs told reporters at the BJP office here. "This will be our biggest weakness if we consider a country, which is seen as a centre of terrorism and is engaged in proxy war against India, as a friendly nation," Singh, the former Indian Army chief, said.

Apr 27, 2019 9:42 pm (IST)

Prakash Raj, independent candidate from Bengaluru Central LS seat and Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar campaigned for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar at a public rally in Begusarai, earlier today. Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting from Begusarai parliamentary constituency against BJP’s Giriraj Singh. 

Apr 27, 2019 9:24 pm (IST)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday said he regrets having nominated Baijayant​ Panda as BJD candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seats twice and supporting his elections in 2009 and 2014. Panda, who had last year resigned from ruling BJD, recently joined BJP and is contesting from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat as a saffron party candidate this time. "I had assigned a young and highly educated person the task of development of Kendrapara. However, he (Panda) betrayed the people and worked for himself," Patnaik alleged ahead of a road show in the constituency which goes to the polls in the fourth and last phase on April 29. "However, the people of Kendrapara will never spare the traitor, said Patnaik who is making all out efforts for Panda's defeat.

Apr 27, 2019 8:51 pm (IST)

Mayawati: Today in Kannauj PM Modi said that we (Mayawati and Akhilesh) had called him 'neech' but we never said so. His accusations are baseless. With due respect we had always considered him someone belonging to upper caste.

Apr 27, 2019 8:48 pm (IST)

Bhopal Congress candidate Digvijaya Singh calls PM Modi a ‘pheku’. He said, “These days whenever one searches for the word ‘pheku’ in Google, whose picture is shown? The whole world knows that he (Referring to Modi) is the biggest liar PM as he lies so much.

Apr 27, 2019 8:32 pm (IST)

Mayawati: When I raised issue of atrocities on Dalits, the BJP government didn't let me speak on the floor of Rajya Sabha. I gave up my Rajya Sabha membership due to this. 

Apr 27, 2019 8:28 pm (IST)

DM Murshidabad issues arbitrary order prohibiting media from going close polling booth with camera, boom mike, cordless boom, mobile on election date (within 100m radius).

Apr 27, 2019 8:21 pm (IST)

Mayawati: Now they are devising new methods.Even when the MCC is in place, they are misusing ED, CBI and other agencies as a caged parrot. BJP is first such party who have used all government agencies against their opponents. This makes it clear that BJP is not coming back to power. Even the selling of sugar mills is now being politicised by CBI. I didn't have any role in sale of the sugar mills. The decision was taken by the cabinet.

Apr 27, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)

Mayawati: In last 5 years, BJP has not completed even one fourth of the promises they made. It is visible in the first three phases that BJP is losing badly. In next phases also, this trend will follow.

Apr 27, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Mayawati: Even Congress is against backwards and Dalits as they didn’t allow implementation of Mandal Commision report. The Dalit and backward card by BJP and Congress won't help them. After my press meet today, I hope Narendra Modi will stop playing caste politics.

Apr 27, 2019 8:16 pm (IST)

Mayawati: All we understand is that now he thinks upper caste people are actually the backwards.

Apr 27, 2019 8:13 pm (IST)

Mayawati: Narendra Modi earlier identified as an upper caste person but during his tenure as Gujarat CM. for political gains he added his caste in backward caste list. Still, we never called him "Neech'. 

Apr 27, 2019 8:10 pm (IST)

BSP supremo Mayawati currently addressing a press conference in Lucknow. 

Apr 27, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Anand Sharma Attacks BJP over Rafale, Demonetisation | Describing demonetisation and Rafale fighter jet deal as "two big scams" that have taken place in the Narendra Modi government, Congress leader Anand Sharma Saturday said his party would probe them if voted back to power. The senior leader alleged that certain people were benefitted enormously at the expense of the Indian economy due to note ban.

Apr 27, 2019 7:57 pm (IST)

Rahul Makes Unscheduled Overnight Halt at Sangamner | A snag in his aircraft Friday morning which delayed a packed schedule of poll rallies that ended with a late night one in Sangamner led to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi making an unscheduled overnight stop there at a guest house of party colleague Balasaheb Thorat. Thorat incidentally is a rival of senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil who is in the the crosshairs of the party for distancing himself from the Lok Sabha campaign after son Sujay joined the BJP and got the saffron party's Ahmednagar Lok Sabha ticket.

Apr 27, 2019 7:47 pm (IST)

Kerala Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has sought a report from the returning officers in connection with the allegations of bogus voting in Kasaragod constituency. Teeka Ram Meena has sought reports from the collectors of Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Apr 27, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Congress after meeting Election Commission along with other opposition parties: On EVMs, the letters BJP are visible under party's symbol. No party can use the party's name and its symbol.

Apr 27, 2019 7:36 pm (IST)

BSP supremo Mayawati to address the press at 8pm today. 

Apr 27, 2019 7:33 pm (IST)

OP Rajbhar takes a jibe on PM Modi. 

Apr 27, 2019 7:30 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to address election rallies at Tikamgarh, Panna and Damoh in Madhya Pradesh on April 30

Apr 27, 2019 7:10 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow on being asked about his health: Aapko kya lagta hai humare baare mein? Hum swasth dikhayi de rahen hain na.

Apr 27, 2019 7:07 pm (IST)

The Shiv Sena has appointed former Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi, who recentl joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, as its "Upneta" or deputy leader. Speaking to a Marathi news channel, Chaturvedi said it was time to "change the Sena's history of Hindi-speaking leaders not staying in the party for long".

Apr 27, 2019 7:04 pm (IST)

'Article 370 basis of our relationship with India': Mehbooba on PM's remarks | PDP president Mehbooba Mufti Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks that Article 370 and Article 35A have caused "maximum damage" to the state, saying it was the basis of its relationship with the country. Article 370 is the basis of our relationship with the country and accession, and if the prime minister thinks Kashmir is in loss because of it, then they should leave Kashmir, Mufti told reporters in Kulgam district when asked about Modi's remarks. Article 370 grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir and limits Parliament's power to make laws concerning the state. Article 35A empowers the state assembly to define 'permanent residents' for bestowing special rights and privileges on them.

Apr 27, 2019 6:56 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lucknow: Gathbandan will get a majority, everyone believes it.

Apr 27, 2019 6:49 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to Blame for Lalu's Woes: Sushil Modi | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Saturday said Congress President Rahul Gandhi is responsible for the pain and sufferings of RJD chief Lalu Prasad as it was him who had tore off an ordinance meant to provide certain immunities to convicted politicians. "Rahul Gandhi is himself responsible for Lalu's problems," Sushil Modi said here, adding had that ordinance been passed, Lalu Prasad would not have been barred from contesting elections after his conviction in fodder scam cases. He said: "Rahul Gandhi is now shedding crocodile tears over the sufferings of Lalu Prasad and his family... He should explain why the Congress-led UPA government from 2004 to 2014 did not withdraw the cases against Lalu Prasad despite the fact that the government was supported by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)." The RJD chief is undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Ranchi following his conviction in four cases of fodder scam.

Apr 27, 2019 6:44 pm (IST)

Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Riyaz Deshmukh, who filed his nomination from Bhopal LS seat as an independent candidate: When she (Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur) called Hemant Karkare 'deshdrohi', at that moment I decided I'll contest against her. Karkare Sahab was my guru. One one hand, BJP asks for vote in the name of martyrs, on the other hand, one their LS candidates insults a martyr. Public knows it all. BJP has failed on all their promises.

Apr 27, 2019 6:40 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Oppn Parties Complain to EC Against BJP's Name Under its Symbol in EVMs

A delegation of opposition parties comprising senior Congress leaders Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Ahmed Patel and Trinamool Congress' Dinesh Trivedi and Derek O'Brien met CEC Sunil Arora on Saturday.

Apr 27, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)

Union home minister Rajnath Singh meets SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence. “I wish him good health and longevity,” Rajnath tweeted.

File photo of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.

Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate against PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the road show in the city on April 25 had exceeded the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. The party AAP alleged that over Rs 1.27 crore was spent on the event.

A case was registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (the security guard is a thief) during a rally in Samastipur. The case, filed in a court in Bihar, also names RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was present on the occasion.

Congress's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had not seen any development in his constituency Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi was rumoured to be fighting from the seat against Modi but the Congress fielded Ajay Rai instead.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Rae Bareli that if the government pitched demonetisation as a fight against black money, why did industrialists not join queues of people outside banks. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.

On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).
